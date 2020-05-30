Clear

Outrage spills across the US after officer is charged in the death of George Floyd

Article Image

CNN's Sara Sidner reports on the ongoing protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, despite the curfew order.

Posted: May 30, 2020
Updated: May 30, 2020 4:50 AM
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Americans woke up to another day of uncertainty Saturday after a night of fires and outrage over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Anger boiled over in major cities Friday, with protesters smashing windows, setting police vehicles and buildings ablaze, and clashing with officers in riot gear.

In Minneapolis, where the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck was arrested hours earlier, some protesters knelt under a bridge and prayed. Others tossed rocks at officers who returned fire with rubber bullets. At a protest in Detroit, one person was shot dead.

"If you can tell me something better for me to do -- if you can tell me a way that we could change the world without trying to make noise like that, then I'll get out of the streets," Max Bailey, 22, said at the protests in Denver.

Latest developments

Rocks and shots: Detroit police could not confirm whether the 19-year-old killed was part of the protests, but they said the shooting happened in downtown where the rallies were taking place. A police captain was struck with a rock during the protests.

More soldiers: The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul will have over 1,700 National Guard soldiers this weekend, officials said.

Fires and chaos: In Atlanta, demonstrators smashed windows of police cars outside CNN Center, which houses a city police precinct. Multiple fires broke out across the city.

DC lockdown: In DC, the White House was briefly put on lockdown over protests outside. The Secret Service later reopened entrances and exits.

Clashes and arrests: In New York, 12 people were arrested as protesters and police clashed outside the Barclays Center. Protesters threw water bottles at police officers.

Pleas for peace: In Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson implored people destroying property to stop. "I understand the outrage, and I feel this pain deeply," Johnson said. "What happened in Minneapolis is unacceptable. But please, remain peaceful."

Injuries and orders: Two police officers were injured during protests in Los Angeles. The LAPD declared downtown protests an unlawful assembly and said anyone who disobeys the order will be arrested.

Signs and chants: In Houston, demonstrators carried placards demanding an end to police brutality as they marched down the streets. Similar scenes played out in Charlotte; Richmond, Virginia; and San Jose, California.

Protests across the nation

Though protesters called out similar chants for justice, the demonstrations played out differently in each city.

The epicenter of the demonstrations was Minneapolis, where officers stood on top of a precinct armed with nonlethal deterrents as a man in the crowd of protesters attempted to climb the gate. When fires moved from the precinct to dumpsters and residential streets, more than 350 troops were deployed to control the groups.

Minneapolis and St. Paul were under a curfew after looting and arson broke out during days of protests. But hundreds took to the streets as police fired tear gas and protesters hid behind cars.

In Atlanta, a day of protests began peacefully but turned when a crowd set fire to a police car and smashed the windows of a defaced CNN Center.

"Killer" was scrawled across a beaten police car in Los Angeles where protesters lined up along a freeway to block traffic. At least two officers were injured over the course of the night, said the LAPD.

Outside of the White House in Washington DC, a crowd began pushing on the line of police shields as some protesters turned back to try to calm the crowd

Bail is set for the officer arrested

The bail for Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday, was set at $500,000.

Chauvin, who is white, and three other officers detained Floyd, who is black, in handcuffs Monday after he allegedly used a counterfeit bill at a convenience store. Outrage grew after a video surfaced showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck. Floyd, 46, was unarmed and cried out that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for a total of eight minutes, 46 seconds, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday. Charges against the other three officers are likely, authorities said.

Floyd's family is upset he wasn't charged with a more serious offense, their attorney Benjamin Crump said.

"We expected a first-degree murder charge. We want a first-degree murder charge. And we want to see the other officers arrested," the family said in a statement.

If convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Chauvin faces 25 years in prison on the first charge and up to 10 years on the second.

Chauvin's wife has filed for divorce, according to a statement on her behalf by a Minneapolis law firm.

Autopsy lists several factors

A preliminary autopsy said the combined effects of Floyd restrained, potential intoxicants in his system and underlying health issues, including heart disease, contributed to his death.

It said there was no physical findings to support strangulation as the cause of death.

Read the criminal complaint

The absence of physical evidence doesn't necessarily mean Floyd didn't die from asphyxiation, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta cautioned.

Gupta also said an officer should have started CPR after one of them told the others he couldn't find a pulse.

CNN has reached out to the former officer's attorney and the Minneapolis police union for comment.

