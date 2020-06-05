Clear

Fire tears through Amazon distribution center in Redlands, California

Article Image

A warehouse that operates as an Amazon distribution center went up in flames after a three-alarm fire broke out, engulfing the entire building. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen coming out of the building in Redlands, California, as firefighters battled back the flames.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim and Stella Chan, CNN

A warehouse that operates as an Amazon distribution center went up in flames Friday morning after a three-alarm fire broke out, engulfing the entire building.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen coming out of the building in Redlands, California, as firefighters battled back the flames.

Aerial views of the fire show entire sections of the warehouse and roof had collapsed.

The call came in at approximately 5:30 a.m., and mutual aid came from all over San Bernardino County and other surrounding agencies to battle the fire, Redlands city spokesman Carl Baker told CNN. Active firefighting efforts were still ongoing as of an hour ago, Baker said.

About 100 employees self evacuated and were able to get to safety, and no injuries have been reported, Baker said. No nearby Amazon sites have been impacted by the fire.

"We are glad everyone is safe, and thankful for the efforts of the local firefighters and first responders," Amazon said in a statement to CNN. "This site was operated by a third party and we will support them throughout this process."

Redlands Fire Chief Jim Topoleski told CNN affiliate KTLA that they will launch an investigation into the cause of the fire. The building is new and had the latest fire protections, Topoleski said.

The building is operated by Kuehne and Nagel, which is a third-party operator that assists Amazon in shipping extra-large items to customers, Amazon said.

Amazon expects minimal customer impact, as customer orders can be fulfilled from other locations, the company said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 36096

Reported Deaths: 2231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10095598
Lake3833203
Allen175371
Cass15927
Elkhart149528
St. Joseph133736
Hendricks119276
Hamilton118394
Johnson1121112
Madison59961
Porter55830
Clark53041
Bartholomew52739
LaPorte44624
Howard44036
Tippecanoe4294
Jackson3992
Shelby39722
Delaware38940
Hancock35127
Boone32435
Floyd32340
Vanderburgh2892
Morgan28426
Noble26821
Montgomery24818
Clinton2461
White2389
Decatur23131
Grant22523
Dubois2093
Harrison19522
Henry18412
Kosciusko1792
Vigo1788
Marshall1782
Greene17225
Dearborn17022
Monroe17012
Lawrence16724
Warrick16729
Miami1441
Putnam1427
Jennings1324
Orange13122
Scott1263
Franklin1168
LaGrange1162
Ripley1086
Daviess9916
Carroll943
Steuben882
Wayne866
Wabash802
Fayette797
Newton7810
Jasper731
Jay540
Clay533
Randolph523
Rush513
Washington501
Fulton501
Pulaski500
Jefferson491
Whitley453
DeKalb441
Starke393
Perry390
Huntington382
Sullivan371
Owen341
Wells340
Brown331
Benton320
Knox310
Blackford272
Tipton261
Crawford240
Fountain222
Switzerland210
Spencer211
Adams211
Gibson192
Parke180
Posey160
Martin130
Ohio130
Warren121
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0179

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 124759

Reported Deaths: 5736
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook807133846
Lake8584330
DuPage7939392
Kane6581197
Will5742284
Winnebago239761
McHenry166078
St. Clair122791
Kankakee97553
Kendall83319
Rock Island69424
Champaign6717
Madison61265
Boone48817
DeKalb4438
Sangamon35929
Jackson29610
Peoria28611
Randolph2734
McLean22413
Ogle2233
Stephenson2095
Macon19920
Clinton18917
Union17114
LaSalle15916
Whiteside14713
Iroquois1334
Coles12917
Warren1200
Out of IL1191
Grundy1072
Knox1020
Jefferson10116
Monroe9812
McDonough9313
Unassigned840
Lee821
Tazewell785
Cass740
Williamson743
Henry700
Pulaski570
Marion510
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Morgan421
Perry420
Montgomery411
Vermilion411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess321
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Washington190
Mason180
Mercer180
Bureau171
Hancock171
Shelby161
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Alexander120
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Moultrie120
Clark110
Crawford110
Johnson110
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Wayne91
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Wabash60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Sunny and Hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Salvation Army and the historic origins of National Donut Day

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

New heart lights placed at both of Terre Haute's hospitals

Image

Local church holds food distribution event

Image

Wabash Valley Lemonade Day postponed until fall, but here's how you can start getting ready now

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum announces modified summer programs

Image

Palestine businesses react to rodeo cancellation

Image

Indiana school reopening guidelines

Image

100 Men Who Cook to be virtual event

Image

New monument honors Vincennes' history

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak