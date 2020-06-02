Clear

5 things to know for June 2: protests, military, George Floyd autopsy, coronavirus

CNN's Don Lemon discusses the image of peaceful protesters just outside the White House gates dispersed with tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets, apparently so Trump could visit a nearby church.

At a loss with how to talk to children about everything that's going on? You're not alone. Experts have some helpful solutions, but they begin with one thing: Taking care of yourself as well.

1. George Floyd protests 

A seventh day of protests over the death of George Floyd brought a new round of disturbing episodes across the country. In Washington, DC, police released tear gas and fired rubber bullets at protesters near the White House to make way for President Trump to pose outside of a nearby church while holding a bible. His photo opportunity sent ripples of disbelief through the faith community. In New York City, widespread looting in upscale neighborhoods amounted to what one CNN correspondent called "anarchy." Los Angeles and New York City have both imposed the harshest curfews the cities have seen in decades. Meanwhile, the demonstrations have gone global. People gathered in London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Rio de Janeiro and other cities in a show of solidarity with Black Lives Matter activists.

2. Military 

Declaring himself the "president of law and order," President Trump has vowed to return order to American streets using the military if widespread protests continue. During a speech yesterday, the President said he would invoke the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that allows a president to deploy the US military to suppress civil disorder. Some military leaders have expressed concern over his vow, saying it sets a dangerous precedent. More than 17,000 members of the National Guard are already standing ready to support local law enforcement across 23 states and Washington, DC. The Trump Administration also tapped 200 to 250 military personnel to ostensibly provide security in the nation's capital.

3. George Floyd autopsy 

Both an independent autopsy and a medical examiner's report have deemed George Floyd's death a homicide, but they differ over what caused it. Experts hired by Floyd's family concluded he died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" when his neck and back were compressed by Minneapolis police officers. They also said Floyd was dead within four minutes after he was held to the ground. The medical examiner's office, however, concluded Floyd didn't suffocate, but rather died of heart failure brought on by the incident. Floyd will be laid to rest on June 9th, and boxer Floyd Mayweather will reportedly pay for the funeral.

4. Coronavirus 

There's new evidence that the experimental drug remdesivir can help some coronavirus patients. Drugmaker Gilead Sciences announced a five-day course of the antiviral drug sped recovery in moderately ill patients with pneumonia from Covid-19. These were patients who were hospitalized, but not sick enough to need oxygen from a ventilator. It's a positive development, but outside experts aren't calling it a game changer quite yet. Meanwhile,  pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company has started the first human trial of an antibody therapy designed to treat Covid-19. The first phase of the trial will test whether the therapy is safe and well-tolerated, and the results should be in later this month.

5. Facebook  

Some Facebook employees staged a virtual protest over CEO Mark Zuckerberg's inaction on a series of controversial posts from President Trump. The public pushback comes after Twitter affixed fact checks and warning labels to a few of the President's tweets last week, while identical posts on Facebook went untouched. Zuckerberg said that though he personally had a "visceral negative reaction" to Trump's rhetoric, he also felt Facebook had a commitment to free expression. Zuckerberg and Trump spoke on the phone last week following Twitter's decision, which Zuckerberg publicly criticized.

