Clear

'You're being delusional': Rush Limbaugh scolded by hosts of 'The Breakfast Club' for denying existence of white privilege

Article Image

When conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he did not believe in white privilege, the hosts of popular radio show "The Breakfast Club" pushed back.

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 8:50 PM
Updated: Jun 1, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh denied the existence of white privilege to the hosts of "The Breakfast Club," a nationally syndicated radio program that features discussions on progressive politics and black culture, during an extraordinary conversation on race relations that aired Monday.

During the nearly 30-minute conversation, which also aired on Limbaugh's nationally syndicated program, "The Rush Limbaugh Show," he expressed outrage over the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man whose death in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week sparked global protests.

But it was Limbaugh's denial of systemic racism that prompted an astonishing exchange.

"I don't buy into white privilege," Limbaugh said toward the beginning of the interview.

"You're being delusional," replied Charlamagne tha God, co-host of "The Breakfast Club."

They moved on from the topic, but it came up a second time toward the end of the interview when Limbaugh suggested speaking with "The Breakfast Club" again in the future. Charlamagne said he wouldn't be interested if Limbaugh is going to keep denying the existence of concepts like white privilege.

Limbaugh, however, doubled down on his position.

"White supremacy or white privilege is a construct of today's Democratic Party, and I'm not going to agree with any aspect of it as they put it forth," Limbaugh said. "I'm not denying that there are certain individuals out there that think they are better than other people. But structurally, institutionally, white supremacy — that's a construct."

"You can't see how white people are just treated better in this country?" Charlamagne asked.

Limbaugh replied that he had been "mistreated" his whole life, by companies, groups, and individuals.

"I have been fired nine times in my career," Limbaugh said.

"But have you ever been thrown out your car because you were driving a nice car?" pressed Charlamagne. "Have you ever got just patted down for being black?"

"I've had my car keyed," Limbaugh replied. "I've had my tires blown. Of course."

"I'm talking about thrown out your car by a police officer because you're black driving a nice car!" Charlamagne said. "Or walking down the street in Queens, the area where you're from, and the police pulling you over and patting you down. Has these things happened to you?"

"No, see I'm a hermit, a recluse, and I don't go out and do all that kind of stuff, "Limbaugh said. "No that kind of stuff has never happened to me, I'll grant you."

But then Limbaugh quickly backtracked, saying, "Well, actually, no that isn't true."

"Oh, Rush, stop!" Charlamagne said.

The interview ended soon after, with Limbaugh and "The Breakfast Club" hosts saying they appreciated the dialogue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 34574

Reported Deaths: 2134
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9853578
Lake3616190
Allen161869
Cass15877
Elkhart132228
St. Joseph127434
Hendricks116971
Hamilton115993
Johnson1105108
Madison58659
Porter53928
Bartholomew51135
Clark50441
LaPorte43323
Howard40828
Tippecanoe4023
Jackson3891
Delaware38537
Shelby37322
Hancock33827
Floyd31839
Boone31535
Morgan27724
Vanderburgh2742
Montgomery24117
White2358
Noble23221
Clinton2321
Decatur22431
Grant21122
Dubois1993
Harrison19422
Henry18211
Greene16924
Vigo1698
Dearborn16821
Monroe16612
Warrick16628
Lawrence16324
Miami1401
Putnam1377
Kosciusko1351
Jennings1304
Orange12822
Scott1203
Franklin1108
Ripley1096
Marshall1082
Carroll932
Daviess8816
Steuben832
Wayne825
LaGrange812
Wabash782
Newton7810
Fayette777
Jasper671
Washington521
Jay520
Clay511
Fulton491
Rush472
Randolph473
Pulaski460
Jefferson451
Whitley423
Starke393
DeKalb371
Sullivan361
Owen351
Brown331
Perry330
Wells320
Benton300
Huntington282
Knox280
Tipton251
Blackford252
Crawford240
Fountain212
Switzerland200
Spencer201
Parke180
Gibson172
Posey160
Adams151
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin110
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0167

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 120260

Reported Deaths: 5390
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook779253642
Lake8331291
DuPage7707373
Kane6338178
Will5566276
Winnebago225155
McHenry156672
St. Clair113782
Kankakee91045
Kendall79819
Rock Island65824
Champaign6407
Madison58060
Boone45217
DeKalb4164
Sangamon35129
Jackson28610
Randolph2704
Peoria2339
McLean22013
Ogle2063
Stephenson2062
Macon19319
Clinton18617
Union15411
LaSalle15313
Whiteside14013
Iroquois1324
Coles12715
Out of IL1181
Warren1170
Jefferson10116
Knox1000
Grundy982
Monroe9512
McDonough8811
Unassigned850
Lee811
Cass730
Tazewell735
Henry690
Williamson672
Pulaski560
Marion500
Jasper457
Macoupin452
Adams441
Perry410
Vermilion401
Montgomery391
Morgan361
Christian354
Livingston342
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Ford201
Menard200
Woodford192
Mason180
Washington180
Hancock170
Mercer170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Moultrie110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
A warm up on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Referendum on the ballot for Montgomery voters

Image

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing"; Wabash Valley nurse returns from fighting COVID-19 in New Yo

Image

Community remembers the life of West Vigo teen taken too soon

Image

Indiana State University's president sends letter to campus community addressing death of George Flo

Image

Some Terre Haute residents find 'no white guilt' messages in a bag full of rocks on their sidewalks

Image

Camp Navigate kicks off with extra safety precautions in place

Image

Collection underway for Salvation Army's Back to School supply drive

Image

Vigo County School Corporation kicks off 'Grab and Go' lunch program

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Indiana State University to resume on-campus learning this fall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak