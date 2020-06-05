Clear

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league was wrong for not listening to players earlier about racism

Article Image

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a video message saying the NFL was wrong for not listening to players about their concerns on race, including kneeling during the national anthem during games.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 9:50 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday the league should have listened to players earlier about racism concerns in response to NFL players calling on the league to condemn racism and support its black players.

Goodell posted a video to the NFL's social media on Friday in response to the video "Stronger Together," which features multiple black NFL players asking the league to take a strong stance in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"We the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people," Goodell said. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," Goodell said.

Notably, Goodell did not mention former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who faced a backlash from the league and others for kneeling before games while the National Anthem played to protest police brutality.

No team has offered Kaepernick a contract since 2017, which many attribute to his protests. Kaepernick accused NFL team owners of colluding to keep him from being signed. The NFL denied any collusion but in 2019, they reached a settlement with Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who knelt with him.

Goodell said he will be reaching out to players and others who have spoken out on these issues to see "how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family." It's unclear if that includes Kaepernick. CNN has reached out to Kaepernick for comment.

Reaction to statement was swift

However, Nessa Diab, Kaepernick's partner and radio DJ in New York, responded to Goodell on Twitter: "And you, @nflcommimsh, STILL have @Kaepernick7 blackballed for peacefully protesting."

One of the players who appeared in the "Stronger Together" video, New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas, wrote on Twitter, "Well said Roger."

Sports analyst and USA Today columnist Christine Brennan told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she's known Goodell a long time and believes he's being sincere in his message. But Brennan noted the lack of an apology to Kaepernick.

"There are things he cares about," she said. "People criticize him all the time but can see him watching what's going on, listening to his players, like he said, 'if there are no black players, there is no National Football League.' He knows that and means it. Would have loved to see him apologize to Colin Kaepernick or say something about Kaepernick. Maybe that's another day. But NFL has gone out in a big way and I'm sure one of their biggest fans, Donald Trump, is not happy about it."

President Trump railed against Kaepernick and other protesting players in 2017 and called on the NFL to take punitive measures against them. In 2018, the President praised NFL team owners for requiring players to stand during the National Anthem.

Rapper and actor Ice Cube offered a succinct reaction by tweeting a photo of Kaepernick with the caption, "NFL: Do The Right Thing by this man."

Goodell did note that it has been a difficult time for the country, in particular black Americans, and offered his condolences to the families of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and "all the families who have endured police brutality."

"Without black players there would be no National Football League," Goodell said. "And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff."

The video by NFL stars was released on Thursday and featured the following players: Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Saquon Barkley, Anthony Barr, Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, Stephon Gilmore, DeAndre Hopkins, Eric Kendricks, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Sterling Shepard, Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson and Chase Young.

In the video, the players, speaking in unison, say: "So on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we the players would like to hear you state. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter."

Goodell's response comes after a nearly year-long partnership with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. The partnership established The Responsibility Program, an initiative providing education grants to families that have been affected by injustices through the United States. The program has created multiple public service announcements which have been released one of which featured Meek Mill and the Dreamchasers.

A spokesperson for the NFL's Inspire Change program told CNN that a Legacy Grant Program was recently launched and that three grants have already been given to families of victims of police brutality: Botham Jean, Antwon Rose II and Danroy "DJ" Henry.

Goodell's video also follows comments from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who said earlier this week he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag." Brees made the comment when asked his opinion about players kneeling to protest police brutality once the NFL season begins this fall.

He has since apologized for his "insensitive" comments after receiving criticism from his own teammates and other athletes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 36096

Reported Deaths: 2231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10095598
Lake3833203
Allen175371
Cass15927
Elkhart149528
St. Joseph133736
Hendricks119276
Hamilton118394
Johnson1121112
Madison59961
Porter55830
Clark53041
Bartholomew52739
LaPorte44624
Howard44036
Tippecanoe4294
Jackson3992
Shelby39722
Delaware38940
Hancock35127
Boone32435
Floyd32340
Vanderburgh2892
Morgan28426
Noble26821
Montgomery24818
Clinton2461
White2389
Decatur23131
Grant22523
Dubois2093
Harrison19522
Henry18412
Kosciusko1792
Vigo1788
Marshall1782
Greene17225
Dearborn17022
Monroe17012
Lawrence16724
Warrick16729
Miami1441
Putnam1427
Jennings1324
Orange13122
Scott1263
Franklin1168
LaGrange1162
Ripley1086
Daviess9916
Carroll943
Steuben882
Wayne866
Wabash802
Fayette797
Newton7810
Jasper731
Jay540
Clay533
Randolph523
Rush513
Washington501
Fulton501
Pulaski500
Jefferson491
Whitley453
DeKalb441
Starke393
Perry390
Huntington382
Sullivan371
Owen341
Wells340
Brown331
Benton320
Knox310
Blackford272
Tipton261
Crawford240
Fountain222
Switzerland210
Spencer211
Adams211
Gibson192
Parke180
Posey160
Martin130
Ohio130
Warren121
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0179

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 124759

Reported Deaths: 5736
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook807133846
Lake8584330
DuPage7939392
Kane6581197
Will5742284
Winnebago239761
McHenry166078
St. Clair122791
Kankakee97553
Kendall83319
Rock Island69424
Champaign6717
Madison61265
Boone48817
DeKalb4438
Sangamon35929
Jackson29610
Peoria28611
Randolph2734
McLean22413
Ogle2233
Stephenson2095
Macon19920
Clinton18917
Union17114
LaSalle15916
Whiteside14713
Iroquois1334
Coles12917
Warren1200
Out of IL1191
Grundy1072
Knox1020
Jefferson10116
Monroe9812
McDonough9313
Unassigned840
Lee821
Tazewell785
Cass740
Williamson743
Henry700
Pulaski570
Marion510
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Morgan421
Perry420
Montgomery411
Vermilion411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess321
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Washington190
Mason180
Mercer180
Bureau171
Hancock171
Shelby161
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Alexander120
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Moultrie120
Clark110
Crawford110
Johnson110
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Wayne91
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Wabash60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunny and Hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Salvation Army and the historic origins of National Donut Day

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

New heart lights placed at both of Terre Haute's hospitals

Image

Local church holds food distribution event

Image

Wabash Valley Lemonade Day postponed until fall, but here's how you can start getting ready now

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum announces modified summer programs

Image

Palestine businesses react to rodeo cancellation

Image

Indiana school reopening guidelines

Image

100 Men Who Cook to be virtual event

Image

New monument honors Vincennes' history

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak