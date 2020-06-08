Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A wrongfully imprisoned man is free after 23 years on Pennsylvania's death row

Article Image

Walter Ogrod signed a confession that seemed uncharacteristic to those who know him.

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Walter Ogrod spent 23 years on Pennsylvania's death row, but now he's free after a judge vacated his conviction in the 1988 killing of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn.

Both the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and the little girl's mother supported overturning the case, citing evidence that he was innocent of the murder and sexual assault.

Common Pleas Judge Shelley Robins New ordered a new trial on Friday and reduced the charges so Ogrod could be released on bail, according to court documents.
He was freed that afternoon and was reunited with loved ones in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

"He is very happy, obviously, to be out. He is very pleased to be back with his family and friends," said attorney Jim Rollins, who's represented Ogrod for more than 15 years. "He's very tired. It's going to be a long road back for him."

Ogrod, 55, is staying with family and Rollins said they had a barbecue to catch up.

Ogrod was arrested in 1992 -- four years after his neighbor's body was found in a television box. He signed a confession, but has always insisted that he was coerced by police detectives. He was convicted in 1996 after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

He spent 28 years in prison and most of that time was on death row.

During Friday's hearing, which was held by video conference, Assistant District Attorney Carrie Wood apologized to Ogrod, according to a statement from the District Attorney's office.

"I am sorry it took 28 years for us to listen to what Barbara Jean was trying to tell us: that you are innocent, and that the words on your statement of confession came from Philadelphia Police detectives and not you," Wood said, according to the statement. "Not only did this misconduct result in 28 years of your life being stolen, but you were also threatened with execution based on falsehoods."

She also apologized to Barbara Jean's family and to the city of Philadelphia for allowing the child's killer to remain free for all these years.

"The errors made in this case made the streets less safe, and I fear the perpetrator in this case, having been left on the streets, may have brought harm to others," she said, according to the statement.

District Attorney Larry Krasner told reporters that he expects that another judge will grant their request to dismiss the charges in the next few weeks. Krasner took office in 2018 and was not involved in the Ogrod's prosecution.

The investigation by the D.A.'s Conviction Integrity Unit found that the second trial was "marred by unreliable scientific and medical evidence, prosecutorial misconduct, Brady violations, and false testimony" according to the statement.

Rollins said that the prosecutors in the case withheld evidence that could have helped Ogrod prove his innocence and allowed false evidence to be presented in court, including testimony from an unreliable informant.

Barbara Jean's mother, Sharon Fahy, has been advocating for Ogrod's release.

"I am happy that Walter Ogrod is going to be getting out of prison and starting his life," she told reporters. "I believe firmly that he was wrongly convicted."

She hopes to one day get justice for her daughter.

"We have been lied to when this first happened and we finally have the truth, which is hard, but that's all we wanted was the truth," she said. "We hope that we will be able to get the person who took Barbara jean away from us to pay for the crimes that he did and hope that he didn't hurt anyone else."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Breezy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Will there be second wave of COVID-19

Image

Deming Park Pool reopens

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Terre Haute bar announces plans to reopen

Image

'Lace It Up' virtual running event for kids underway, here's how to sign up

Image

Want a pool in your yard? Local company is booked for installations until next year

Image

Two Terre Haute men in connection to overnight rape and shooting

Image

After a three-month closure, CANDLES Holocaust prepares to reopen

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

'Be patient,' Local tattoo shop shares struggles with re-opening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 127757

Reported Deaths: 5904
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook824273944
Lake8768344
DuPage8111404
Kane6787210
Will5890288
Winnebago254569
McHenry172483
St. Clair131494
Kankakee100154
Kendall84619
Rock Island71525
Champaign6858
Madison63965
Boone50418
DeKalb4579
Sangamon36331
Peoria31411
Jackson30111
Randolph2744
McLean22613
Ogle2213
Stephenson2165
Macon20221
Clinton19317
Union17014
LaSalle16416
Whiteside15713
Coles13917
Iroquois1355
Warren1260
Grundy1142
Out of IL1131
Knox1040
Jefferson10116
Monroe10112
McDonough9213
Lee891
Unassigned870
Tazewell816
Williamson763
Cass730
Henry700
Pulaski610
Marion550
Morgan471
Adams461
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Perry420
Vermilion421
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas280
Jersey261
Menard220
Bureau211
Fayette213
Ford211
Woodford212
Washington200
Mason180
Mercer180
Carroll172
Hancock171
Alexander160
Shelby161
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Johnson120
Moultrie120
Piatt120
Wabash120
Clark110
Crawford110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 37397

Reported Deaths: 2303
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10326621
Lake3940211
Allen188374
Elkhart171729
Cass15939
St. Joseph140639
Hendricks121879
Hamilton120594
Johnson1133114
Madison60361
Porter57133
Clark54842
Bartholomew53440
LaPorte45724
Tippecanoe4535
Howard44437
Jackson4032
Delaware40041
Shelby39822
Hancock36227
Boone33136
Floyd32641
Vanderburgh3014
Noble29622
Morgan29028
Montgomery25218
Clinton2511
White2439
Grant23523
Decatur23132
Dubois2284
Kosciusko2272
Marshall2142
Harrison19522
Vigo1948
Henry18812
Dearborn17522
Greene17527
Monroe17415
Lawrence17124
Warrick16729
LaGrange1592
Miami1501
Putnam1437
Jennings1324
Orange13223
Scott1283
Franklin1178
Ripley1086
Daviess10716
Carroll962
Steuben932
Wayne906
Wabash832
Newton8110
Fayette797
Jasper751
DeKalb671
Jay580
Randolph553
Clay533
Washington511
Pulaski511
Fulton511
Whitley503
Jefferson491
Rush493
Starke463
Huntington422
Perry421
Wells390
Sullivan381
Owen361
Brown341
Benton320
Knox320
Blackford282
Tipton261
Crawford250
Fountain232
Adams221
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson202
Parke190
Posey160
Martin150
Warren131
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182