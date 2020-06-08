Clear

In newsrooms, 'a raging debate over the role journalists should be playing'

Article Image

"Newsroom diversity is still awful," Jemele Hill says, and "it has remained a consistent problem in our business." Karen Attiah says "we are still fighting for integration in our newsrooms" and "our industry should be ashamed" by its lack of progress to date. Nikole Hannah-Jones says "newsrooms don't want to be transparent about their own diversity numbers."

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 12:50 AM
Updated: Jun 8, 2020 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Who decides?

New York Times media reporter Edmund Lee said over the weekend that "this is the most difficult period for the profession" he's ever seen.

"If you work in a newsroom right now," he wrote on Twitter, "you're probably witnessing or participating in a raging debate over the role journalists should be playing that could end up being very consequential."

The debates are taking place in Slack channels and email chains and Twitter threads and Facebook groups. People are pointing out problems with some traditional journalistic attitudes and arguing for new approaches and new leaders. What should news outlets do differently when leaders spread "enemy of the people" lies? How should opinion sections adapt in the age of information wars? When are "both sides" equally valid and when are they not? Who decides?

I suppose what I'm trying to say is: This is about so much more than a single op-ed.

Readers, subscribers, sources, professional critics, and aspiring journalists are all paying attention to these debates. Lee pointed out that "how leaders respond might make the difference for the next generation..."

"Inside the Revolts Erupting in America's Big Newsrooms"

NYT media columnist Ben Smith has an XL column about the subject in Monday's paper, rooted in the experiences of Wesley Lowery and other reporters in Ferguson six years ago. "Now, as America is wrestling with the surging of a moment that began in August 2014, its biggest newsrooms are trying to find common ground between a tradition that aims to persuade the widest possible audience that its reporting is neutral and journalists who believe that fairness on issues from race to Donald Trump requires clear moral calls," Smith writes.

One of his conclusions: A "shift in mainstream American media -- driven by a journalism that is more personal, and reporters more willing to speak what they see as the truth without worrying about alienating conservatives -- now feels irreversible.

Bennet out at NYT

Staffers at The Times say they've never seen anything like this. James Bennet is gone, effective immediately, following days of anger at the NYT about Tom Cotton's "Send in the Troops" op-ed and widespread frustration with the Opinion section's missteps under Bennet's leadership. A.G. Sulzberger said Katie Kingsbury will be the acting editorial page editor through the November election. Op-ed page editor Jim Dao, who oversaw editing of Cotton's piece, will be reassigned to the newsroom.

>> The tectonic restructuring capped a week of turmoil inside NYT. "While this has been a painful week across the company, it has sparked urgent and important conversations," Sulzberger wrote employees. All the details in Oliver Darcy's story here...

Far from Bennet's first blunder

Oliver Darcy writes: The section has fumbled pieces about Brett Kavanaugh and Sarah Palin; apologized after publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon in its international edition; and faced heat amid numerous other controversies. As I wrote last year, Bennet's tenure had been marked by several high-profile debacles. Time and time again, when NYT was igniting outrage, it was Bennet's section at center stage. Sulzberger seemed to reference this series of high-profile debacles in his memo, noting the "significant breakdown" in the editing process was "not the first we've experienced in recent years..."

Staffers stunned

Darcy writes: I spoke with several NYT staffers on Sunday, and they all said that the newsroom was in shock over Bennet's departure. As some of these staffers noted to me, Bennet had been considered for some time to be one of the top candidates to replace Dean Baquet when he retires. So his sudden fall sent shockwaves through the newsroom, even among his detractors.

One of the staffers pointed out that some good has come from this episode because it has prompted meaningful conversations about systemic racial biases and diversity inside the newsroom. The person said such conversations have gone deeper than simply ensuring a diverse staff and have been about larger issues regarding race and NYT's role in society...

NYT succumbs to the woke mob?

That's the narrative on the right, and it's not going anywhere. When I asked Nikole Hannah-Jones about this on TV Sunday morning, hours before Bennet resigned, she framed it very differently: News outlets, she said, "are really struggling to cover, in a way that appears to be nonpartisan, a kind of political landscape where one political party has in many ways has gone rogue and is not following the rules." She said "this adherence to even-handedness, both-sidism, the 'view from nowhere' doesn't actually work in the political circumstances that we're in..."

Cotton to run an anti-Biden ad?

Oliver Darcy writes: "This entire episode could not have gone better for Tom Cotton if he wrote the script himself," Olivia Nuzzi tweeted. She's right. First, Cotton had his op-ed published online. Now he gets to say that his piece has caused uproar inside the paper's newsroom. As Dave Weigel reported via a source, "He's quintupled his fundraising since the NYT fracas started. Around $200k. He doesn't even have a Democratic opponent this year. So, where's the money going? Expect Cotton to run an ad against Biden this week." I'm told by a person close to Cotton to indeed expect an ad that will focus on hitting Biden over China...

NOW, FROM NEW YORK TO PENNSYLVANIA...

In Philly:

Stan Wischnowski, the top editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer, resigned Saturday "after discontent among the newspaper's staff erupted" over a "Buildings Matter, Too" headline in the paper, the Inquirer's Craig R. McCoy reports.

Wischnowski worked at the paper for 20 years. His accomplishments are innumerable. He declined to comment on his exit, but it was clearly about more than the awful headline. Per McCoy's story, Wischnowski and other editors held a staffwide Zoom meeting to "discuss race at The Inquirer" and it turned "intense and emotional."

"Critics, black and white, denounced the pace of change at the paper, sharply criticizing both coverage and the racial and gender mix of the staff," McCoy wrote. More here...

In Pittsburgh:

"Pittsburgh Post-Gazette leadership is accused of removing a black journalist from protest coverage after she posted a tweet about looting last Sunday," CNN's Taylor Romine reports.

WaPo's Miriam Berger says the situation underscores "one of the fundamental challenges American media faces with its coverage: a lack of diverse voices, including of black journalists, in newsrooms..."

The need for true integration of America's newsrooms

"Newsroom diversity is still awful," Jemele Hill said on Sunday's "Reliable Sources." It "has remained a consistent problem in our business."

Karen Attiah suggested that integration is the best word for what's needed: "We are still fighting for integration in our newsrooms" and "our industry should be ashamed" by its lack of progress to date. And Nikole Hannah-Jones pointed out that "newsrooms don't want to be transparent about their own diversity numbers." Watch the full segment here...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 36578

Reported Deaths: 2258
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10188604
Lake3876207
Allen181071
Cass15919
Elkhart158528
St. Joseph135838
Hendricks120478
Hamilton119194
Johnson1125113
Madison60061
Porter56233
Clark53942
Bartholomew53139
LaPorte44824
Howard44236
Tippecanoe4344
Jackson4012
Delaware39741
Shelby39722
Hancock35427
Boone32436
Floyd31941
Vanderburgh2913
Morgan28626
Noble27821
Montgomery24917
Clinton2471
White2399
Decatur23132
Grant22923
Dubois2113
Kosciusko2052
Harrison19622
Marshall1872
Henry18512
Vigo1828
Greene17226
Dearborn17122
Monroe17113
Lawrence17124
Warrick16729
Miami1461
Putnam1427
Jennings1324
Orange13122
LaGrange1282
Scott1263
Franklin1168
Ripley1086
Daviess10416
Carroll952
Wayne906
Steuben902
Wabash812
Newton8010
Fayette797
Jasper741
Jay580
Clay533
Randolph523
Rush513
Fulton511
Washington501
Pulaski500
Jefferson491
Whitley453
DeKalb451
Starke423
Perry390
Huntington382
Sullivan371
Wells350
Owen341
Brown331
Benton320
Knox310
Blackford272
Tipton261
Crawford250
Adams231
Switzerland220
Spencer221
Fountain222
Gibson202
Parke180
Posey160
Martin140
Warren131
Ohio130
Vermillion100
Union100
Pike60
Unassigned0180

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 125915

Reported Deaths: 5795
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook813443880
Lake8647334
DuPage7997394
Kane6672205
Will5799285
Winnebago246566
McHenry167779
St. Clair126292
Kankakee98954
Kendall83919
Rock Island70325
Champaign6777
Madison62465
Boone49817
DeKalb4508
Sangamon36029
Peoria30111
Jackson30010
Randolph2734
McLean22613
Ogle2253
Stephenson2115
Macon20020
Clinton19017
Union17114
LaSalle16016
Whiteside14913
Coles13817
Iroquois1355
Warren1220
Out of IL1161
Grundy1112
Knox1020
Jefferson10116
Monroe10012
McDonough9113
Unassigned900
Lee821
Tazewell815
Cass760
Williamson753
Henry700
Pulaski580
Marion520
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Morgan421
Perry420
Vermilion421
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess321
Douglas280
Jersey241
Menard220
Bureau211
Fayette213
Ford211
Woodford212
Washington190
Mason180
Mercer180
Carroll172
Hancock171
Shelby161
Alexander140
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Moultrie120
Clark110
Crawford110
Johnson110
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Wabash60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Another calm and clear night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kurt Thomas dead at 64

Image

Prom dress giveaway set for Saturday

Image

Hotels struggle during pandemic

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Art honors Hoosier pilot

Image

Protesters gather for change

Image

Free Fishing Weekend

Image

First outdoor market of summer in Terre Haute

Image

Individual diploma presentations

Image

Protesters demand justice for George Floyd

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak