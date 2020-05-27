Clear

HBO Max: Everything you need to know about AT&T's new streaming service

Article Image

Chairman of WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer Bob Greenblatt tells CNN's Frank Pallotta what to expect from HBO Max, the company's new streaming service - available for $14.99 a month - that he claims offers a more curated slate of content.

Posted: May 27, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: May 27, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

HBO Max, AT&T's bet-the-farm streaming service, is about to take on Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu. It has a lot going for it: a deep content vault and the exclusive streaming home for DC superheroes, Turner Classic Movies and some of the world's most celebrated TV shows. But it comes with a hefty price tag.

The service launches Wednesday in the United States. Here's everything you need to know about HBO Max.

What is it?

HBO Max is AT&T's answer to Netflix. (AT&T owns WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company).

It's a streaming service that has programming from three main sources: the company's premium cable network, HBO; the company's nearly 100-year-old film and television studio, Warner Bros.; and cable channels including TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, TruTV and Turner Classic Movies.

HBO Max isn't just focusing on content, however. It's also focusing on personalization. That's not unique to HBO, of course, but the company believes its recommendation engine will be better than the competition.

Bob Greenblatt, WarnerMedia's chairman of entertainment and direct-to-consumer, told investors last year that the service will help consumers cut through the options by offering recommendations made by people rather than solely relying on an algorithm.

"We're striving to make HBO Max extremely engaging and easy to navigate," he said. "As we perfect our product over time, the long-term goal is to set the new standard for speaking personally to our subscribers."

How much does it cost?

The service costs $14.99 a month.

At that price point, HBO Max costs twice as much as Disney+ and more than Neflix's standard plan, which costs $12.99 per month.

For existing HBO customers who are paying $15 per month, the service will be available at no extra charge, depending how you subscribe to HBO. HBO Now, the network's current streaming service, costs the same as HBO Max.

What does it offer?

So, what will HBO Max subscribers get for $15 a month? About 10,000 hours of programming. That's less than most of its competitors.

But it has a large number of compelling offerings, including blockbusters like "Joker," "The Matrix," and "The Lord of the Rings" series as well as classics like "The Wizard of Oz," "When Harry Met Sally" and "Casablanca."

Most notably, the service will be the home of "Friends," one of the most popular sitcoms in TV history.

The service will also have new series called "Max Originals," beloved shows like "The Big Bang Theory," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "South Park" and "Gossip Girl," and children's programming from Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network and "Sesame Street." Obviously, HBO series — both new and old — will be a major part of the service which will include "Game of Thrones," "Westworld," "Sex and the City" and "Succession."

As for HBO Max's movie lineup, the streaming service will be home to more than 2,000 films within its first year.

Will it work?

HBO Max has been the biggest priority for WarnerMedia and its parent company AT&T since the telecom giant completed its acquisition of Time Warner in 2018. AT&T said last year that it intends to spend about $2 billion on HBO Max in the next two years.

But the service is facing big challenges. HBO Max is entering a crowded field and is asking consumers to spend more than they would for many of its streaming competitors.

"While HBO benefited from a narrow focus on high quality content, HBO Max is using a Netflix-like approach of trying to be all things to all people. This is very difficult to do, and the lack of focus could ultimately be an impediment to growth," Bernie McTernan, a senior analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, told CNN Business. "The price also presents a higher burden, especially when you compare it to the cost of something like Disney+."

HBO Max is also launching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which could have a positive impact on the service, according to McTernan.

"If they have compelling content out of the gate, I think this is a good time for HBO Max to launch with streaming usage soaring," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 32078

Reported Deaths: 2004
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9268539
Lake3320168
Cass15826
Allen130966
St. Joseph120534
Hendricks113067
Hamilton111592
Johnson1086104
Elkhart105728
Madison58258
Porter49021
Bartholomew48133
Clark46138
LaPorte41522
Tippecanoe3753
Jackson3671
Howard36519
Delaware35735
Hancock32127
Shelby31521
Floyd31438
Boone28835
Morgan26224
Vanderburgh2482
Montgomery23117
White2268
Decatur22431
Clinton2221
Grant19121
Noble18921
Harrison18721
Dubois1852
Greene16724
Warrick16426
Dearborn16421
Henry1619
Monroe16011
Vigo1477
Lawrence14423
Miami1391
Putnam1337
Jennings1274
Orange12422
Scott1183
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Kosciusko941
Carroll922
Daviess8216
Steuben802
Marshall761
Newton7410
Wabash722
Wayne715
Fayette684
LaGrange602
Jasper581
Washington521
Fulton471
Rush452
Jay440
Randolph433
Jefferson411
Whitley402
Pulaski390
Clay391
Owen341
Brown331
Sullivan321
Starke313
DeKalb311
Perry260
Huntington262
Knox250
Tipton251
Benton250
Wells240
Crawford230
Blackford211
Switzerland190
Fountain182
Spencer171
Posey170
Parke170
Gibson142
Ohio130
Warren121
Adams121
Vermillion90
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0154

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 113195

Reported Deaths: 4923
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook738193354
Lake7767250
DuPage7290340
Kane5866153
Will5238258
Winnebago199351
McHenry145268
St. Clair101773
Kankakee80242
Kendall72719
Rock Island63922
Champaign5697
Madison54056
Boone40716
Sangamon33226
DeKalb3313
Randolph2593
Jackson22810
McLean21210
Stephenson1952
Ogle1922
Macon18819
Peoria1858
Clinton17816
Out of IL1771
Union1417
LaSalle14013
Whiteside13310
Iroquois1314
Unassigned1200
Coles1159
Warren1140
Jefferson10116
Knox950
Monroe9211
Grundy892
McDonough835
Lee761
Tazewell683
Cass670
Henry670
Williamson541
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin421
Perry410
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Vermilion391
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas280
Jo Daviess270
Fayette203
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Woodford182
Mason170
Menard170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Hancock150
Mercer150
Carroll132
Franklin120
Piatt120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Moultrie100
Schuyler100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Saline70
Effingham61
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Showers Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Special Olympics going virtual could mean economic impact for Terre Haute

Image

A Second Round of Stimulus Checks may be on the way

Image

Wednesday: Showers likely, partly sunny. High: 83

Image

Lincoln Trail State Park Does Well Over Memorial Day

Image

Do I need to wear a mask during a workout? Experts give their advice

Image

Jalen Harper

Image

CODA working to start community garden

Image

Helping His Hands adjusts to COVID-19 changes

Image

Early voting underway for Indiana primary

Image

Phase three of ‘Restore Illinois’ set to begin Friday, local businesses weigh in

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak