Clear

George Floyd's heartbreaking cry for 'Mama' hits home

Article Image

CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers reacts to the death of George Floyd after he was pinned down by police in Minneapolis.

Posted: May 28, 2020 10:41 PM
Updated: May 28, 2020 10:41 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Christy Oglesby

Mama.

That's the sweetest name in the world to me. Ever since I was three, I yearned for that title and privilege. Year after year during my childhood, I asked for the same Christmas presents -- a doll, a stroller, a set of dishes. I wanted a way to show my child the world and introduce the world to my child. When I got my dishes and doll, I crafted elaborate table settings for my mud pie meals so the "baby" would know how much I treasured her.

Years later, I'm blessed to have become Mama. Drew, my black son, my gift, knows I cherish him. He's a grown man who has made a documentary in Israel, snorkeled numerous foreign waters, toured the US. And always, he sits at the head of the table for any large family gathering -- graduations, birthdays, going away parties and all holiday meals like Thanksgiving or Christmas -- and prays over the food placed on a set of china selected to match the mood and party décor.

So he was who I thought of when tears burst from my eyes listening to George Floyd, a man in Minneapolis. His final minutes in the custody of the police were captured in a devastating video, as he screamed "Mama." Floyd was pleading with the officers -- one of whom held a knee to his neck -- that he couldn't breathe, to the growing alarm of bystanders, one of whom recorded the scene. Floyd's mother is deceased. But in his cry -- "Mama!" -- I heard a twisted combination of hope and horror. Hope because in that moment he hoped the person who gave him life could save his life even in death. She'd undoubtedly done it before when she was alive. And horror because that's never how a black mama wants to hear her sacred title.

Mama!

It's an unwavering declaration of faith. Whether they are three, 12, 20 or 46, like Floyd, children yell it when they're excited, proud, threatened or in pain. The child is certain of the response. Mothers often know instinctively by the tone and timbre of voice which it is, and while they're running toward that sound, they're already forming a plan for what to do to help.

I've heard that sound of panicked hope and belief that I could, and would, solve all problems and heal all wounds. I've heard it whimpered at my bedside at 2 a.m. just before a small clammy palm touched my face and a 3-year-old threw up on my hair and pillow. I've heard it summon me when window-rattling thunder rocked the house and tethered my son to his bed with so much fear that he couldn't make the short run to my room.

After tumbles from merry-go-rounds, while he gripped my hand waiting for the meds to relieve the dizzying pain from having four stubborn wisdom teeth removed, and most recently when the flu landed him in the hospital, and I was 1,000 miles away -- I heard it. I came running.

I heard Floyd scream "Mama," and through my tears, even though I knew the events in the video had already unfolded to a tragic conclusion, I was still ready to fight. He wasn't my baby, but he was someone's child. And he needed someone with a mother's love to help him.

Over the years between my son and me, "Mama" has become "Mom," and his squealy voice has transformed to a deep heaviness that rivals Barry White. At 20 years old and 6 feet tall, his voice isn't the only thing that's different. The meaning and tone have changed. When he calls me "Mom," it's protective. There's a question mark behind it when he finds me on the condiments aisle talking to a strange man who's looking for dry mustard in the wrong place. "Mom?" It's a "Who is this man, are you okay and why is he talking to you?" Sometimes, it's annoyed, exasperated and deadpan. "Mom." As in: "Haven't I told you that I lift things? I go to the attic. I pump the gas." A couple of weeks ago, it was loud: "MOM!" He bolted down the stairs breathing like a bull, fists clenched, eyes darting, neck on a swivel and ready to fight. While asleep, he had overheard as I was jokingly yelling, "PLEASE! PLEASE! PLEASE!" exhorting a friend on the phone to do something mischievous. But he thought there was an intruder and I was pleading for my life.

In his mind, the roles have changed. He thinks about protecting me. Caring for me. But I'm still and will always be Mama. That's my job.

But I'm tired. I'm tired of being scared for him. I'm tired of reading about Ahmaud, Travis, George and so many others. The list never stops. I need the white mamas to share this burden. I need my white friends to love me and mine enough to come running, too.

Mama! Mama!

I need them to hear that cry and to tell their sons and daughters that my child is a human. I need them to declare and believe that he's in danger, that I can't protect him by myself and that his life matters to me and to them. I need them to tell their white friends' children, too. My child's life is sacred. My child is not dangerous.

My baby calls me every time he's caught being black -- the security officer trailing him in the Harvard museum while he waited for his friend's commencement to start last May. His hands weren't in his pockets. I'd taught him that. His duffle bag was checked. The museum required that. He was in couture slacks and a cashmere sweater. But that white female security officer thought what? I still wonder. That he would break the glass and steal an artifact? And the white woman who scurried away from the ladies' room on his college campus, presumably because he was walking toward her? Wasn't he just going in the same direction to use the adjacent men's room?

While I'm waiting for white mothers to come running, to let me rest for just a moment while they carry the baton for a bit, I have a special thank you for my friend Stacie. I'm blessed with a multi-cultural array of friends. Stacie personifies compassion, sensitivity, godliness and intellect. She knows the world sees and treats her differently because she's white, financially comfortable and socially connected. In her heart, she's just a mama like me. She has an awesome grandson, and she's right alongside his parents shaping his life and praying over him and teaching him to see the humanity in everyone, to value all life as precious. I know she's helping bear my burden.

After the Ahmaud Arbery video surfaced, she texted me. She sees my blackness and the pain it brings. She'd never declare, as too many do, that she "doesn't see color." She sees it because she truly sees me. She knows it shapes how I see the world and how the world sees me. She knows my son, and she authentically cares about him. She knows I'm hurting without my having to tell her. And one mama to another, she cared.

She wrote: "Thank you for raising a Godly young man who makes the world a better place. I have been thinking about y'all with the Ahmaud Arbery horror going on.... What a travesty! That these things still happen and are still covered up, tolerated, swept under the rug, excused in 2020 is heartbreaking. I thank God that you have had the sense to educate Drew to exercise extreme caution and always be aware of his surroundings. He is a treasure, not just to you, but to all who know him, and I pray for his safety, happiness, and the fulfillment of God's purpose in his life. Love you, Mama Friend!"

Mama! Mama! I can't stop hearing George Floyd's cry.

Stacie hears it. I pray others will, too.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 32437

Reported Deaths: 2030
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9371546
Lake3347170
Cass15867
Allen135366
St. Joseph121834
Hendricks113567
Hamilton112391
Johnson1092104
Elkhart107028
Madison58259
Porter49521
Bartholomew48634
Clark47141
LaPorte41523
Tippecanoe3803
Howard37620
Jackson3681
Delaware35936
Hancock32327
Shelby32121
Floyd31539
Boone29335
Morgan27024
Vanderburgh2532
Montgomery23317
White2288
Decatur22431
Clinton2221
Grant19521
Noble19221
Harrison18821
Dubois1852
Henry1709
Greene16824
Warrick16528
Dearborn16421
Monroe16211
Vigo1507
Lawrence14623
Miami1391
Putnam1347
Jennings1284
Orange12422
Scott1183
Ripley1136
Franklin1068
Kosciusko971
Carroll932
Daviess8416
Marshall801
Steuben802
Wayne755
Newton7410
Wabash732
Fayette714
Jasper621
LaGrange622
Washington521
Fulton471
Jay460
Randolph453
Rush452
Jefferson421
Whitley412
Clay411
Pulaski400
Owen341
Sullivan331
DeKalb331
Brown331
Starke313
Perry260
Wells260
Huntington262
Knox250
Benton250
Tipton241
Crawford230
Blackford202
Switzerland190
Fountain182
Parke180
Spencer171
Posey160
Gibson142
Ohio130
Warren121
Adams121
Vermillion100
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0159

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 114306

Reported Deaths: 5083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook745213455
Lake7845270
DuPage7350347
Kane5947162
Will5279264
Winnebago200152
McHenry147569
St. Clair103573
Kankakee80843
Kendall73619
Rock Island63823
Champaign5807
Madison54457
Boone41016
Sangamon33727
DeKalb3343
Randolph2644
Jackson24210
McLean21513
Out of IL2051
Stephenson1942
Ogle1932
Macon18919
Peoria1888
Clinton17817
Union1437
LaSalle14013
Whiteside13410
Iroquois1314
Coles11912
Warren1130
Unassigned1100
Jefferson10116
Knox940
Monroe9311
Grundy882
McDonough837
Lee761
Tazewell693
Cass680
Henry670
Williamson572
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin431
Perry410
Pulaski410
Montgomery391
Vermilion371
Morgan341
Christian334
Jo Daviess310
Livingston312
Douglas260
Fayette203
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Woodford182
Mason170
Menard170
Mercer160
Shelby161
Bureau151
Hancock150
Carroll142
Franklin120
Piatt120
Schuyler120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Moultrie100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Saline70
Effingham61
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Cold Front Approaching
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

College Athletics

Image

How to create a homemade barometer

Image

City of Sullivan releases renderings for $2.3 million pool project

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College receives live-saving tool

Image

Knox County voters head line up for early voting

Image

IHSAA says students who played a sport in 2019/2020 school year will need need a new physical for ne

Image

How the Boys and Girls Club plans to keep your kids safe while visiting

Image

Vigo County health officials working to learn more about MIS-C as it impacts kids nationwide

Image

Senator Todd Young Visits Terre Haute to announce RESTART Act Proposal

Image

Two teachers deliver homemade yearbooks directly to students in Oblong

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak