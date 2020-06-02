Clear

Trump threatens to unleash the military in the US. When will the generals speak out?

Article Image

Law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up a peaceful protest taking place in front of the White House. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

Not since one of President Donald Trump's heroes, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, led a mounted charge in 1932 to disperse an encampment of homeless veterans just outside the White House has the country seen such an application of violence against unarmed protesters outside "the People's House." On Monday evening police, with National Guard troops in reserve, attacked peaceful protesters gathered outside the White House with rubber bullets and tear gas. It's the kind of scene we associate with dictatorships, not western democracies.

Even worse was the purpose of this travesty -- which was to allow President Trump a photo op outside St. John's, the "church of the presidents" just outside the White House grounds.

There Trump held up a bible for the cameras, which will surely be an iconic image of his presidency as the coronavirus ravages the United States and riots and protests rage in its cities.

Just as bad as the attacks on the peaceful protesters outside the White House were Trump's threats Monday to send the federal military to quell unrest in American cities, which is simply not their job. What makes it particularly odd is that Trump frequently complains that US troops in Afghanistan are acting as a "police force." Like so much of what Trump says that isn't true, but even the President realizes on occasion that the federal US military doesn't perform a law enforcement function for good reason; it's not what it is trained to do. Also, the Pentagon simply can't go to war with its own citizens.

Indeed it is barred from doing so by the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, although under some very rare circumstances, federal troops have been deployed in the US. The last time they were called up for such duty was almost three decades ago during the 1992 Los Angeles riots which followed the acquittal of police officers who brutally beat Rodney King. More than 50 people were killed in the riots. The federal troops were called in at the invitation of California's governor and they were not unilaterally deployed as President Trump has threatened to do.

Trump's discussion of the sometimes violent protests that have occurred across the United States over the past week with US governors on a phone call Monday that became public in a leaked audio confirms that he and his "war cabinet" have a militarized view of the unrest in American cities.

Trump said that he had put US Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley "in charge," which is a strange formulation since the United States' top military officer is not supposed to be responsible for domestic law enforcement. That's the role of the police and in some cases, the National Guard under the control of each states' governor.

On Monday's call with the governors, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper blathered about dominating "the battle space" as if the protests and riots in American cities were taking place in Baghdad in 2003.

Gen. Tony Thomas, who ran US Special Operations Command and also US Joint Special Operations Command -- the unit that killed Osama bin Laden -- tweeted to his relatively small group of some 1,300 followers on Monday night: "The "battle space" of America??? Not what America needs to hear...ever, unless we are invaded by an adversary or experience a constitutional failure...ie a Civil War..."

Good for Thomas, but his tweet has received scant attention as yet. We need more senior retired generals to say that violence against peaceful protesters is unacceptable and that using the US military aside from the national guard to police protests is fundamentally an un-American idea.

Adm. Bill McRaven, the architect of the bin Laden raid, and Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who turned Joint Special Operations Command into one of the most lethal fighting forces in US history, have been willing to call out the President for his dishonesty and divisiveness.

But isn't it time to hear now also from former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, a retired four-star general who commanded CENTCOM that oversees America's wars in the greater Middle East and who led the US Marines into Baghdad in 2003?

Or from former national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster who fought heroically both in the first Gulf War and the Iraq War and whose PhD dissertation that became a book about the Vietnam War is one of the key texts about the proper role of relations between a US president and his generals?

It's past time for Mattis to abandon his position that he won't speak out against President Trump. In his 2019 autobiography "Call Sign Chaos," Mattis observed, "I'm old fashioned: I don't write about sitting Presidents." This conception of the proper role of retired senior US generals that they shouldn't make statements about contemporaneous political matters may work in times of normalcy but this is not one of those times.

During his 2019 book tour Mattis told Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic that his duty of silence about Trump wasn't "eternal."

Now would be an important time for Mattis to break his silence. Mattis can use his considerable stature for the common good to push back on Trump's dangerous ideas about deploying the US federal military in American cities and also to condemn the President's role in attacking peaceful protestors outside the White House.

Retired four-star Marine Gen. John Kelly also has the experience and gravitas to make similar points. Kelly led SOUTHCOM which oversees all of US military operations south of the US-Mexico border and later became Trump's chief of staff.

And McMaster could also use his considerable stature to speak out about the politicization of the US military by the Trump administration.

McMaster's book described the failures of American generals to stand up to President Lyndon Johnson and to provide him truthful military advice about the conduct of the Vietnam War, which Johnson saw largely through the lens of his domestic political fortunes.

We have reached a similar point in the United States where the Pentagon is being used for Trump's political purposes and it's time to push back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 34830

Reported Deaths: 2143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9900581
Lake3639190
Allen166269
Cass15877
Elkhart132228
St. Joseph128634
Hendricks117171
Hamilton116293
Johnson1115109
Madison59359
Porter54328
Bartholomew51535
Clark50541
LaPorte43824
Howard41528
Tippecanoe4143
Jackson3921
Delaware38539
Shelby37322
Hancock34027
Floyd31839
Boone31535
Vanderburgh2822
Morgan28024
Montgomery24517
Noble23721
White2378
Clinton2331
Decatur22431
Grant21323
Dubois1993
Harrison19422
Henry18411
Greene16925
Vigo1698
Dearborn16821
Warrick16628
Monroe16612
Lawrence16524
Kosciusko1501
Miami1401
Putnam1377
Jennings1304
Orange13022
Scott1203
Marshall1112
Franklin1108
Ripley1096
Carroll932
Daviess9216
Wayne855
LaGrange842
Steuben842
Wabash792
Fayette787
Newton7810
Jasper681
Jay530
Washington521
Clay511
Fulton491
Randolph483
Rush472
Pulaski460
Jefferson451
Whitley433
Starke393
DeKalb371
Sullivan361
Owen351
Perry330
Brown331
Wells320
Benton310
Huntington282
Knox280
Blackford262
Tipton251
Crawford240
Fountain212
Switzerland200
Spencer201
Parke180
Gibson172
Adams171
Posey160
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin110
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0167

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 121234

Reported Deaths: 5412
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook784953658
Lake8408292
DuPage7765374
Kane6404178
Will5613277
Winnebago229055
McHenry158572
St. Clair115282
Kankakee91548
Kendall80419
Rock Island66124
Champaign6457
Madison59460
Boone46317
DeKalb4184
Sangamon35029
Jackson28910
Randolph2694
Peoria2389
McLean22013
Ogle2113
Stephenson2092
Macon19419
Clinton18617
Union15511
LaSalle15313
Whiteside14213
Iroquois1324
Coles12715
Out of IL1181
Warren1170
Jefferson10116
Knox1010
Grundy992
Monroe9612
Unassigned930
McDonough8911
Lee811
Cass730
Tazewell735
Henry690
Williamson672
Pulaski560
Marion500
Jasper457
Macoupin452
Adams441
Perry410
Vermilion401
Montgomery391
Morgan361
Christian354
Livingston342
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Mason180
Washington180
Hancock170
Mercer170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Logan110
Moultrie110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Johnson90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene50
Marshall50
Wabash50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Sunny and Hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barr-Reeve High School

Image

Vincennes Lincoln High School

Image

Baesler's to stop selling tobacco products after its current inventory is gone

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Protests continue in Terre Haute

Image

THPD Arrest 8 in overnight protests

Image

Indiana Primary Election: What you need to know before heading out to the polls

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. High: 88

Image

Referendum on the ballot for Montgomery voters

Image

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing"; Wabash Valley nurse returns from fighting COVID-19 in New Yo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak