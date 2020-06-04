Clear

Lance Armstrong: The man who 'gained the world but lost his soul'

Article Image

The disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong has been the subject of an ESPN documentary entitled "LANCE," which charts his rise and fall. Christina Macfarlane hears from the director, as well as a former friend.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Christina Macfarlane, CNN

Betsy Andreu is frustrated. She's just watched the first two hours of Lance Armstrong sharing what the disgraced cyclist calls "his truth" in ESPN's recent 30-for-30 documentary. She isn't buying it.

"If a man gains the world but loses his soul, is that OK? You cannot believe everything that he says," the wife of Armstrong's former US Postal Service teammate, Frankie Andreu, tells CNN Sport's Christina Macfarlane.

In 2005 the couple helped expose Armstrong's doping offenses by testifying the seven-time Tour de France winner admitted to using banned substances while he was receiving cancer treatment in hospital.

"I don't think to this day he realizes the damage he's done to people; I don't think he cares," added Betsy Andreu. "I think he missed the adulation and the fawning of the public and the media and he wanted to get back in their good graces."

In 2017, a judge ruled that Andreu would be permitted to testify against Armstrong as part of the federal government's $100 million civil fraud lawsuit against the cyclist on behalf of the US Postal Service.

Ultimately Armstrong agreed to pay the US government $5 million for using performance-enhancing drugs while the US Postal Service was paying millions to sponsor his team.

READ: The death-defying jumps that caught the attention of Hollywood

Fall from grace

Andreu was one of a handful of former whistleblowers to take part in the two-part documentary -- directed by Marina Zenovich -- which recounts one of the biggest doping scandals in the sport's history and Armstrong's precipitous fall from grace.

"Initially, when Marina Zenovich contacted me, I asked her if Lance was participating, and she said he was. I said I wanted nothing to do with it. Because if Lance has anything to do with anything, we know he tries to manipulate," says Andreu.

"However, she [Zenovich] assured me he did not have any editorial control. This story is so convoluted and there are so many tentacles and the devil is in the detail ... So I decided to partake, not to tell my truth, but the truth."

Except sometimes "the truth" can be difficult to pin down, especially when the documentary weaves in a series of versions of events that vary depending on the teller. For the most part that's Armstrong. Which doesn't sit right with Andreu.

"I really feel that he did this to rewrite history and change the narrative," she says. "One thing that he does and he does it very effectively, is he's a good manipulator and he's very charismatic."

Throughout the documentary Armstrong teeters on the edge of showing remorse, before pivoting towards either justifying his actions, or indulging in an 'all-things-considered' retrospective, while speaking brazenly about how he was able to build a web of deceit for so long. On the subject of lies, he says:

"Nobody dopes and is honest. You're not. The only way you can dope and be honest is if nobody ever asks you, which is not realistic. The second somebody asks you, you lie.

"Now, it might be one lie because you answer it once, or in my case it might be 10,000 lies because you answer it 10,000 times.

"And then you take it a step further and you reinforce it and then 'f**k you, don't ever f**king ask me that question again,' right? And then you go sue someone and then it's ... so that's why it was 100 times worse, 'cause we all lie."

READ: Olympic hopeful skateboarder, 11, hospitalized after horror fall

'Warts and all'

The documentary is uncomfortable to watch, but there's no doubt that Armstrong is a compelling subject, exactly the complex character the film's director Zenovich was hoping to find.

"What I love about the film is that he's just there, warts and all," Zenovich told CNN Sport. "He's in a different place and you can kind of, you can see what he's gone through.

"To me, someone who's not cynical, someone who came to this open feeling like he was willing to give part of themselves, I felt like he was telling his truth. Whether it is the truth, it's his interpretation of how his life unfolded."

Over the course of 18 months and eight sit-down interviews, Zenovich said the length of time she spent with Armstrong was crucial to allowing the full story to be told "warts and all" without the former cyclist deflecting.

Early on Zenovich and her team noticed that the 48-year-old was always more unguarded after an intense workout.

"The second time we interviewed him, we filmed him swimming and running first and then it was like, wow ... it was like a killer interview ... I think these people who are used to doing such intense workouts are much more settled once they've done their workout.

"Once he did that, we saw that he was more kind of 'in the chair' and ready as opposed to waiting for it to be over. He was much more settled after he exercised."

READ: Daredevil biker swaps mountains for washing machine stunts

"It could be worse. I could be Floyd Landis'

However, Zenovich admits she had a tough job trying to guard against Armstrong controlling the documentary's narrative.

"I mean there was always part of that at play," says Zenovich. "One of the great beauties of having so many interviews, though, is just having the time to get what you want.

"If I had one interview with him, it would be horrible. I mean, I didn't think eight was enough. And during the last interview, I didn't want it to be over because it could have gone on longer. He doesn't disclose everything ... but at the time you have to just keep trying to get as much as you can."

For those who've followed the disgraced cyclist's story of deceit, coverup and betrayal, it is never clear whether the Armstrong of 2020 is really any different to the one who masterminded the biggest doping conspiracy in cycling history. Especially when his bitterness towards former teammates who helped topple his empire pierces through.

Speaking of his rise and fall, Armstrong says: "It could be worse. I could be Floyd Landis ... waking up a piece of s**t every day."

Landis -- who was stripped of his Tour de France title in 2006 for doping and later filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Armstrong -- is also interviewed as part of the documentary.

"I had to come clean. He's obviously not happy about that. I don't have any further animosity towards him. I hope he's changed, and I hope he finds some peace ... I don't know why people can't move on, but here we are," said Landis.

READ: Lance Armstrong: He was a 'tragic hero'

The darkest takeaway from the ESPN documentary for Betsy Andreu is that apologies for Armstrong don't appear to equal contrition.

"He's a lost soul. I don't think he gets it. Americans ... we're very forgiving. Everybody's hung up on, did he say sorry? I think the question should be, did he reconcile? Did he attempt to make amends? He thinks that by saying he said he's sorry to people or by constantly telling the media how sorry he is that that's enough."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 35712

Reported Deaths: 2207
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10037594
Lake3806202
Allen174371
Cass15927
Elkhart143529
St. Joseph132035
Hamilton118094
Hendricks118074
Johnson1120110
Madison59761
Porter55329
Clark52841
Bartholomew52238
Howard43734
LaPorte43624
Tippecanoe4214
Shelby39822
Jackson3942
Delaware38740
Hancock34928
Floyd32140
Boone31835
Vanderburgh2902
Morgan28324
Noble25121
Montgomery24417
Clinton2401
White2389
Decatur23031
Grant22123
Dubois2053
Harrison19622
Henry18412
Vigo1758
Greene17125
Dearborn17021
Monroe17012
Warrick16728
Kosciusko1661
Lawrence16524
Marshall1472
Miami1411
Putnam1377
Orange13122
Jennings1314
Scott1223
Franklin1158
Ripley1086
LaGrange1022
Daviess9516
Carroll933
Steuben872
Wayne865
Wabash802
Fayette797
Newton7810
Jasper701
Jay530
Clay522
Washington511
Rush503
Randolph503
Fulton501
Pulaski490
Jefferson471
Whitley443
DeKalb431
Starke393
Sullivan371
Owen341
Perry340
Huntington342
Brown331
Benton320
Wells320
Knox310
Blackford272
Tipton261
Crawford240
Fountain222
Switzerland210
Spencer211
Adams201
Gibson182
Parke180
Posey160
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin120
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0175

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 123830

Reported Deaths: 5621
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook802043780
Lake8511315
DuPage7891383
Kane6518192
Will5704282
Winnebago235457
McHenry162878
St. Clair121089
Kankakee95951
Kendall82519
Rock Island69124
Champaign6617
Madison60064
Boone48117
DeKalb4356
Sangamon35329
Jackson29310
Peoria27311
Randolph2714
McLean22413
Ogle2143
Stephenson2105
Macon19519
Clinton18817
Union16813
LaSalle15714
Whiteside14413
Iroquois1334
Coles12816
Out of IL1201
Warren1180
Unassigned1050
Grundy1042
Jefferson10116
Knox1010
Monroe9712
McDonough9413
Lee821
Tazewell785
Cass740
Williamson712
Henry700
Pulaski560
Marion510
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Perry420
Montgomery401
Vermilion401
Morgan391
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Washington190
Mason180
Bureau171
Hancock171
Mercer170
Shelby161
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Alexander120
Bond121
Crawford120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Moultrie120
Clark110
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Johnson100
Wayne91
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Marshall50
Wabash50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5th straight night in Terre Haute for peaceful protests

Image

Driver cited for Terre Haute hit and run crash

Image

Virtual tours: Local housing gets creative when it comes to bringing residents in

Image

5th straight night in Terre Haute for peaceful protests

Image

Thursday: Scattered showers, cloudy. High: 86

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

ISU Athletics returning

Image

ISU Faces Dayton

Image

Indiana Rural Health Association welcomes new CEO

Image

AIS Gauging to expand and move to the Vigo County Industrial Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak