Clear

Skateboarder Sky Brown, 11, hospitalized after horror fall

Article Image

Sky Brown, an 11-year-old British skateboarder, fell from the top of a half pipe while training. Brown hopes to participate in the 2020 Olympics on Great Britain's first skateboarding team.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

British skateboarder Sky Brown says her "helmet and arm saved her life" after being involved in a horrific fall during training.

The 11-year-old posted a video on her Instagram and YouTube channel with a clip of her spill in California and an emotional message from her hospital bed.

The video shows Brown flying off the end of a half-pipe while traveling at high speed.

Lying next to a teddy bear and a pink shark in her hospital bed, Brown reassured her fans that, although she is battered and bruised, she was "excited to come back even stronger and even tougher."

READ: 'They need the cool factor': Tony Hawk on skateboarding at Tokyo 2020

"I don't usually post my falls or talk about them, because I want people to see the fun in what I do, but this was my worst fall, and I just want everyone to know that I'm OK," Brown said in her video from hospital.

"It's OK to fall sometimes. I'm just going to get back up and push even harder. I know there's a lot going on in the world right now and I want everyone to know that whatever we do we've got to do it with love and happiness."

'Lucky to be alive'

Brown is targeting the Tokyo Games, which were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, where the sport will make its Olympic debut.

After reportedly suffering skull fractures and broken bones in her left wrist and hand in her fall, she was taken to hospital by helicopter. The British Olympic team didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Brown's father, Stewart, told the BBC that she was "lucky to be alive" after her fall.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"Sky landed head-first off a ramp on her hand," Brown's father said. "When she first came to hospital, everyone was fearful for her life.

"Sky had the gnarliest fall she's ever had and is lucky to be alive. Sky remains positive and strong; the whole medical team is shocked to see her positivity."

In the description of her video on YouTube, Brown said: "This was my worst fall yet. My helmet and arm saved my life. This will not stop me. I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong. Stay positive."

Brown was born in Miyazaki, Japan. Her mother is Japanese, while her father is British.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 34830

Reported Deaths: 2143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9900581
Lake3639190
Allen166269
Cass15877
Elkhart132228
St. Joseph128634
Hendricks117171
Hamilton116293
Johnson1115109
Madison59359
Porter54328
Bartholomew51535
Clark50541
LaPorte43824
Howard41528
Tippecanoe4143
Jackson3921
Delaware38539
Shelby37322
Hancock34027
Floyd31839
Boone31535
Vanderburgh2822
Morgan28024
Montgomery24517
Noble23721
White2378
Clinton2331
Decatur22431
Grant21323
Dubois1993
Harrison19422
Henry18411
Greene16925
Vigo1698
Dearborn16821
Warrick16628
Monroe16612
Lawrence16524
Kosciusko1501
Miami1401
Putnam1377
Jennings1304
Orange13022
Scott1203
Marshall1112
Franklin1108
Ripley1096
Carroll932
Daviess9216
Wayne855
LaGrange842
Steuben842
Wabash792
Fayette787
Newton7810
Jasper681
Jay530
Washington521
Clay511
Fulton491
Randolph483
Rush472
Pulaski460
Jefferson451
Whitley433
Starke393
DeKalb371
Sullivan361
Owen351
Perry330
Brown331
Wells320
Benton310
Huntington282
Knox280
Blackford262
Tipton251
Crawford240
Fountain212
Switzerland200
Spencer201
Parke180
Gibson172
Adams171
Posey160
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin110
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0167

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 121234

Reported Deaths: 5412
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook784953658
Lake8408292
DuPage7765374
Kane6404178
Will5613277
Winnebago229055
McHenry158572
St. Clair115282
Kankakee91548
Kendall80419
Rock Island66124
Champaign6457
Madison59460
Boone46317
DeKalb4184
Sangamon35029
Jackson28910
Randolph2694
Peoria2389
McLean22013
Ogle2113
Stephenson2092
Macon19419
Clinton18617
Union15511
LaSalle15313
Whiteside14213
Iroquois1324
Coles12715
Out of IL1181
Warren1170
Jefferson10116
Knox1010
Grundy992
Monroe9612
Unassigned930
McDonough8911
Lee811
Cass730
Tazewell735
Henry690
Williamson672
Pulaski560
Marion500
Jasper457
Macoupin452
Adams441
Perry410
Vermilion401
Montgomery391
Morgan361
Christian354
Livingston342
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Mason180
Washington180
Hancock170
Mercer170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Logan110
Moultrie110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Johnson90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene50
Marshall50
Wabash50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Sunny and hot, with rain on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barr-Reeve High School

Image

Vincennes Lincoln High School

Image

Baesler's to stop selling tobacco products after its current inventory is gone

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Protests continue in Terre Haute

Image

THPD Arrest 8 in overnight protests

Image

Indiana Primary Election: What you need to know before heading out to the polls

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. High: 88

Image

Referendum on the ballot for Montgomery voters

Image

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing"; Wabash Valley nurse returns from fighting COVID-19 in New Yo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak