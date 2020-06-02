Clear

Biden's startling weapon against Trump

Article Image

Joe Biden condemns President Donald Trump over the use of smoke canisters against peaceful protesters outside the White House in order to clear a park so that the President could visit a church for a photo opportunity.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Jill Filipovic

Finally, on Tuesday, we heard presidential remarks about the protests against police violence that are roiling the nation.

Too bad they weren't from the actual president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, spoke from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this morning, a city -- like many across the country -- where thousands have been taking to the streets to protest the latest death of an unarmed black man in police custody: George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer dug his knee into his neck for more than eight long minutes.

Biden's speech could not have distinguished him more from President Donald Trump. While Trump seems to think chaos benefits him and acts to drive it at any turn, Biden struck a markedly different tone, issuing a call for calm, reconciliation, and understanding. "We're a nation in pain," Biden said. "We must not let our pain destroy us."

In a pointed critique of the President, who has long refused to take responsibility for any of his actions and never accepts blame -- even when his failed response to a pandemic has left more than 100,000 Americans dead -- Biden said, "I'll do my job and take responsibility. I won't blame others. I'll never forget that the job isn't about me."

Whatever you think of Biden -- and he wasn't my pick for the Democratic nomination -- it was almost startling to hear from an empathetic, rational adult who understands he's asking to be the public's most prominent servant, not its petty disciplinarian.

It was a window into what a Biden presidency might look like: Hardly the stuff of progressive dreams, but also leaps and bounds better than the current nightmare of narcissism, division, and autocracy from a President primarily concerned about his ratings and anyone he perceives to have slighted him. Biden promises to listen, lead, and to try to do right by the whole country, not just the angry few who don red hats and shout the loudest at political rallies.

He may not be offering the kind of enormous progress voters like me crave. But he does promise to pull us back from the abyss.

He delivered his remarks from City Hall in a metropolis where, like so many others across the country, police have been escalating their response to protesters, sometimes tear gassing even those peaceably assembled, beating people with nightsticks and shields, and attacking and arresting journalists -- including the Philadelphia Inquirer's Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Kristen Graham.

These increasingly violent tactics have been sanctioned by Trump, a pathetic coward who responded to a night of protests in Washington, DC, by hiding below ground in a White House bunker, and who on Monday evening staged a photo op of his supposed bravery walking out onto the streets of the capital -- after he had police use tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets to clear all the peaceful, and mostly young, citizen protesters away.

Standing in the Rose Garden he gave what will go down as one of the most terrifyingly authoritarian, anti-American screeds in US history. Law enforcement, he said, would "dominate the streets." If city and state leaders didn't squash protesters, Trump said, he would send in the military to do it for them. It was the kind of rhetoric you might be familiar with if you've ever heard a tin-pot dictator trying to put down a righteous mass movement against him. Then he walked to a venerated DC church, where he stood with aids, held up a Bible and said, "We have the greatest country in the world."

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she was "outraged" at the President's exploitation of her church, St. John's Episcopal, to share "a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus."

"The President did not pray when he came to St. John's, nor as you just articulated, did he acknowledge the agony of our country right now," she told Cooper. "And in particular, that of the people of color in our nation, who wonder if anyone ever -- anyone in public power will ever acknowledge their sacred words. And who are rightfully demanding an end to 400 years of systemic racism and white supremacy in our country. And I just want the world to know, that we in the diocese of Washington, following Jesus and his way of love ... we distance ourselves from the incendiary language of this President. We follow someone who lived a life of nonviolence and sacrificial love."

"I just can't believe what my eyes have seen," she said, surely echoing the sentiments of every decent American who holds the First Amendment's protections in the high esteem they deserve.

I'm not exactly a Biden superfan -- in my ideal universe, we would have a farther-left presidential nominee who stood shoulder to shoulder with the protesters and issued a more radical clarion call for justice.

But I'm not the person Biden needs to convince. He's talking to the vast middle of American voters who may endorse the fundamental message of the demonstrations, but are dismayed by property destruction; who are more inclined to focus on burning cars and broken windows than the enormous majority of peaceful demonstrators; and who support police officers.

I think those folks too often are distracted and misguided. But still, they vote -- and they are among those who will determine this election. Democrats need a leader who both stands with protesters speaking out against racist abuse and sends more moderate voters a clear message: I will be the president of stability and decency; Trump is the candidate of chaos and hate.

Biden did just that. "I won't traffic in fear and division," he said. "I won't fan the flames of hate."

And he pointed to Trump's shameful dictator cosplay: "when peaceful protestors are dispersed by the order of the President from the doorstep of the people's house, the White House -- using tear gas and flash grenades -- in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle."

Importantly, Biden also voiced his support for legislation to regulate some of the most dangerous policing tactics: outlawing police chokeholds, ending the transfer of military equipment to police, and creating a national police oversight commission.

Did Biden address the totality of the solution in his brief remarks Tuesday? Not even close. Were the content of his remarks, and the gravity with which he delivered them, far, far better than the tear gas-'em-and-beat-'em strategy endorsed by Trump? Yes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 34830

Reported Deaths: 2143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9900581
Lake3639190
Allen166269
Cass15877
Elkhart132228
St. Joseph128634
Hendricks117171
Hamilton116293
Johnson1115109
Madison59359
Porter54328
Bartholomew51535
Clark50541
LaPorte43824
Howard41528
Tippecanoe4143
Jackson3921
Delaware38539
Shelby37322
Hancock34027
Floyd31839
Boone31535
Vanderburgh2822
Morgan28024
Montgomery24517
Noble23721
White2378
Clinton2331
Decatur22431
Grant21323
Dubois1993
Harrison19422
Henry18411
Greene16925
Vigo1698
Dearborn16821
Warrick16628
Monroe16612
Lawrence16524
Kosciusko1501
Miami1401
Putnam1377
Jennings1304
Orange13022
Scott1203
Marshall1112
Franklin1108
Ripley1096
Carroll932
Daviess9216
Wayne855
LaGrange842
Steuben842
Wabash792
Fayette787
Newton7810
Jasper681
Jay530
Washington521
Clay511
Fulton491
Randolph483
Rush472
Pulaski460
Jefferson451
Whitley433
Starke393
DeKalb371
Sullivan361
Owen351
Perry330
Brown331
Wells320
Benton310
Huntington282
Knox280
Blackford262
Tipton251
Crawford240
Fountain212
Switzerland200
Spencer201
Parke180
Gibson172
Adams171
Posey160
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin110
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0167

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 121234

Reported Deaths: 5412
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook784953658
Lake8408292
DuPage7765374
Kane6404178
Will5613277
Winnebago229055
McHenry158572
St. Clair115282
Kankakee91548
Kendall80419
Rock Island66124
Champaign6457
Madison59460
Boone46317
DeKalb4184
Sangamon35029
Jackson28910
Randolph2694
Peoria2389
McLean22013
Ogle2113
Stephenson2092
Macon19419
Clinton18617
Union15511
LaSalle15313
Whiteside14213
Iroquois1324
Coles12715
Out of IL1181
Warren1170
Jefferson10116
Knox1010
Grundy992
Monroe9612
Unassigned930
McDonough8911
Lee811
Cass730
Tazewell735
Henry690
Williamson672
Pulaski560
Marion500
Jasper457
Macoupin452
Adams441
Perry410
Vermilion401
Montgomery391
Morgan361
Christian354
Livingston342
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Mason180
Washington180
Hancock170
Mercer170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Logan110
Moultrie110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Johnson90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene50
Marshall50
Wabash50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Sunny and hot, with rain on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Over 100 peaceful protesters gather in Vincennes, city's mayor and police chief show their support

Image

Odon Christian Church to provide life-changing medical debt relief to Greene County citizens

Image

Protesters speak out after being arrested during Monday night protest

Image

New local image service provides local stock photos to businesses and organizations

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Now Hiring: Congressman Larry Bucshon creates virtual job board

Image

Light House Mission Thrift Store reopens, and it's been busy

Image

West Union Cafe owners say the community is helping make a stressful time a little better

Image

Good Samaritan Center receives $4 million grant

Image

People head to the polls for Indiana Primary

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak