5 things to know for June 4: George Floyd, protests, coronavirus, stimulus, oil spill

Article Image

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin and three other former officers on scene during George Floyd's death are now in custody as protests continue across the US. CNN's Miguel Marquez reports.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Trains, planes and trucks are getting back on course after months of coronavirus inertia, and that's a good sign for the economy as a whole.

1. George Floyd case 

All four ex-officers involved in the killing of George Floyd now face charges in his death. Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into the unarmed black man's neck, was charged with a new, more serious count of second-degree murder. The three other officers at the scene during his killing have now been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The Floyd family called the new charges a "bittersweet" development. Meanwhile, a ninth night of protests unfolded across the country with demonstrations that were largely more peaceful than previous evenings.

2. Protest response

Elite former military leaders have issued unprecedented levels of criticism against President Trump's response to the protests. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis said in a statement that the President doesn't even try to unite the country and that the American people need to find a way forward without relying on his leadership. Retired Gen. John Allen criticized Trump's photo op in front of a church during the protests, saying it was trying to use religion to gloss over an abuse of First amendment rights. Other senior military and political figures, including former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mike Mullen and former President Jimmy Carter, have also spoken out against Trump's rhetoric and threats of force against Americans.

3. Coronavirus 

Almost 20,000 new coronavirus cases were identified yesterday in the US, even as states are working toward fully reopening. Wednesday also saw almost 1,000 more deaths, pushing the death toll in the US past 107,000. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci has said keeping schools closed in the fall -- once thought to be a strong, if reluctant possibility -- may not be necessary for all communities. Meanwhile, the virus is still surging overseas. Brazil and Mexico both announced record numbers of Covid-19 deaths, and Pakistan has now recorded more cases than China, where the virus originated.

4. Paycheck Protection Program

The Senate has finally passed a Paycheck Protection Program reform bill that will give business owners more flexibility and time to use the loan money. Now, all the bill needs is President Trump's signature. The measure extends from eight to 24 weeks the time businesses have to use the money to qualify for loan forgiveness. It also lowers the amount of loan money businesses must spend on payroll costs, opening up the funds for other uses. The Paycheck Protection Program has been hampered by several glitches and shortfalls, but businesses are still clamoring for the funds it offers.

5. Russia oil spill

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a state of emergency in the Siberian city of Norilsk after 20,000 tons of diesel fuel spilled in a nearby river from a power station. Environmental groups describe catastrophic damage and say the level of contaminants in nearby waterways has increased tens of thousands of times over. The power station's employees initially tried to contain the spill on their own, waiting two days before reporting it. The parent of the energy company said the foundation of a fuel storage tank possibly sank due to thawing permafrost, highlighting an often-overlooked danger the climate crisis poses to Arctic infrastructure and ecosystems.

JUST IN ...

Dozens injured in China knife attack

An attacker with a knife has injured 37 children and two adults at an elementary school in southern China. None of the victims are in serious condition. Knife attacks in China, especially at schools, are not uncommon, with a number of similar attacks taking place in recent years.

The NBA may approve a plan to continue the season with 22 teams 

For those keeping score at home, the season would normally be long over by now.

Grindr pulls ethnicity filter, saying the move is in support of Black Lives Matter

Which was a startling revelation for those who didn't know Grindr had a feature that let people do that in the first place.

The pandemic is saving soup sales as people stock up and eat at home 

There's probably a comfort food element, too.

Amazon's bestseller list is full of books about race right now 

Hey, education is key.

Black nature lovers are celebrating #BlackBirdersWeek

They're spreading their joy and celebrating achievement.

The Ahmaud Arbery case goes to court

Preliminary hearings are scheduled this morning for Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued strong warnings to anyone who may try to disrupt the proceedings.

42%

That's how much non-Covid-19 emergency room visits have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a CDC report. This suggests some people may be putting off getting emergency care for serious health conditions.

"When I step off the field and I take my helmet off, I'm a black man walking around in America and I'm telling you I'm dealing with these things, I'm telling you my communities are dealing with these things, and your response to me is don't talk about that here ... where is the place, Drew?"

New Orleans Saints player Malcolm Jenkins, who was among several NFL voices to criticize Saints star Drew Brees for his comments about peaceful protests in the NFL. When asked during an interview if NFL players may take a knee again because of ongoing racial protests, Brees said he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag."

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 35712

Reported Deaths: 2207
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10037594
Lake3806202
Allen174371
Cass15927
Elkhart143529
St. Joseph132035
Hamilton118094
Hendricks118074
Johnson1120110
Madison59761
Porter55329
Clark52841
Bartholomew52238
Howard43734
LaPorte43624
Tippecanoe4214
Shelby39822
Jackson3942
Delaware38740
Hancock34928
Floyd32140
Boone31835
Vanderburgh2902
Morgan28324
Noble25121
Montgomery24417
Clinton2401
White2389
Decatur23031
Grant22123
Dubois2053
Harrison19622
Henry18412
Vigo1758
Greene17125
Dearborn17021
Monroe17012
Warrick16728
Kosciusko1661
Lawrence16524
Marshall1472
Miami1411
Putnam1377
Orange13122
Jennings1314
Scott1223
Franklin1158
Ripley1086
LaGrange1022
Daviess9516
Carroll933
Steuben872
Wayne865
Wabash802
Fayette797
Newton7810
Jasper701
Jay530
Clay522
Washington511
Rush503
Randolph503
Fulton501
Pulaski490
Jefferson471
Whitley443
DeKalb431
Starke393
Sullivan371
Owen341
Perry340
Huntington342
Brown331
Benton320
Wells320
Knox310
Blackford272
Tipton261
Crawford240
Fountain222
Switzerland210
Spencer211
Adams201
Gibson182
Parke180
Posey160
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin120
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0175

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 123830

Reported Deaths: 5621
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook802043780
Lake8511315
DuPage7891383
Kane6518192
Will5704282
Winnebago235457
McHenry162878
St. Clair121089
Kankakee95951
Kendall82519
Rock Island69124
Champaign6617
Madison60064
Boone48117
DeKalb4356
Sangamon35329
Jackson29310
Peoria27311
Randolph2714
McLean22413
Ogle2143
Stephenson2105
Macon19519
Clinton18817
Union16813
LaSalle15714
Whiteside14413
Iroquois1334
Coles12816
Out of IL1201
Warren1180
Unassigned1050
Grundy1042
Jefferson10116
Knox1010
Monroe9712
McDonough9413
Lee821
Tazewell785
Cass740
Williamson712
Henry700
Pulaski560
Marion510
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Perry420
Montgomery401
Vermilion401
Morgan391
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Washington190
Mason180
Bureau171
Hancock171
Mercer170
Shelby161
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Alexander120
Bond121
Crawford120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Moultrie120
Clark110
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Johnson100
Wayne91
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Marshall50
Wabash50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
