5 things to know for June 1: George Floyd, Antifa, coronavirus, WHO, G7 summit

National security adviser Robert O'Brien tells CNN's Jake Tapper that the World Health Organization should have responded earlier to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 9:11 AM
Updated: Jun 1, 2020 9:11 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's bound to be another rough week in America. Here are some ways to help and support marginalized communities during these tumultuous, often downright painful times.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. George Floyd

Protests over the death of George Floyd have spread through the US for six straight days now, culminating in both peaceful demonstrations and violent, fiery clashes between police and civilians. Over the weekend, ugly scenes unfolded in cities from coast to coast. Video from New York City appears to show a New York City Police Department truck plowing into a crowd. In Minnesota, a man who drove a tanker truck through a crowd of protesters has been charged with assault. Journalists in multiple cities have been arrested or assaulted while covering the protests. Businesses and buildings have gone up in flames. Widespread injuries have been reported, including at least seven police officers hurt in Boston. In Detroit, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed during a protest, though police couldn't confirm the victim was participating at the time. As a result, at least 40 cities have imposed curfews, and National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC.

Meanwhile, the former officer who was shown on video kneeling on Floyd's neck before he died has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter -- two felonies where intent is a key element. Derek Chauvin's first court appearance is scheduled for June 8.

2. Antifa

In response to the widespread protests, President Trump tweeted the United States will designate Anifa as a terrorist organization. Antifa, which stands for anti-fascist, is a broad, decentralized group of people with liberal-leaning beliefs that do not conform with the traditional Democratic Party platform. There are several issues with this. Chiefly, current and former government officials have said it would be unconstitutional to designate First Amendment-protected activity inside the US as terrorism. The law does allow foreign groups to carry the designation, because they don't fall under the same protections. Many experts see the President's claim as posturing rather than policy.

3. Coronavirus 

The CDC will resume regular press briefings on Covid-19 following a three-month absence amid discord between the agency and White House officials. The return to the public eye comes as the White House's own coronavirus task force is being phased out. There's been friction between the White House and the CDC ever since the agency botched an effort to distribute testing in early February, and then stressed the urgency of the coronavirus threat while the White House was attempting to downplay it. The global death toll from the virus now stands at 372,000, including more than 103,00 deaths in the US.

4. World Health Organization

The fast-moving developments over the weekend eclipsed an important piece of Friday afternoon news: President Trump announced he is cutting funding to the World Health Organization. This decision has sparked criticism and concern from health experts, US lawmakers and world leaders, who have questioned the wisdom of defunding the organization amid a pandemic. The WHO has been criticized for relying on official Chinese government figures about the virus -- numbers which many officials doubt are accurate.

5. G7 summit

This month's G7 summit has officially been postponed after it became clear that an in-person meeting of the world leaders would be nearly impossible in the current pandemic climate. President Trump has also said he wants to invite additional countries to the summit, including Russia, South Korea, Australia and India, which would take additional time and logistics to pull off. National security adviser Robert O'Brien said those countries have handled the pandemic "incredibly well," and the President likely thinks their participation would be useful. The meeting has now been moved to September.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

It's Pride Month

There won't be any parades or big gatherings, but Pride will go on.

Fishermen in Hawaii caught two yellowfin tuna totaling 220 pounds -- and used them to feed health care workers

Now that's sharing your bounty.

A 103-year-old woman beat Covid-19, and had an ice cold beer to celebrate

When you're 103 and kick Covid to the curb, you can drink whatever you want.

The pandemic isn't the only thing that's shaken the world this year

We're only halfway through 2020, but it feels like about 10 years' worth of stuff has happened. Here's a recap.

TODAY'S NUMBER

9

That's how many years it's been since the United States sent its own astronauts into space -- that is, before Saturday's historic SpaceX launch.The aerospace company successfully sent two NASA astronauts into Earth's orbit from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The astronauts are now safely aboard the International Space Station.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"African Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on the smoke as the flames burn closer and closer. Racism in America is like dust in the air. It seems invisible -- even if you're choking on it -- until you let the sun in. Then you see it's everywhere."

Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who defended the nationwide protests in highly-shared op-ed for the Los Angeles Times.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

A BBC sports commentator calls Australia's penguin parade

Sports broadcasters continue to prove that they can turn anything into a high-stakes competitive event. All it takes is a little character. (Click here to view)

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 34574

Reported Deaths: 2134
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9853578
Lake3616190
Allen161869
Cass15877
Elkhart132228
St. Joseph127434
Hendricks116971
Hamilton115993
Johnson1105108
Madison58659
Porter53928
Bartholomew51135
Clark50441
LaPorte43323
Howard40828
Tippecanoe4023
Jackson3891
Delaware38537
Shelby37322
Hancock33827
Floyd31839
Boone31535
Morgan27724
Vanderburgh2742
Montgomery24117
White2358
Noble23221
Clinton2321
Decatur22431
Grant21122
Dubois1993
Harrison19422
Henry18211
Greene16924
Vigo1698
Dearborn16821
Monroe16612
Warrick16628
Lawrence16324
Miami1401
Putnam1377
Kosciusko1351
Jennings1304
Orange12822
Scott1203
Franklin1108
Ripley1096
Marshall1082
Carroll932
Daviess8816
Steuben832
Wayne825
LaGrange812
Wabash782
Newton7810
Fayette777
Jasper671
Washington521
Jay520
Clay511
Fulton491
Rush472
Randolph473
Pulaski460
Jefferson451
Whitley423
Starke393
DeKalb371
Sullivan361
Owen351
Brown331
Perry330
Wells320
Benton300
Huntington282
Knox280
Tipton251
Blackford252
Crawford240
Fountain212
Switzerland200
Spencer201
Parke180
Gibson172
Posey160
Adams151
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin110
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0167

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 120260

Reported Deaths: 5390
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook779253642
Lake8331291
DuPage7707373
Kane6338178
Will5566276
Winnebago225155
McHenry156672
St. Clair113782
Kankakee91045
Kendall79819
Rock Island65824
Champaign6407
Madison58060
Boone45217
DeKalb4164
Sangamon35129
Jackson28610
Randolph2704
Peoria2339
McLean22013
Ogle2063
Stephenson2062
Macon19319
Clinton18617
Union15411
LaSalle15313
Whiteside14013
Iroquois1324
Coles12715
Out of IL1181
Warren1170
Jefferson10116
Knox1000
Grundy982
Monroe9512
McDonough8811
Unassigned850
Lee811
Cass730
Tazewell735
Henry690
Williamson672
Pulaski560
Marion500
Jasper457
Macoupin452
Adams441
Perry410
Vermilion401
Montgomery391
Morgan361
Christian354
Livingston342
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Ford201
Menard200
Woodford192
Mason180
Washington180
Hancock170
Mercer170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Moultrie110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
