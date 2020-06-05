Clear

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian resigns from board, urges seat be filled by black candidate

Article Image

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian announced he is resigning from the company's board and wants to be replaced by a black candidate. Ohanian, who is married to tennis star Serena Wiliams, said it's the right thing to do for his family.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Kaya Yurieff, CNN Business

Alexis Ohanian says he is trying to set an example for other leaders -- by stepping down.

Reddit, the social networking site he co-founded 15 years ago, gave birth, directly and indirectly, to some of the worst racism, hate and trolling on the internet. Now, two years after stepping away from his day-to-day duties at Reddit, Ohanian, a white man, is resigning from the company's board and asking that he be replaced with a more diverse choice.

In a series of tweets Friday, Ohanian urged Reddit to fill his seat with a black candidate. Ohanian, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, cited his family as one of the reasons for his decision. He tweeted: "I'm saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: 'What did you do?'"

He also pledged $1 million to Colin Kaepernick's nonprofit Know Your Rights Camp. "I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate," Ohanian tweeted.

Reddit said it would honor Ohanian's request. "I want to take responsibility for the history of our policies over the years that got us here, and we still have work to do," Reddit CEO and cofounder Steve Huffman wrote on Reddit.

The board on which Ohanian had been sitting is, counting him, comprised of one woman and four white men.

The site, which calls itself the front page of the internet, has long wrestled with addressing hateful and racist content on its platform. Earlier this week, some of Reddit's most popular threads went private in an effort to protest hate speech and racism on the platform, according to Business Insider.

Huffman has come under fire in the past for not taking action on communities on the site in which racist views and language are frequently spewed. Earier this week, he published an open letter, saying "we do not tolerate hate, racism, and violence, and while we have work to do to fight these on our platform, our values are clear."

Ellen Pao, a former interim CEO of Reddit, slammed Huffman's comments. "I am obligated to call you out: You should have shut down the_donald instead of amplifying it and its hate, racism, and violence. So much of what is happening now lies at your feet. You don't get to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long," she tweeted, referring to a popular subreddit supportive of President Donald Trump, where users often share racist, misogynistic, homophobic and conspiracy content.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 36096

Reported Deaths: 2231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10095598
Lake3833203
Allen175371
Cass15927
Elkhart149528
St. Joseph133736
Hendricks119276
Hamilton118394
Johnson1121112
Madison59961
Porter55830
Clark53041
Bartholomew52739
LaPorte44624
Howard44036
Tippecanoe4294
Jackson3992
Shelby39722
Delaware38940
Hancock35127
Boone32435
Floyd32340
Vanderburgh2892
Morgan28426
Noble26821
Montgomery24818
Clinton2461
White2389
Decatur23131
Grant22523
Dubois2093
Harrison19522
Henry18412
Kosciusko1792
Vigo1788
Marshall1782
Greene17225
Dearborn17022
Monroe17012
Lawrence16724
Warrick16729
Miami1441
Putnam1427
Jennings1324
Orange13122
Scott1263
Franklin1168
LaGrange1162
Ripley1086
Daviess9916
Carroll943
Steuben882
Wayne866
Wabash802
Fayette797
Newton7810
Jasper731
Jay540
Clay533
Randolph523
Rush513
Washington501
Fulton501
Pulaski500
Jefferson491
Whitley453
DeKalb441
Starke393
Perry390
Huntington382
Sullivan371
Owen341
Wells340
Brown331
Benton320
Knox310
Blackford272
Tipton261
Crawford240
Fountain222
Switzerland210
Spencer211
Adams211
Gibson192
Parke180
Posey160
Martin130
Ohio130
Warren121
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0179

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 124759

Reported Deaths: 5736
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook807133846
Lake8584330
DuPage7939392
Kane6581197
Will5742284
Winnebago239761
McHenry166078
St. Clair122791
Kankakee97553
Kendall83319
Rock Island69424
Champaign6717
Madison61265
Boone48817
DeKalb4438
Sangamon35929
Jackson29610
Peoria28611
Randolph2734
McLean22413
Ogle2233
Stephenson2095
Macon19920
Clinton18917
Union17114
LaSalle15916
Whiteside14713
Iroquois1334
Coles12917
Warren1200
Out of IL1191
Grundy1072
Knox1020
Jefferson10116
Monroe9812
McDonough9313
Unassigned840
Lee821
Tazewell785
Cass740
Williamson743
Henry700
Pulaski570
Marion510
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Morgan421
Perry420
Montgomery411
Vermilion411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess321
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Washington190
Mason180
Mercer180
Bureau171
Hancock171
Shelby161
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Alexander120
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Moultrie120
Clark110
Crawford110
Johnson110
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Wayne91
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Wabash60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Sunny and Hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Salvation Army and the historic origins of National Donut Day

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

New heart lights placed at both of Terre Haute's hospitals

Image

Local church holds food distribution event

Image

Wabash Valley Lemonade Day postponed until fall, but here's how you can start getting ready now

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum announces modified summer programs

Image

Palestine businesses react to rodeo cancellation

Image

Indiana school reopening guidelines

Image

100 Men Who Cook to be virtual event

Image

New monument honors Vincennes' history

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak