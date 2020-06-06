Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What you need to know about coronavirus on Saturday, June 6

Article Image

Lagos-based health food chain Nuli was forced to close all but one of its 10 stores during Nigeria's lockdown, but founder Ada Osakwe remained committed to her staff.

Posted: Jun 6, 2020 8:31 AM
Updated: Jun 6, 2020 8:31 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

The World Health Organization reversed course on face masks yesterday. It's now encouraging people to wear them to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The general public should use fabric masks in high-spread areas, the WHO said, or whenever social distancing is impossible. The global health agency also said that all health workers, not just those caring for Covid-19 patients, should wear masks in clinical areas.

In an effort to make more masks available for health workers, the WHO had previously advised the public to avoid wearing them if they were not sick or caring for someone who is ill. The policy shift is another reminder of the constantly evolving challenges faced in the fight against the virus.

Hydroxychloroquine provides another example. Initial studies suggested the malaria drug may help Covid-19 patients recover faster. But subsequent trials have disproved that research, with one study suggesting the drug might be harmful, prompting the WHO to suspend its trials.

While that study has since been retracted, and the WHO is now saying it's safe to resume trials, the United Kingdom abruptly ended its trial yesterday. Its researchers found the drug doesn't work against Covid-19.

In the rush to find a vaccine, mishaps are to be expected. But scientists warn there is little room for error if one is to be developed by January. "Everything will have to go incredibly perfectly if that's going to happen," said Dr. Larry Corey, a virology and vaccine development expert.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Can you safely reuse a non-cloth mask that you can't wash, like a disposable mask?

A: Yes you can, says Dr. Joseph Vinetz, an infectious diseases professor at Yale School of Medicine.

To disinfect masks that you can't wash, Vinetz recommends leaving them in a clean, safe place for a few days. After that, they should no longer be infectious, as this coronavirus is known to survive on hard surfaces for no more than three days.

You can reuse cloth masks, too. Just launder them between each use on a high-heat setting.

Learn more about which masks to choose, and how you can make your own (without having to sew), here.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Peruvians cry out for oxygen

People collapse on the street. Others drag desperately ill relatives to hospitals that won't admit them. Distraught children ask why their parents were left to die.

The coronavirus outbreak in Peru is spiraling out of control and experts fear it will only worsen.

Oxygen tanks, an important weapon against the virus, are in short supply, and they have come to symbolize the chaos in Peru. Desperate citizens have turned to a burgeoning black market, with tanks listed for sale at exorbitant prices on social media and e-commerce sites, as Jack Guy and Claudia Rebaza report.

Cases rise faster than ever

The infection rate has slowed in most countries hit hard early on in the pandemic, including China, the US, UK, Italy, Spain and France. But global numbers show it's far from over.

In many countries, particularly in South America, the Middle East and Africa, transmission rates are accelerating, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, confirmed cases are now rising at a rate of more than 100,000 a day over a seven-day period. In April new cases never topped 100,000 in one day. But confirmed daily cases have topped that number in nine of the past 10 days, reaching 130,400 cases on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro echoes Trump

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to leave the WHO for what he calls "ideological" bias, citing US President Donald Trump's recent announcement that America will sever its relationship with the health agency.

"We don't need foreign people having a say in our health here," Bolsonaro said yesterday.

Brazil has recorded 1,005 new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 35,026. Brazil has recorded more than 600,000 cases, second only to the US.

Americans risk their health while trying to protect it

Roughly one third of Americans surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have used some kind of risky cleaning practice to stop the spread of Covid-19, the organization said yesterday.

People have put bleach on their food. Others have gargled or inhaled it. And some have washed their bodies with household cleaning and disinfectant products.

The CDC has advice for people who want to clean properly and safely: always read product instructions, wear gloves or other protective gear and don't mix cleaning chemicals.

ON OUR RADAR

  • Hearing George Floyd say "I can't breathe" as a police officer knelt on his neck has been painful for many doctors, nurses and health care workers who have spent the past few months fighting to help Covid-19 patients get just one more gasp of air.
  • The "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine program, with its emphasis on quick production and testing of experimental coronavirus vaccines, is fueling fears, two experts warn.
  • A 9-year-old Kenyan boy who made a wooden machine for washing hands in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19 has received a presidential award.
  • Worried about coronavirus while having sex? Wear a mask and avoid kissing, new guidance says.
  • Film and television production companies in California will soon be allowed to send their employees back to work.
  • RV sales and rentals are booming, as Americans look for safe ways to get away during the pandemic.
  • Britain's Prince William says he has been volunteering to assist people struggling with mental health issues during the lockdown.
  • YouTube Originals is celebrating the class of 2020 with a star-studded group of commencement speakers -- headlined by former President Barack Obama and ex-first lady Michelle Obama -- and performers honoring this year's graduates.

TOP TIPS

The pandemic has made a lot of social situations awkward. So here are some tips on what to do when a stranger gets too close at the grocery store or an acquaintance goes in for a handshake.

The bottom line: With a little kindness and a carefully chosen word or two, we can awkwardly forge our way forward, together. No handshakes necessary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 36578

Reported Deaths: 2258
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10188604
Lake3876207
Allen181071
Cass15919
Elkhart158528
St. Joseph135838
Hendricks120478
Hamilton119194
Johnson1125113
Madison60061
Porter56233
Clark53942
Bartholomew53139
LaPorte44824
Howard44236
Tippecanoe4344
Jackson4012
Delaware39741
Shelby39722
Hancock35427
Boone32436
Floyd31941
Vanderburgh2913
Morgan28626
Noble27821
Montgomery24917
Clinton2471
White2399
Decatur23132
Grant22923
Dubois2113
Kosciusko2052
Harrison19622
Marshall1872
Henry18512
Vigo1828
Greene17226
Dearborn17122
Monroe17113
Lawrence17124
Warrick16729
Miami1461
Putnam1427
Jennings1324
Orange13122
LaGrange1282
Scott1263
Franklin1168
Ripley1086
Daviess10416
Carroll952
Wayne906
Steuben902
Wabash812
Newton8010
Fayette797
Jasper741
Jay580
Clay533
Randolph523
Rush513
Fulton511
Washington501
Pulaski500
Jefferson491
Whitley453
DeKalb451
Starke423
Perry390
Huntington382
Sullivan371
Wells350
Owen341
Brown331
Benton320
Knox310
Blackford272
Tipton261
Crawford250
Adams231
Switzerland220
Spencer221
Fountain222
Gibson202
Parke180
Posey160
Martin140
Warren131
Ohio130
Vermillion100
Union100
Pike60
Unassigned0180

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 125915

Reported Deaths: 5795
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook813443880
Lake8647334
DuPage7997394
Kane6672205
Will5799285
Winnebago246566
McHenry167779
St. Clair126292
Kankakee98954
Kendall83919
Rock Island70325
Champaign6777
Madison62465
Boone49817
DeKalb4508
Sangamon36029
Peoria30111
Jackson30010
Randolph2734
McLean22613
Ogle2253
Stephenson2115
Macon20020
Clinton19017
Union17114
LaSalle16016
Whiteside14913
Coles13817
Iroquois1355
Warren1220
Out of IL1161
Grundy1112
Knox1020
Jefferson10116
Monroe10012
McDonough9113
Unassigned900
Lee821
Tazewell815
Cass760
Williamson753
Henry700
Pulaski580
Marion520
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Morgan421
Perry420
Vermilion421
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess321
Douglas280
Jersey241
Menard220
Bureau211
Fayette213
Ford211
Woodford212
Washington190
Mason180
Mercer180
Carroll172
Hancock171
Shelby161
Alexander140
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Moultrie120
Clark110
Crawford110
Johnson110
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Wabash60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Mostly sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Umpires

Image

The Salvation Army and the historic origins of National Donut Day

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

New heart lights placed at both of Terre Haute's hospitals

Image

Local church holds food distribution event

Image

Wabash Valley Lemonade Day postponed until fall, but here's how you can start getting ready now

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum announces modified summer programs

Image

Palestine businesses react to rodeo cancellation

Image

Indiana school reopening guidelines

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak