Clear

7 people shot in protests over the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, police say

Article Image

Seven people were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, during a protest after the release of a 911 call from the night EMT Breonna Taylor was killed by police gunfire in her apartment.

Posted: May 29, 2020 3:20 PM
Updated: May 29, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Outcry over the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor reached a boiling point overnight Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky, when gunfire erupted during protests and audio was released of Taylor's boyfriend's call to 911 the day of her death.

Seven people were shot downtown, the mayor said in a video message on Twitter. Mayor Greg Fischer later told reporters the gunfire "came from within the crowd, not from police officers."

Property damage was reported after peaceful demonstrations took a turn, according to Louisville Metro Police Department officials.

Fischer, in a virtual news conference Friday, said two shooting victims were recovering after surgery. Five others were in "good condition," he said.

Assistant Police Chief LaVita Chavous said the seven civilians were shot in the same incident, with one in critical condition. There were no leads on who fired the shots, she said.

After several hours of peaceful protests, Fisher said, some demonstrators turned to violence.

"These shots came from within the crowd, not from police officers," he said. "No officers fired their weapons. If you hear anything to the contrary, that is not factual."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear read a statement from Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, on CNN Friday, saying the last thing her daughter would want is more violence.

"Breonna devoted her own life to saving other lives, to helping others, to making people smile and to bringing people together," the statement said.

"Changes are being made, but it is not enough. We will not stop until there is truth, justice and accountability. Her legacy will not be forgotten... Please keep saying her name. Please keep demanding justice and accountability, but let's do it the right way, without hurting each other."

Protesters this week have demanded justice for Taylor, an EMT who was shot at least eight times in March when three officers entered her Kentucky apartment by force to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. The department said the officers announced themselves and returned gunfire from her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree assault, but prosecutors filed a motion last week to drop the charges. In a wrongful death lawsuit, Taylor's mother said the officers didn't knock at all.

Beshear called Louisville "a special place" also marred by "a hundred years of slavery, of Jim Crow." Thursday night's protest started out "very peaceful" and "compliant" before "some other folks" hours into the demonstration appeared to instigate the violence.

Asked about the hanging of an effigy of him outside the state Capitol over the weekend, Beshear said: "I'm not going to be afraid. I'm not going to let these folks bully me or bully the state of Kentucky."

In a tweet later Friday, Beshear wrote, "My heart aches for Louisville & our country. Breonna Taylor's family & the public deserve the truth. We should honor Breonna's legacy as an EMT & the pursuit of the truth should not be marred by violence."

But the protests turned violent overnight as fury in Minneapolis over the death this week of an unarmed black man in police custody also took a dangerous turn, with marchers setting a police precinct on fire. Large crowds gathered in both places, even as experts warned people to continue to avoid big gatherings to stall the spread of the coronavirus.

"Understandably, emotions are high," Fischer said on Facebook. "As Breonna's mother says, let's be peaceful as we work toward truth and justice."

Two police officers were taken to a hospital with chest pain spurred by the events, Chavous said. One was treated and released, the other hospitalized overnight.

Chavous said police did not return fire when the shooting began but used tear gas to reach victims and offer medical aid.

She said property damage included civilian and government vehicles, shattered windows, and bricks and gunfire unleashed on buildings, including the courthouse and police headquarters. One arrest was made for disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

"The fight for justice cannot be won with guns and vandalism," Fischer told reporters Friday.

On Thursday, one of Walker's attorneys released audio of the 911 call placed by Walker after Taylor was shot.

In the call, Walker tells the 911 operator, "Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend," and that Taylor was unresponsive on the ground.

"This call is one of the hardest things I've ever listened to," attorney Sam Aguiar said in a statement Thursday. "Kenneth Walker is a great man. He stayed by Breonna's side. He lost the love of his life and then went to jail after doing everything right. He had no idea who had broken into the home and fired shots. My heart is bleeding for him and his family."

The FBI has opened an investigation into the incident, and the Louisville Metro Police Department said it would require sworn officers to wear body cameras.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 33068

Reported Deaths: 2068
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9524558
Lake3494175
Cass15897
Allen141966
St. Joseph122134
Hendricks114268
Hamilton113292
Elkhart110128
Johnson1092106
Madison58459
Porter50522
Bartholomew49034
Clark47941
LaPorte42022
Tippecanoe3823
Howard37824
Delaware37636
Jackson3721
Shelby36822
Hancock32727
Floyd31739
Boone30535
Morgan27724
Vanderburgh2592
Montgomery23417
White2308
Decatur22431
Clinton2221
Noble20421
Grant19721
Dubois1903
Harrison18921
Henry16910
Greene16824
Monroe16512
Warrick16528
Dearborn16521
Vigo1538
Lawrence15223
Miami1401
Putnam1357
Jennings1294
Orange12422
Scott1203
Ripley1106
Franklin1098
Kosciusko1011
Carroll933
Daviess8416
Steuben812
Marshall801
Newton7610
Wayne756
Fayette747
Wabash742
LaGrange682
Jasper661
Washington511
Jay490
Fulton471
Clay461
Rush452
Randolph453
Jefferson431
Pulaski410
Whitley383
Owen351
Sullivan341
DeKalb331
Brown331
Starke323
Perry280
Wells270
Benton260
Huntington262
Knox250
Tipton241
Crawford230
Blackford222
Parke190
Spencer191
Switzerland190
Fountain182
Posey160
Gibson142
Adams131
Ohio130
Warren121
Vermillion100
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0161

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 115833

Reported Deaths: 5186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook753063519
Lake7933281
DuPage7460350
Kane6083167
Will5356268
Winnebago209153
McHenry148870
St. Clair105077
Kankakee83644
Kendall75119
Rock Island63923
Champaign5957
Madison54557
Boone42416
DeKalb3704
Sangamon34328
Randolph2674
Jackson25610
McLean21613
Ogle2002
Stephenson1992
Macon19219
Peoria1918
Out of IL1831
Clinton18017
Union1519
Unassigned1490
LaSalle14113
Whiteside13412
Iroquois1314
Coles12313
Warren1130
Jefferson10116
Knox960
Grundy952
Monroe9311
McDonough847
Lee791
Tazewell704
Cass690
Henry670
Williamson602
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin442
Perry410
Pulaski410
Montgomery391
Vermilion381
Morgan341
Christian334
Jo Daviess320
Livingston322
Douglas260
Fayette203
Ford201
Jersey201
Menard190
Mason180
Washington180
Woodford182
Hancock160
Mercer160
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll142
Bond121
Franklin120
Piatt120
Schuyler120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Moultrie100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Saline70
Effingham61
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Cooling off, B-E-A-utiful weekend ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Bicyclist airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after being hit by a vehicle in West Terre Haute

Image

Unemployment could lead to fraud, how to avoid scams

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Senior Parade

Image

Vigo County School Board makes changes for upcoming year

Image

College Athletics

Image

How to create a homemade barometer

Image

City of Sullivan releases renderings for $2.3 million pool project

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College receives live-saving tool

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak