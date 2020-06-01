Clear

Tammy Duckworth: Fight for the justice that George Floyd didn't get

Article Image

During a video teleconference with President Trump and the nation's governors, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was "extraordinarily concerned" about Trump's rhetoric on the protests over George Floyd's death.

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: Jun 1, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Tammy Duckworth

First, he said "I can't breathe."

Then, he called out "mama" for his late mother.

Last Monday, in Minneapolis during broad daylight, George Floyd was slowly, publicly killed by someone whose responsibility was to "protect and serve." Then-Officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been rightly fired, spent at about three minutes ignoring Floyd's cries of pain—refusing to move his knee from Floyd's neck, refusing to let up even as the man under him begged for life and lost consciousness. Then he spent roughly six minutes after Floyd had fallen silent ignoring the growing number of witnesses who begged for him to see the obvious: that the man under his knee was unresponsive, that he was dying.

As a mom, there aren't words to describe the visceral, gut-wrenching feeling of hearing someone cry out for their mother in a moment of such desperation. George Floyd's death was unnecessary and heartbreaking. It was a tragedy -- but horrifyingly, it was not an anomaly.

From Eric Garner who told us six years ago that he, too, couldn't breathe, to Tamir Rice who never made it to his thirteenth birthday, the senseless killing of unarmed black Americans at the hands of law enforcement has become an all-too-common occurrence. The horror of the moment, the outrage and sadness and anger that follow have turned into a pattern that too many people have come to believe is normal.

It's not -- and we cannot, must not, let ourselves become numb to the reality in front of us.

George Floyd was someone's son, who with his dying breath called out for his mother who previously passed away. He had a 6-year-old daughter, who will not only grow up without a father, but knowing that she, too, could face the same danger every day just because of the color of her skin. He was born in a country built on the belief that we're all created equal -- but he died in a country that still has not fully realized that we must all be treated equally as well.

It is long, long past time for action. We needed it before George Floyd. We needed it before Breonna Taylor, before Laquan McDonald and before countless others were killed, too.

In moments like these, it's more important than ever to recognize the privilege that many of us have. I'll never be forced to sit my daughters down and have the same talk with them that black mothers must have with their children, especially their sons, about how exactly to move and talk when interacting with a police officer or about the fundamental racism that mars our society that'll question their motives and their right to be somewhere just because of the shade of their skin. I know that I'll never be able to imagine the fear that those parents must face every time their child steps outside. Every time they dare to walk to school or play on the playground or buy some Skittles while black.

But what I do know is that the families who've had someone stolen from them deserve justice and accountability. But far too often, that never materializes, because, in part, those tasked with investigating and prosecuting these killings have a clear conflict of interest: local prosecutors rely on the same police departments to win their other cases.

We could begin solving this problem by passing legislation that encourages every state to establish a transparent system where an independent prosecutor reviews police uses of force and prosecutes officers who break the very laws they were entrusted to enforce. I introduced a bill that would do just that more than three years ago -- commonsense policy that responsible law enforcement officers would welcome so they could better protect and serve their communities. Yet Sen. Mitch McConnell has refused to bring it to a vote.

This is a time when we need our leaders in Washington to stand up for the ideals that have defined our nation for nearly 244 years now. Americans deserve a President who will unite us -- instead, however, President Donald Trump continues to spout the politics of social and racial division that helped get him elected in the first place.

Unsurprisingly, his response to this tragedy is as insidious as it is counterproductive. Just a few weeks ago he cheered the mostly white protesters -- some of whom were armed with semi-automatic rifles to intimidate and terrorize elected officials -- for storming Michigan's state capitol to challenge the state's Covid-19 stay-at-home order. But last week he tweeted "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," seemingly threatening violence against protesters in Minnesota who were mourning the death of yet another black man who just wanted to be able to take a breath.

Two protests, just a couple states and a few weeks away from one another, but Trump's reactions were a world apart. As were those of the responding police officers. In Michigan, white heavily-armed protestors were treated almost deferentially by officers, while across the nation, officers responded with excessive force against more diverse, peaceful crowds protesting Floyd's death.

We cannot have a system where to safely exercise our First Amendment rights we have to aggressively demonstrate our Second Amendment rights. We cannot sustain a status quo in which someone who is white, armed and angry is treated as less of a threat than a devastated, unarmed person of color. And we cannot let ourselves accept that in the year 2020, black men in this country are still being publicly executed -- and over something as small as an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.

For nearly nine minutes last Monday, somebody's son, somebody's father, was forced to know he was dying -- forced to beg for his life until he couldn't beg any longer.

George Floyd can't breathe anymore. It is on those of us lucky enough to still be here today to use every breath we have to fight for the justice he was robbed of on the corner of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street in Minneapolis last week. If only our President would join us in doing so.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 34574

Reported Deaths: 2134
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9853578
Lake3616190
Allen161869
Cass15877
Elkhart132228
St. Joseph127434
Hendricks116971
Hamilton115993
Johnson1105108
Madison58659
Porter53928
Bartholomew51135
Clark50441
LaPorte43323
Howard40828
Tippecanoe4023
Jackson3891
Delaware38537
Shelby37322
Hancock33827
Floyd31839
Boone31535
Morgan27724
Vanderburgh2742
Montgomery24117
White2358
Noble23221
Clinton2321
Decatur22431
Grant21122
Dubois1993
Harrison19422
Henry18211
Greene16924
Vigo1698
Dearborn16821
Monroe16612
Warrick16628
Lawrence16324
Miami1401
Putnam1377
Kosciusko1351
Jennings1304
Orange12822
Scott1203
Franklin1108
Ripley1096
Marshall1082
Carroll932
Daviess8816
Steuben832
Wayne825
LaGrange812
Wabash782
Newton7810
Fayette777
Jasper671
Washington521
Jay520
Clay511
Fulton491
Rush472
Randolph473
Pulaski460
Jefferson451
Whitley423
Starke393
DeKalb371
Sullivan361
Owen351
Brown331
Perry330
Wells320
Benton300
Huntington282
Knox280
Tipton251
Blackford252
Crawford240
Fountain212
Switzerland200
Spencer201
Parke180
Gibson172
Posey160
Adams151
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin110
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0167

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 120260

Reported Deaths: 5390
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook779253642
Lake8331291
DuPage7707373
Kane6338178
Will5566276
Winnebago225155
McHenry156672
St. Clair113782
Kankakee91045
Kendall79819
Rock Island65824
Champaign6407
Madison58060
Boone45217
DeKalb4164
Sangamon35129
Jackson28610
Randolph2704
Peoria2339
McLean22013
Ogle2063
Stephenson2062
Macon19319
Clinton18617
Union15411
LaSalle15313
Whiteside14013
Iroquois1324
Coles12715
Out of IL1181
Warren1170
Jefferson10116
Knox1000
Grundy982
Monroe9512
McDonough8811
Unassigned850
Lee811
Cass730
Tazewell735
Henry690
Williamson672
Pulaski560
Marion500
Jasper457
Macoupin452
Adams441
Perry410
Vermilion401
Montgomery391
Morgan361
Christian354
Livingston342
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Ford201
Menard200
Woodford192
Mason180
Washington180
Hancock170
Mercer170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Moultrie110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
A warm up on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Referendum on the ballot for Montgomery voters

Image

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing"; Wabash Valley nurse returns from fighting COVID-19 in New Yo

Image

Community remembers the life of West Vigo teen taken too soon

Image

Indiana State University's president sends letter to campus community addressing death of George Flo

Image

Some Terre Haute residents find 'no white guilt' messages in a bag full of rocks on their sidewalks

Image

Camp Navigate kicks off with extra safety precautions in place

Image

Collection underway for Salvation Army's Back to School supply drive

Image

Vigo County School Corporation kicks off 'Grab and Go' lunch program

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Indiana State University to resume on-campus learning this fall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak