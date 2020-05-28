Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Kansas soldier who stopped an active shooter 'knew lives were in danger'

Article Image

Police say a Kansas soldier likely saved lives by ramming his car into a gunman who opened fire on a busy bridge connecting Kansas and Missouri. CNN affiliate KMBC spoke with Master Sgt. David Royer after he intervened in the incident.

Posted: May 28, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: May 28, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Master Sgt. David Royer stood upright with his interlocking hands in front of him Thursday as he matter-of-factly recounted how he rammed his truck into an active shooter before heading home to hug his kids, mow the grass and have dinner.

The military police officer based at Fort Leavenworth likely saved "countless lives" with his quick action one day earlier when a gunman opened fire on a busy bridge connecting Kansas and Missouri, police said.

"I don't necessarily myself feel like I'm a hero," Royer said. "I feel as if most people in my situation would have done the same thing. There was nothing else I could do... I knew lives were in danger."

The gunfire erupted late Wednesday morning on the Centennial Bridge when a man armed with two weapons stopped his vehicle, stepped out and began shooting at motorists, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens.

One motorist was wounded.

Soldier 'assessed the situation very quickly'

Royer was sitting in his truck, chatting with his fiancee via speaker phone during heavy construction traffic on his way home. He saw a man standing outside a car in front of him.

"As I was talking to her, the man pulled up a rifle and started aiming... and began to shoot off some rounds," Royer recalled.

Royer told his fiancee to call 911 and hung up.

"I assessed the situation very quickly, looked around and took the only action possible that I felt I could take," he told reporters. "I accelerated my truck as quickly as possible and struck the active shooter and pinned him underneath my truck."

The motorist wounded by gunfire is also a soldier at Fort Leavenworth, the police chief said. The gunman was also injured. Both men were in serious but stable condition at a hospital, according to Kitchens.

"What was a very, very dangerous situation fortunately was ended quite quickly and ... very likely countless lives were saved by the person who intervened and helped," Kitchens said.

The shooter randomly fired at cars

Royer said his training as a military police officer during 15 years in the Army and his adrenalin took over when the man opened fired on the bridge.

After plowing into the gunman, Royer said he came out his truck but didn't immediately see the shooter. He walked around the truck and saw the rifle on the ground.

"I assumed he was not a threat anymore," he said.

The gunman was trapped beneath Royer's truck. He tried to assess the man's condition. The shooter mumbled something but Royer couldn't understand him. He saw a pistol when he went to turn off the engine of the man's car.

Within minutes, local law enforcement officer arrived. Some motorists thanked Royer.

"After the incident was over I was pretty calm," he said. "But when I got home I just wanted to get everything back to normal -- get to my kids, give them a hug and then I mowed my grass, ate dinner and spent time with my family."

Two cars on the bridge were hit by gunfire but the passengers were not hurt. Kitchens said the gunman appeared to have randomly opened fire on cars.

Police were called about 11 a.m. Wednesday, as Kansas transportation department personnel did work on the bridge. The initial report was of shots fired in a potential road rage incident, Kitchens said.

"As the investigation unfolded, we learned this was an active shooter with multiple weapons on the bridge firing at cars with no particular association," he said.

The gunman was armed with a handgun and a semiautomatic rifle, the police chief said.

The motive for the shootings is under investigation. Royer was not hurt.

Police have not commented on any criminal charges against the gunman.

'I had a lot of good times in that truck'

The military veteran hails from a small town in Ohio. His father is a truck driver who has stopped to pull people to safety at highway wrecks. His mother is a feisty "smaller woman" who once stood up to man who was 6 feet, 5 inches tall to protect his brother, he said.

"They're very strong and they've shown me -- do not let fear take control of you," Royer said.

Royer's 2014 Chevrolet Silverado sustained extensive damage.

"First vehicle I ever owned in my name," he said. "I had a lot of good times in that truck."

The gunman, who was not identified, resides in Platte County, Missouri, according to Kitchens.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was tracing the weapons, CNN affiliate KMBC TV reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 32437

Reported Deaths: 2030
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9371546
Lake3347170
Cass15867
Allen135366
St. Joseph121834
Hendricks113567
Hamilton112391
Johnson1092104
Elkhart107028
Madison58259
Porter49521
Bartholomew48634
Clark47141
LaPorte41523
Tippecanoe3803
Howard37620
Jackson3681
Delaware35936
Hancock32327
Shelby32121
Floyd31539
Boone29335
Morgan27024
Vanderburgh2532
Montgomery23317
White2288
Decatur22431
Clinton2221
Grant19521
Noble19221
Harrison18821
Dubois1852
Henry1709
Greene16824
Warrick16528
Dearborn16421
Monroe16211
Vigo1507
Lawrence14623
Miami1391
Putnam1347
Jennings1284
Orange12422
Scott1183
Ripley1136
Franklin1068
Kosciusko971
Carroll932
Daviess8416
Marshall801
Steuben802
Wayne755
Newton7410
Wabash732
Fayette714
Jasper621
LaGrange622
Washington521
Fulton471
Jay460
Randolph453
Rush452
Jefferson421
Whitley412
Clay411
Pulaski400
Owen341
Sullivan331
DeKalb331
Brown331
Starke313
Perry260
Wells260
Huntington262
Knox250
Benton250
Tipton241
Crawford230
Blackford202
Switzerland190
Fountain182
Parke180
Spencer171
Posey160
Gibson142
Ohio130
Warren121
Adams121
Vermillion100
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0159

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 114306

Reported Deaths: 5083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook745213455
Lake7845270
DuPage7350347
Kane5947162
Will5279264
Winnebago200152
McHenry147569
St. Clair103573
Kankakee80843
Kendall73619
Rock Island63823
Champaign5807
Madison54457
Boone41016
Sangamon33727
DeKalb3343
Randolph2644
Jackson24210
McLean21513
Out of IL2051
Stephenson1942
Ogle1932
Macon18919
Peoria1888
Clinton17817
Union1437
LaSalle14013
Whiteside13410
Iroquois1314
Coles11912
Warren1130
Unassigned1100
Jefferson10116
Knox940
Monroe9311
Grundy882
McDonough837
Lee761
Tazewell693
Cass680
Henry670
Williamson572
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin431
Perry410
Pulaski410
Montgomery391
Vermilion371
Morgan341
Christian334
Jo Daviess310
Livingston312
Douglas260
Fayette203
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Woodford182
Mason170
Menard170
Mercer160
Shelby161
Bureau151
Hancock150
Carroll142
Franklin120
Piatt120
Schuyler120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Moultrie100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Saline70
Effingham61
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered Rain Today
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How the Boys and Girls Club plans to keep your kids safe while visiting

Image

Vigo County health officials working to learn more about MIS-C as it impacts kids nationwide

Image

Senator Todd Young Visits Terre Haute to announce RESTART Act Proposal

Image

Two teachers deliver homemade yearbooks directly to students in Oblong

Image

Local businesses team up for virtual trivia night

Image

Workers spruce-up area around Sullivan civic center

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

St. Benedict Community Festival canceled - organizers look to 2021

Image

Shower facilities open at Vigo County Parks

Image

Doctors say COVID-19 fears are keeping people that need care out of the ER

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak