Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Paulo Dybala: 'It is not only people of color that should be fighting racism. We all have to'

Article Image

Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala tells CNN that he supports players walking off the pitch due to racist incidents in football and says it would be good to show solidarity with protests around the world against racism.

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has warned football's authorities that the sport is at a tipping point, with players ready "to take action" in support of teammates who are racially abused.

In April of last year, then Juventus striker Moise Kean was subjected to monkey chants from a section of Cagliari fans during a Serie A match. In the face of racist vitriol, the youngster scored and defiantly held his arms aloft in front of the home supporters. Cagliari wasn't punished for the incident.

Argentine international Dybala, who is currently in training as Juventus prepares to restart the Italian football season in Friday's Coppa Italia match against AC Milan, recalls the impact it had on Kean and believes the country's football authorities must deliver tougher sanctions in a league that has been plagued by incidents of racist abuse.

"It really wasn't easy for him and I've experienced various situations of racism with other Juventus teammates in other stadiums," Dybala told CNN in an exclusive interview. "Many Italian stadiums have certain racism against some players -- it has also happened to Mario Balotelli, it has also happened to (Miralem) Pjanic in a match against Brescia and I think that Italian punishments should be tougher.

"If not, then it will be us players who will have to take measures into our own hands so that this does not continue to happen, because we are talking about one of the biggest championships in the world, where millions of people are watching and if they see that there is racism and no action is taken, people get emboldened and continue doing it.

READ: Joshua Kimmich says white players should stand in solidarity with their black teammates

READ: Premier League players urged to take a knee in protest at George Floyd's death

"People who have to take action need to take it, or surely in a short time it will be players who will directly take action. As has happened many times in the past, many players are deciding to leave the pitch or not play and it seems to me a perfect decision because it is something that should not happen in a country.

"If society, in this case the Italian Federation, does not decide to do anything, the players should be the ones to act. Or, as the referees have done many times in the past, stop the match so that these people don't continue committing that crime."

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

Player protests

On May 25, George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in Minneapolis after being arrested by a white police officer who forcibly pinned him to the ground for several minutes by kneeling on his neck. His death has sparked widespread protests across the world.

Since Floyd's death, several Bundesliga players and teams have joined those protests on the pitch, led by the quartet of Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi, Weston McKennie and Marcus Thuram.

Dybala believes that his black teammates should never think that they have to fight the racists alone.

"Sometimes it is difficult to put yourself in the shoes of someone who suffers racism when you don't really ever suffer it, because you don't feel it," Dybala says. "But you know what is going on because of having a teammate who suffers racism not only because of their skin color, but because of the country they're from that people discriminate against or that see as something bad.

"It is also not only because of the skin color, but people are discriminated against because of everything. I've seen Asian players who were with me in the youth team and these things are sad.

"Luckily, my family educated me differently and I can respect people for what they are, for their way of thinking and not because of how they are dressed, what country they are from or the color of their skin.

"I think everyone should grow up like that, but obviously it's not the case. Here, it is not the case that only people of color that should be fighting racism. Here we all have to be united as a society, as a world to do it."

Following the racist abuse suffered by Kean against Cagliari, then Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and defender Leonardo Bonucci were widely condemned for their comments on the incident.

Bonucci said Kean had to take "50-50 of the blame," while Allegri criticized the youngster for his celebration after scoring.

The defender subsequently backtracked on his comments, saying he was "misunderstood" and "too hasty" and while Dybala acknowledges those comments were wrong, he believes they are not truly representative of the pair.

"At that time, they were not the right words for what was happening," Dybala says. "You have to be very cautious when talking about certain things and delivering the right message that you want to say, because often the words are not taken as one really wants to say.

"Of course both the player and coach can learn from certain things, because I know them so well and I know that they don't have racist thoughts. Perhaps at the time they did not use the words they wanted to say. So, I repeat, I think that [fighting racism] is something that we have to do, so that does not happen on a football field."

Juventus future

Nicknamed 'La Joya' -- 'The Jewel' -- ever since his professional debut for Argentine side Instituto, Dybala has become one of Europe's most sought after players.

Dybala humbly insists that he never expected to reach the heights of a club like Juventus, or have the opportunity to represent Argentina on the international stage.

The 26-year-old was born in Laguna Larga, a small town of just 6,000 people "where dreams often seem unreachable," he says.

Now, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala is one of Juventus' most treasured possessions. Given how important he is to Maurizio Sarri's team, it seems absurd to think that this time last year he almost left the club.

"It was more or less last year at this point when Juventus didn't want to count on me, didn't want me to continue playing here," Dybala recalls. "That's when I was contacted and there were some clubs that were interested in me. Among those were Manchester United and Tottenham. I think for a long time there were conversations, then Paris Saint-Germain also appeared.

"I did not speak directly to any of them, but there were conversations with the clubs. However, my intention at the time was to stay. I hadn't had a good year or a positive last six months, so I didn't want to leave with that image because I think I had given the club a lot of nice moments and it wasn't fair that I went like this.

"So I also communicated that my intention was to stay, work to grow and give my best here. Obviously it was not easy because Juventus' intentions were different, but after the market closed, there was no more time and with the arrival of Sarri I grew a lot. The team started playing football much better and that made me stay and have had a great year until today."

Given some of Europe's biggest clubs were scrambling for his signature, it comes as some surprise that Juventus are yet to tie down their star man beyond the summer of 2022.

Dybala is clear-headed and only sees his future in Turin, but admits it's a decision that will need to be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

"For now there is nothing, really," Dybala admits. "I have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, which is not much, and I understand that with all this that has happened [coronavirus] it isn't easy for the club, but other players have also renewed -- so we are here waiting.

"Obviously I am a player of this club and I am happy to be here. People love me very much and I love the people very much. I have great appreciation for the club and the people who are here, I have a good relationship with my president and surely at some point they will come to chat -- or maybe not, I don't know.

"At some point maybe there may be some possible renewal, but it depends on Juventus.

Dybala is one of very few players to have had the joy of playing alongside both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, by some distance the two greatest players on their generation.

While away on international duty with Argentina, the pair rarely speak about football but Dybala admits playing alongside his international teammate at club level is an attractive proposition.

"The truth is that Barcelona is huge team worldwide and with Messi there even bigger," he says. "It would be very nice, but Juventus is also an incredible club, very big, full of history, where there are currently great players.

"There's enough quality here to make two teams to and the chance to play with [Gianluigi] Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo, who make the club even bigger."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Breezy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Will there be second wave of COVID-19

Image

Deming Park Pool reopens

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Terre Haute bar announces plans to reopen

Image

'Lace It Up' virtual running event for kids underway, here's how to sign up

Image

Want a pool in your yard? Local company is booked for installations until next year

Image

Two Terre Haute men in connection to overnight rape and shooting

Image

After a three-month closure, CANDLES Holocaust prepares to reopen

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

'Be patient,' Local tattoo shop shares struggles with re-opening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 127757

Reported Deaths: 5904
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook824273944
Lake8768344
DuPage8111404
Kane6787210
Will5890288
Winnebago254569
McHenry172483
St. Clair131494
Kankakee100154
Kendall84619
Rock Island71525
Champaign6858
Madison63965
Boone50418
DeKalb4579
Sangamon36331
Peoria31411
Jackson30111
Randolph2744
McLean22613
Ogle2213
Stephenson2165
Macon20221
Clinton19317
Union17014
LaSalle16416
Whiteside15713
Coles13917
Iroquois1355
Warren1260
Grundy1142
Out of IL1131
Knox1040
Jefferson10116
Monroe10112
McDonough9213
Lee891
Unassigned870
Tazewell816
Williamson763
Cass730
Henry700
Pulaski610
Marion550
Morgan471
Adams461
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Perry420
Vermilion421
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas280
Jersey261
Menard220
Bureau211
Fayette213
Ford211
Woodford212
Washington200
Mason180
Mercer180
Carroll172
Hancock171
Alexander160
Shelby161
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Johnson120
Moultrie120
Piatt120
Wabash120
Clark110
Crawford110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 37397

Reported Deaths: 2303
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10326621
Lake3940211
Allen188374
Elkhart171729
Cass15939
St. Joseph140639
Hendricks121879
Hamilton120594
Johnson1133114
Madison60361
Porter57133
Clark54842
Bartholomew53440
LaPorte45724
Tippecanoe4535
Howard44437
Jackson4032
Delaware40041
Shelby39822
Hancock36227
Boone33136
Floyd32641
Vanderburgh3014
Noble29622
Morgan29028
Montgomery25218
Clinton2511
White2439
Grant23523
Decatur23132
Dubois2284
Kosciusko2272
Marshall2142
Harrison19522
Vigo1948
Henry18812
Dearborn17522
Greene17527
Monroe17415
Lawrence17124
Warrick16729
LaGrange1592
Miami1501
Putnam1437
Jennings1324
Orange13223
Scott1283
Franklin1178
Ripley1086
Daviess10716
Carroll962
Steuben932
Wayne906
Wabash832
Newton8110
Fayette797
Jasper751
DeKalb671
Jay580
Randolph553
Clay533
Washington511
Pulaski511
Fulton511
Whitley503
Jefferson491
Rush493
Starke463
Huntington422
Perry421
Wells390
Sullivan381
Owen361
Brown341
Benton320
Knox320
Blackford282
Tipton261
Crawford250
Fountain232
Adams221
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson202
Parke190
Posey160
Martin150
Warren131
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182