George Floyd's funeral in Houston

After an attorney representing one of the Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd said the public should have intervened, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo provides steps bystanders to police brutality can take.

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 12:50 PM

Posted By: By Helen Regan, Steve George, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN