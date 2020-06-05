Clear

Analysis: Five things Corporate America can do besides tweeting to combat racism

Article Image

The leaders of America's most powerful businesses are facing pressure from their customers and employees to act on systemic racism. CNN's Abby Philip reports.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Jun 5, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn, CNN Business

Major companies have expressed solidarity with the collective plight of African Americans this week following the horrifying murder by police of George Floyd a week ago and the national chaos that has erupted in its wake.

For many black Americans, however, the corporate tweets, executive memos and statements on combating racism ring hollow from companies that too often have baked systemic racism into their business practices.

Tweeting support for black people's rights is a nice gesture, but there are much more effective actions companies serious about this fight can take.

Here are five:

1. Offer relief funds to black-owned businesses

Many black business owners are in dire need of bailouts right now.

Coronavirus shutdowns and social-distancing mandates have devastated black entrepreneurs across the country. Black businesses that were set on fire and destroyed during riots in the last few days have made matters even worse for some.

A recent study commissioned by the social justice advocacy group Color of Change found 39% of black American entrepreneurs believe their businesses won't survive more than six months without some type of relief funding.

Black business owners have struggled to get approved for Paycheck Protection Program loans administered through larger commercial banks. Business leaders like Magic Johnson and Sean "Diddy" Combs have pledged financial and administrative support to help ensure a generation of black-owned barbershops, beauty salons, service providers and restaurants doesn't disappear.

Combs recently partnered with the National Bankers Association, a coalition of 22 minority-owned financial lenders, to create his Our Fair Share program to help black business owners navigate the PPP application process.

NBA board chairman Kenneth Kelly says corporations that want to help black businesses should consider adding them to company supply chains or working with minority-owned banking institutions like the ones he supports, which have a better track record of financing minority clients.

"We have a higher affinity for looking at the totality of that customer as opposed to just numbers on a piece of paper," Kelly told CNN Business.

2. Increase black home ownership

Corporations that want to help narrow the racial wealth gap between black and white America should consider donating to the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. The trade group's realtors specialize in helping African Americans purchase properties, selling 20,000 homes to black purchasers in 2019 alone, a spokesperson said.

NAREB president Donnell Williams said companies that want to end systemic racism should consider contributing to NAREB's "House Then The Car" program targeting black Millennials whose economic struggles and consumer behavior changes have fueled a record decline in black home ownership.

The home ownership rate for black young adults plummeted from 23.1% in 2000 to just 13.4% in 2015, according to an Urban Institute study. A 2019 analysis by the Center for Responsible Lending consumer advocacy group found black Millennials carry more student loan debt on average than their white counterparts and were also disproportionately hurt by the Great Recession of 2008. Additionally, NAREB says many black Millennials who can afford to buy homes choose not to although it's an essential part of generational wealth building for most Americans.

"There are 1.7 million Black Millennials in the US who earn more than $100,000 per year who are not homeowners," Williams told CNN Business via email.

3. Support unions

Organized labor advocates say companies that want to end institutional racism can start by supporting black workers who want to form unions and increase union rights.

Black Americans make up a disproportionate amount of workers in non-unionized business sectors like the home health aid and fast food industries.

African Americans are 13.4% of the US population but they also make up 26.5% of the workforce at Amazon, which does not have a union.

4. Increase pay for essential workers

If essential workers are so ... essential, then why aren't they paid more?

Black Americans make up 17% of America's essential workforce, according to a Center for Economic Policy Research report released in April. The national average salary for essential workers is about $32,000, roughly 18% lower than the average salary for all occupations, according to a recent Business.org study. Roughly 19% of African Americans live near or below the poverty line, according to the latest available US Census data.

Companies like Kroger, Target and Amazon recently have weighed rescinding their temporary "hero pay" wage increases for frontline employees even though the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, whose workforce membership of 1.9 million includes roughly one million people of color, says these companies should make their Covid-19 pay raises permanent if they want to help more black Americans.

"Permanent hazard pay is a good first step to achieving policies that will ensure corporations support the communities they operate in, "she said.

5. Hire and promote more black executives

Top companies need to do a better job of recruiting and retaining black leaders. A recently published Stanford Graduate School of Business report on C-suite diversity at Fortune 100 companies found black professionals made up just 3% of the CEOs, 1% of the CFOs and 3% of the division leaders in 2020.

There are just four black Fortune 500 CEOs. In 2018, black professionals made up just 3.3% of all executive or senior leadership roles within two reporting levels according to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Hiring more black executives is crucial for companies that want their leaders to better reflect the communities they serve. Black leaders also serve as aspirational figures for the generations that follow in their footsteps.

Former EEOC chair Cari Dominguez told CNN Business corporate leaders must add more black Americans to their executive talent pipelines.

"I see companies asking for a diverse slate of candidates -- but not saying [what percent] should be made up of people of color," Dominguez said.

Kelly, the National Bankers Association board chairman, said companies sincere about combating systemic racism must make commitments that persist even when the issue is not national news.

"It must be a value system that they embody and not a temporary item that they use to check a box," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 36096

Reported Deaths: 2231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10095598
Lake3833203
Allen175371
Cass15927
Elkhart149528
St. Joseph133736
Hendricks119276
Hamilton118394
Johnson1121112
Madison59961
Porter55830
Clark53041
Bartholomew52739
LaPorte44624
Howard44036
Tippecanoe4294
Jackson3992
Shelby39722
Delaware38940
Hancock35127
Boone32435
Floyd32340
Vanderburgh2892
Morgan28426
Noble26821
Montgomery24818
Clinton2461
White2389
Decatur23131
Grant22523
Dubois2093
Harrison19522
Henry18412
Kosciusko1792
Vigo1788
Marshall1782
Greene17225
Dearborn17022
Monroe17012
Lawrence16724
Warrick16729
Miami1441
Putnam1427
Jennings1324
Orange13122
Scott1263
Franklin1168
LaGrange1162
Ripley1086
Daviess9916
Carroll943
Steuben882
Wayne866
Wabash802
Fayette797
Newton7810
Jasper731
Jay540
Clay533
Randolph523
Rush513
Washington501
Fulton501
Pulaski500
Jefferson491
Whitley453
DeKalb441
Starke393
Perry390
Huntington382
Sullivan371
Owen341
Wells340
Brown331
Benton320
Knox310
Blackford272
Tipton261
Crawford240
Fountain222
Switzerland210
Spencer211
Adams211
Gibson192
Parke180
Posey160
Martin130
Ohio130
Warren121
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0179

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 124759

Reported Deaths: 5736
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook807133846
Lake8584330
DuPage7939392
Kane6581197
Will5742284
Winnebago239761
McHenry166078
St. Clair122791
Kankakee97553
Kendall83319
Rock Island69424
Champaign6717
Madison61265
Boone48817
DeKalb4438
Sangamon35929
Jackson29610
Peoria28611
Randolph2734
McLean22413
Ogle2233
Stephenson2095
Macon19920
Clinton18917
Union17114
LaSalle15916
Whiteside14713
Iroquois1334
Coles12917
Warren1200
Out of IL1191
Grundy1072
Knox1020
Jefferson10116
Monroe9812
McDonough9313
Unassigned840
Lee821
Tazewell785
Cass740
Williamson743
Henry700
Pulaski570
Marion510
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Morgan421
Perry420
Montgomery411
Vermilion411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess321
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Washington190
Mason180
Mercer180
Bureau171
Hancock171
Shelby161
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Alexander120
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Moultrie120
Clark110
Crawford110
Johnson110
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Wayne91
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Wabash60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny and Hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana Rural Health Association welcomes new CEO

Image

"We are here for the whole community..." Terre Haute group wants to bring change to the city

Image

Increase in stolen firearms during riots, local business shares how they're staying proactive

Image

Friday: Fog early, sunny. High: 89

Image

Local hospital hosting school supply giveaway

Image

Local college uses recycled plastic for some green additions

Image

Your pets and severe weather

Image

New Casey's General Store planned for southern Vigo County

Image

Terre Haute hospital to receive new NICU equipment

Image

Robinson movie theater transforms into a drive-in

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak