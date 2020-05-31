Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What you need to know about coronavirus on Sunday, May 31

Article Image

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Feb. 22 that person-to-person Coronavirus transmission outside of China without definitive origin had 'the makings of a pandemic.'

Posted: May 31, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: May 31, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

The coronavirus pandemic could have offered a moment of glory for populist leaders. This is a period of heightened fear and anxiety, emotions that typically allow populism to thrive.

But as Angela Dewan writes, the virus is immune to their playbooks.

The United States, Brazil and Russia have the world's highest number of coronavirus cases and their economies are taking devastating blows. Their leaders -- Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro and Vladimir Putin -- initially downplayed the risks, even as the virus overwhelmed other nations. Now they are scrambling as the virus continues to spread and kill, exposing their weaknesses.

Trump has placed blame on China, touted unproven drugs and pressured governors to reopen states. Putin has pulled PR stunts to project the image of a leader in control, like visiting a newly built hospital in a yellow hazmat suit. But Russia's spiraling infection numbers show the virus has eluded his grasp. Bolsonaro's repeated claims that the virus is "a little flu" that poses little threat is falling flat, as cases rise by as many as 20,000 a day.

The consequences have proved deadly. If the US had started social distancing just a week earlier, it could have prevented the loss of at least 36,000 lives, say researchers at Columbia University.

Intimidation, fear-mongering and propaganda have not slowed the virus. Countries that have seen some success have followed science, communicated transparently and relied on long-term planning.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Can you get coronavirus through food?

A: "Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of Covid-19 associated with food," says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that because the coronavirus can't survive on surfaces for long, there is likely a very low risk of spread from food products or packaging shipped over several days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated or frozen temperatures.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

One man's 1,250-mile journey home

India's large population of migrant workers has been hard hit by the virus. Many were caught far from home when Prime Minister Narendra Modi enacted sweeping lockdown measures.

Mohit Rao tells the story of one migrant worker who walked and hitchhiked from the southern tech hub of Bengaluru to his village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. He was lucky. He made it home. Hundreds of others have died on the road.

Migrant workers across the world face similar threats. They lose their jobs and can't send money home. They are unable to return home. And their cramped living conditions place them at high risk of contracting the virus.

Pandemic and protests collide

Health officials warn that mounting protests in the US could exacerbate the spread of a virus that has disproportionately impacted communities of color.

CNN medical analyst Dr. James Phillips stresses the importance of protection during protests.

"This can be done in a relatively safe manner by trying to distance yourself and wearing those masks," he said. "It's important to remember, in the middle of a tinder box that is America right now and with all these protests taking place, we can't lose sight of the fact there's a deadly virus circulating and it can still spread."

Reopening must be done "slowly and painstakingly"

England will lift more coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Extremely vulnerable people who have been "shielding" -- staying at home at all times and avoiding any face-to-face contact -- will be allowed outdoors. Some schools will reopen and people will be allowed to gather in larger groups.

But experts have warned the government against rushing to reopen. The UK, which has the second highest number of recorded Covid-19 deaths in the world, is at a "very dangerous moment" in its coronavirus crisis, says the country's deputy chief medical officer.

For some, another Sunday with no church

The thrust to reopen religious institutions has recently dominated Covid-19-related debates.

As governors gradually reopen their cities, some churches have argued that they are being treated differently than other groups. Last week, President Donald Trump called on governors to reopen religious institutions, threatening to "override" governors if their states did not follow new guidance from the CDC.

The fight over the reopening of houses of worship reached the US Supreme Court on Friday, when, in a 5-4 vote, it rejected a request from a California church to block limits on the number of people who can attend services.

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

Working from home has challenged millions across the world. But for some adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, the transition has proved more daunting, as they struggle to manage their environment as well as they may have in the office.

Here are some tips to make the situation easier:

  • Replicate your work environment
  • Plan your day the evening before
  • Keep up with a morning routine
  • Work alongside a coworker
  • Set aside time for unplanned distractions
  • Take time for self-care

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 34211

Reported Deaths: 2125
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9761576
Lake3573186
Allen160069
Cass15877
St. Joseph126634
Elkhart126228
Hendricks116671
Hamilton115493
Johnson1097108
Madison58659
Porter53428
Bartholomew50834
Clark49741
LaPorte43023
Howard40428
Tippecanoe3933
Delaware38536
Jackson3821
Shelby37122
Hancock33127
Floyd31839
Boone31635
Morgan27824
Vanderburgh2662
Montgomery23817
White2338
Noble22821
Clinton2271
Decatur22431
Grant21022
Dubois1993
Harrison19422
Henry17211
Greene16924
Vigo1688
Dearborn16821
Monroe16712
Warrick16628
Lawrence15924
Miami1401
Putnam1367
Jennings1304
Kosciusko1271
Orange12622
Scott1193
Franklin1108
Ripley1086
Marshall1021
Carroll932
Daviess8516
Steuben832
Wayne785
Fayette777
Newton7710
Wabash772
LaGrange762
Jasper661
Washington521
Clay511
Jay500
Fulton491
Randolph473
Rush462
Pulaski460
Jefferson451
Whitley413
Starke393
DeKalb371
Sullivan351
Owen341
Brown331
Perry320
Wells310
Benton300
Knox280
Huntington272
Tipton251
Blackford252
Crawford240
Fountain212
Switzerland200
Spencer201
Parke170
Adams171
Posey160
Gibson152
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin110
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0167

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 118917

Reported Deaths: 5330
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook771193603
Lake8238288
DuPage7620368
Kane6259176
Will5510273
Winnebago220955
McHenry153972
St. Clair112180
Kankakee90045
Kendall77819
Rock Island65124
Champaign6277
Madison57259
Boone44117
DeKalb3994
Sangamon34829
Jackson28210
Randolph2694
Peoria2218
McLean21813
Ogle2033
Stephenson2012
Macon19419
Clinton18617
Union15510
LaSalle15013
Whiteside13912
Iroquois1314
Coles12615
Out of IL1181
Warren1150
Jefferson10116
Grundy982
Knox980
Monroe9511
McDonough8711
Lee811
Unassigned800
Cass730
Tazewell725
Henry690
Williamson661
Pulaski560
Marion500
Jasper457
Macoupin452
Adams441
Perry420
Montgomery391
Vermilion391
Morgan361
Christian354
Livingston342
Jo Daviess320
Douglas270
Fayette203
Ford201
Jersey201
Menard200
Woodford192
Mason180
Washington180
Hancock170
Mercer170
Carroll162
Shelby161
Bureau151
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Moultrie110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
A great Sunday on tap!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students celebrate the end of the school year in West Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute protests continue into Saturday night

Image

Local VFW honors Cpl. Gregory Stultz during an annual ceremony

Image

A local woman shares her story living with Multiple Sclerosis on World MS day

Image

Mobile food truck adapts during pandemic

Image

Saint Marie, Illinois American Legion reopens

Image

Candy store in Casey, Illinois welcomes back in customers

Image

Protests and prayer take place in Terre Haute as people demand justice for George Floyd

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Prospect League

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak