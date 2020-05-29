Clear

Trump decision to leave WHO endangers global health, medical groups say

Article Image

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization, a move he has threatened throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: May 29, 2020 9:00 PM
Updated: May 29, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, Shelby Lin Erdman and Amanda Watts, CNN

Groups representing infectious disease doctors, pediatricians and general physicians all protested President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization on Friday, saying it will make it harder to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

It could also endanger children, the American Academy of Pediatrics said. "The Trump Administration's decision to withdraw from the WHO carries grave risks for the world's children during an unprecedented global health crisis. The decision to withdraw risks causing a surge in polio cases and an increase in deaths of children from malaria, and it will further delay life-saving vaccination campaigns," Mark Del Monte, CEO of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a statement.

"Withdrawing support from the WHO not only harms the global response against COVID-19 and prevents the United States from engaging the agency to enact meaningful reforms, but undermines the response to other major health threats impacting children. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges the administration to reconsider its position and continue to work with the WHO to combat COVID-19 and promote the health of children globally."

The US has traditionally been the largest contributor to WHO, providing between $107 million to $119 million a year over the past decade, but has additionally given extra contributions of as much as $400 million a year. In April, Trump said the US would suspend financial contributions to WHO. Friday's announcement would sever all ties, ending the traditional leadership role the US has taken at WHO, the health arm of the United Nations.

Friday's decision "serves no logical purpose," American Medical Association President Dr. Patrice Harris said.

"This senseless action will have significant, harmful repercussions now and far beyond this perilous moment, particularly as the WHO is leading worldwide vaccine development and drug trials to combat the pandemic," Harris said in a statement.

"COVID-19 affects us all and does not respect borders; defeating it requires the entire world working together. In the strongest terms possible, the American Medical Association urges the President to reverse course and not abandon our country's leadership position in the global fight against COVID-19."

The former head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Thomas Frieden, weighed in, too.

"We helped create WHO. We are part of it. It is part of the world, and turning our back on WHO makes us and the world less safe," Frieden said in a statement issued by the global health organization Vital Strategies.

"Now, China and every other country in the world will have a veto at WHO, and the U.S. won't. This will make the U.S. more vulnerable," Frieden said.

"This pandemic has demonstrated that neither national boundaries nor political positions can protect us from the spread of an infectious disease," said Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) President Dr. Thomas File. "We will not succeed against this pandemic, or any future outbreak, unless we stand together, share information, and coordinate actions."

During his announcement Friday, Trump said China did not properly report information they had about the coronavirus to WHO and that China pressured the WHO to "mislead the world," as reasons for the termination.

The President previously announced a temporary halt to funding for the WHO and sent a letter to the agency in early May warning that the US would permanently pull funding if the WHO did not "commit to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 33068

Reported Deaths: 2068
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9524558
Lake3494175
Cass15897
Allen141966
St. Joseph122134
Hendricks114268
Hamilton113292
Elkhart110128
Johnson1092106
Madison58459
Porter50522
Bartholomew49034
Clark47941
LaPorte42022
Tippecanoe3823
Howard37824
Delaware37636
Jackson3721
Shelby36822
Hancock32727
Floyd31739
Boone30535
Morgan27724
Vanderburgh2592
Montgomery23417
White2308
Decatur22431
Clinton2221
Noble20421
Grant19721
Dubois1903
Harrison18921
Henry16910
Greene16824
Monroe16512
Warrick16528
Dearborn16521
Vigo1538
Lawrence15223
Miami1401
Putnam1357
Jennings1294
Orange12422
Scott1203
Ripley1106
Franklin1098
Kosciusko1011
Carroll933
Daviess8416
Steuben812
Marshall801
Newton7610
Wayne756
Fayette747
Wabash742
LaGrange682
Jasper661
Washington511
Jay490
Fulton471
Clay461
Rush452
Randolph453
Jefferson431
Pulaski410
Whitley383
Owen351
Sullivan341
DeKalb331
Brown331
Starke323
Perry280
Wells270
Benton260
Huntington262
Knox250
Tipton241
Crawford230
Blackford222
Parke190
Spencer191
Switzerland190
Fountain182
Posey160
Gibson142
Adams131
Ohio130
Warren121
Vermillion100
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0161

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 115833

Reported Deaths: 5186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook753063519
Lake7933281
DuPage7460350
Kane6083167
Will5356268
Winnebago209153
McHenry148870
St. Clair105077
Kankakee83644
Kendall75119
Rock Island63923
Champaign5957
Madison54557
Boone42416
DeKalb3704
Sangamon34328
Randolph2674
Jackson25610
McLean21613
Ogle2002
Stephenson1992
Macon19219
Peoria1918
Out of IL1831
Clinton18017
Union1519
Unassigned1490
LaSalle14113
Whiteside13412
Iroquois1314
Coles12313
Warren1130
Jefferson10116
Knox960
Grundy952
Monroe9311
McDonough847
Lee791
Tazewell704
Cass690
Henry670
Williamson602
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin442
Perry410
Pulaski410
Montgomery391
Vermilion381
Morgan341
Christian334
Jo Daviess320
Livingston322
Douglas260
Fayette203
Ford201
Jersey201
Menard190
Mason180
Washington180
Woodford182
Hancock160
Mercer160
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll142
Bond121
Franklin120
Piatt120
Schuyler120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Moultrie100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Saline70
Effingham61
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Cooling off, B-E-A-utiful weekend ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police called to 19th Street and 3rd Avenue for reported stabbing

Image

Fostering independence: transportation service assists senior citizens

Image

Washington set to begin work on wastewater treatment plant

Image

After voluntary closure due to COVID-19 cluster, Harsha Behavioral Center reopens

Image

Union Hospital to close COVID-19 Incident Command Center, hotline

Image

Terre Haute's airport receives $10,000 grant

Image

Friday evening forecast

Image

Duke Energy hopes to have generating station demolition complete by next year

Image

Terre Haute organization receives $300,000 as part of Cares Act

Image

Saint Benedict in Terre Haute resumes Mass

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak