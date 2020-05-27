Clear

5 things to know for May 27: Antibody tests, coronavirus, RNC, SpaceX, George Floyd

Article Image

Severe storms hit the east, record-breaking heat affects the west, and a potential tropical system may affect the East Coast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: May 27, 2020 9:40 AM
Updated: May 27, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

New York reported its lowest daily coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began, and in this bizarre reality we live in now, that qualifies as positive news.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Antibody testing 

Coronavirus antibody testing may not be as reliable as we thought. The CDC now says tests used to determine if people have been infected in the past with Covid-19 might be wrong up to half the time. This can be especially dangerous if the test results in a false positive, leading people to believe they have been infected in the past and may be immune (it's still not clear whether a past infection means someone can't get the virus again). Regardless, the CDC says the antibody tests aren't accurate enough to use to make important policy decisions, like figuring out when people should return to work. Health officials or providers using antibody tests need to use the most accurate ones they can find and might need to test people twice, the CDC says.

2. Coronavirus 

As parts of Europe and Asia look toward pandemic recovery, Latin America has now become the center of the global coronavirus outbreak. The director of the Pan American Health Organization says the region has surpassed Europe and the US in daily infection numbers. Mexico saw its largest single-day increases in both newly confirmed cases and reported deaths yesterday, the same day Peru reported 5,000 new cases. Peru now has the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Latin America behind Brazil and one of the world's highest infection rates per capita over a seven-day rolling average. Brazil also continues to suffer, with daily death tolls this week surpassing those in the US.

3. Republican National Convention

President Trump is threatening to pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina. That comes as a surprise to top Republican organizers, who have been working closely with the state's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, to plan the event. Trump said in a tweet this week that Cooper is "unable to guarantee" that the convention arena can be safely filled to capacity as the pandemic rolls on. However, GOP officials have repeatedly said they are open to virtual or online options and haven't yet submitted a plan to Charlotte leaders for how the gathering, set for late August, would be held safely in person. The uncertainty has led the governors of Georgia and Florida to throw their hats in the convention ring, saying they would be more than willing to accommodate the event in their states.

4. SpaceX

It's a big day for spaceflight -- that is, if the weather holds out. SpaceX will attempt to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station today from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If the launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft happens without a delay, it will mark the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has carried humans into Earth's orbit. It's also a big moment for NASA and space fans, who have waited nearly a decade to see human spaceflight return to US soil. NASA says it must carry on with the mission despite the coronavirus crisis to keep the ISS fully staffed with US astronauts. Plus, the agency says it hopes the launch brings a little excitement to a pandemic-weary public.

5. George Floyd

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired for their involvement in the death this week of George Floyd. Video shared on social media shows Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, being held down on the ground, his neck pinned under an officer's knee. He can be heard saying he is in pain and can't breathe. Floyd died at a hospital a short time later. The video did not capture what led up to the arrest or what police described as the man resisting arrest. The FBI is investigating the incident, which has already drawn wide protests and condemnation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he supported the decision to remove the officers. "Being black in America should not be a death sentence," he said.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Denmark will allow sweethearts from neighboring countries to reunite despite coronavirus restrictions 

But ... couples need to prove they've been together for at least six months and actually know each other in person.

KFC is testing a new fried chicken sandwich

A chicken sandwich is exactly what we could use in these trying times.

Will we ever go back to the office? 

The work-from-home life may become, well, just life.

Chris Evans nearly turned down 'Captain America' role 

And we're all glad he didn't.

Pizza Hut is giving away 500,000 pizzas to celebrate the class of 2020

If you can't have a graduation ceremony, a pizza party is a close second.

TODAY'S NUMBER

80%

That's about the proportion of Covid-19 deaths in Canada related to long-term care institutions for the elderly, Health Canada says. As of yesterday, Canada reported more than 6,555 deaths from the virus.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I'm asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him -- the memory of my dead wife -- and perverted it for perceived political gain."

Timothy Klausutis, the widower of Lori Klausutis, asking Twitter to remove tweets by President Trump that refer to a conspiracy theory around his wife's death. Lori Klausutis, a former staffer of broadcaster Joe Scarborough, died in 2001 as a result of an undiagnosed heart condition.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The pencil, from start to finish 

School may be ending for the summer, but a well-made pencil is forever. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 32078

Reported Deaths: 2004
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9268539
Lake3320168
Cass15826
Allen130966
St. Joseph120534
Hendricks113067
Hamilton111592
Johnson1086104
Elkhart105728
Madison58258
Porter49021
Bartholomew48133
Clark46138
LaPorte41522
Tippecanoe3753
Jackson3671
Howard36519
Delaware35735
Hancock32127
Shelby31521
Floyd31438
Boone28835
Morgan26224
Vanderburgh2482
Montgomery23117
White2268
Decatur22431
Clinton2221
Grant19121
Noble18921
Harrison18721
Dubois1852
Greene16724
Warrick16426
Dearborn16421
Henry1619
Monroe16011
Vigo1477
Lawrence14423
Miami1391
Putnam1337
Jennings1274
Orange12422
Scott1183
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Kosciusko941
Carroll922
Daviess8216
Steuben802
Marshall761
Newton7410
Wabash722
Wayne715
Fayette684
LaGrange602
Jasper581
Washington521
Fulton471
Rush452
Jay440
Randolph433
Jefferson411
Whitley402
Pulaski390
Clay391
Owen341
Brown331
Sullivan321
Starke313
DeKalb311
Perry260
Huntington262
Knox250
Tipton251
Benton250
Wells240
Crawford230
Blackford211
Switzerland190
Fountain182
Spencer171
Posey170
Parke170
Gibson142
Ohio130
Warren121
Adams121
Vermillion90
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0154

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 113195

Reported Deaths: 4923
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook738193354
Lake7767250
DuPage7290340
Kane5866153
Will5238258
Winnebago199351
McHenry145268
St. Clair101773
Kankakee80242
Kendall72719
Rock Island63922
Champaign5697
Madison54056
Boone40716
Sangamon33226
DeKalb3313
Randolph2593
Jackson22810
McLean21210
Stephenson1952
Ogle1922
Macon18819
Peoria1858
Clinton17816
Out of IL1771
Union1417
LaSalle14013
Whiteside13310
Iroquois1314
Unassigned1200
Coles1159
Warren1140
Jefferson10116
Knox950
Monroe9211
Grundy892
McDonough835
Lee761
Tazewell683
Cass670
Henry670
Williamson541
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin421
Perry410
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Vermilion391
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas280
Jo Daviess270
Fayette203
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Woodford182
Mason170
Menard170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Hancock150
Mercer150
Carroll132
Franklin120
Piatt120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Moultrie100
Schuyler100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Saline70
Effingham61
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Showers Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Special Olympics going virtual could mean economic impact for Terre Haute

Image

A Second Round of Stimulus Checks may be on the way

Image

Wednesday: Showers likely, partly sunny. High: 83

Image

Lincoln Trail State Park Does Well Over Memorial Day

Image

Do I need to wear a mask during a workout? Experts give their advice

Image

Jalen Harper

Image

CODA working to start community garden

Image

Helping His Hands adjusts to COVID-19 changes

Image

Early voting underway for Indiana primary

Image

Phase three of ‘Restore Illinois’ set to begin Friday, local businesses weigh in

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak