Clear

Officials moved slowly on workplace complaint as Tyson's Perry plant Covid-19 outbreak grew

Article Image

The rising costs of brisket and other meat cuts have forced barbecue restaurants to make changes to their menus.

Posted: May 27, 2020 7:51 AM
Updated: May 27, 2020 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Dianne Gallagher and Pamela Kirkland, CNN

Officials in Iowa's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) waited over a week before contacting Tyson Fresh Meats in Perry, Iowa and declined to inspect the facility after receiving a workplace complaint, according to documents obtained by CNN through an open records request.

A review of the complaint filed in April alleges workers inside a Tyson pork processing plant in Perry were "elbow to elbow" and at risk of exposure to Covid-19. The complaint, first reported by the Associated Press, was filed on April 11. Iowa OSHA did not reach out to Tyson Fresh Meats about the complaint until April 20, the same day Tyson paused operations for a deep cleaning of the facility, , according to documents reviewed by CNN.

Tyson would reopen the plant on April 22, only to suspend operations again on April 24, for testing purposes. The Perry Tyson plant resumed operations on May 4, a day before the state health department announced more than 700 employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time the complaint was filed, the number of Covid-19 positive employees was unknown because neither Dallas County Public Health officials nor Tyson Foods had made that information available. However, there were reports in local news outlets of employees testing positive, and local officials and activists had spent days attempting to pressure Tyson to close the plant for cleaning and testing before it did.

The complaint also alleges social distancing guidelines were not being followed on the production floor or in the cafeteria. The reason listed on the complaint for deciding against an inspection of the facility is "Covid-19."

Responses to the complaint

According to documents, state OSHA officials sent a letter by email to the source to acknowledge receipt of the complaint on April 13. On April 20, officials attempted to contact Tyson by phone and email to discuss the complaint. In a letter to Tyson, Iowa OSHA also says they "are not conducting an inspection at this time." The letter goes on to say, "Since allegations of violations have been made, you should investigate the alleged condition(s) and make any necessary corrections or modifications."

The letter also says: "If we do not receive a response from you within 5 working days indicating that appropriate action has been taken or that no hazards exist and why, an inspection may be conducted."

In emails obtained by CNN between a manager for the Tyson Perry plant and Iowa OSHA, Tyson provided a timeline for actions taken inside the plant to implement CDC and OSHA guidelines at the Perry facility-including beginning to install partitions on the production floor on April 13 and mandating face masks on April 15.

Not mentioned in Tyson's response are plans to suspend operations on April 20 or to mass test employees on April 25. The complaint was closed on April 28-four days after the plant announced it would suspend operations a second time to test workers.

Lawmakers ask for answers

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said at a press conference last Tuesday that state OSHA regulators acted appropriately. "It appears that they followed normal and their appropriate process," Gov. Reynolds said.

The Tyson plant in Perry paused operations to "test team members and conduct a deep clean of the entire facility", according to Tyson. When the plant resumed operations on May 4, a spokesperson told CNN via email that all team members returning to work at the Perry facility had been tested and protective equipment had been installed during the closure.

The next day, Iowa's Director of Public Health identified the Perry plant as one of five workplace locations in the state that experienced a Covid-19 outbreak, meaning more than 10% of the employee population had tested positive for coronavirus. At that time, the Tyson plant in Perry had 730 positive cases, 58% of the plant's employees.

Now, lawmakers are asking for answers. Congresswoman Cindy Axne is calling for an investigation into the Iowa OSHA's handling of the complaint.

"Iowans are going to depend on Iowa OSHA...therefore, the public must know why a direct complaint of unsafe conditions failed to produce any confirmation of an outbreak," Rep. Axne said in a statement.

The letter asks for public disclosure on the timeline OSHA operated under and the reason an on-site inspection as not performed.

In April, the Iowa Department of Public Health reached out to the Centers for Disease Control to help deal with more meat processing plants in the state reporting Covid-19 positive employees and managing the outbreaks.

According to documents obtained by government watchdog group Accountable.US and provided to CNN, the Iowa Department of Health's medical director, Dr. Caitlin Pedati, emailed the CDC on April 15 asking for on-site assistance. The same day, the two agencies hold a conference call to discuss assistance for Covid-19 outbreaks at meat processing facilities. IDPH declines to make a formal request, asking for more time to gather "information from our partners."

On April 20, the CDC emails Dr. Pedati outlining how the agency can help on the ground offering help with contact tracing, foreign language skills, and coordinating employee screenings. No further emails between the two were provided.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 32078

Reported Deaths: 2004
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9268539
Lake3320168
Cass15826
Allen130966
St. Joseph120534
Hendricks113067
Hamilton111592
Johnson1086104
Elkhart105728
Madison58258
Porter49021
Bartholomew48133
Clark46138
LaPorte41522
Tippecanoe3753
Jackson3671
Howard36519
Delaware35735
Hancock32127
Shelby31521
Floyd31438
Boone28835
Morgan26224
Vanderburgh2482
Montgomery23117
White2268
Decatur22431
Clinton2221
Grant19121
Noble18921
Harrison18721
Dubois1852
Greene16724
Warrick16426
Dearborn16421
Henry1619
Monroe16011
Vigo1477
Lawrence14423
Miami1391
Putnam1337
Jennings1274
Orange12422
Scott1183
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Kosciusko941
Carroll922
Daviess8216
Steuben802
Marshall761
Newton7410
Wabash722
Wayne715
Fayette684
LaGrange602
Jasper581
Washington521
Fulton471
Rush452
Jay440
Randolph433
Jefferson411
Whitley402
Pulaski390
Clay391
Owen341
Brown331
Sullivan321
Starke313
DeKalb311
Perry260
Huntington262
Knox250
Tipton251
Benton250
Wells240
Crawford230
Blackford211
Switzerland190
Fountain182
Spencer171
Posey170
Parke170
Gibson142
Ohio130
Warren121
Adams121
Vermillion90
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0154

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 113195

Reported Deaths: 4923
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook738193354
Lake7767250
DuPage7290340
Kane5866153
Will5238258
Winnebago199351
McHenry145268
St. Clair101773
Kankakee80242
Kendall72719
Rock Island63922
Champaign5697
Madison54056
Boone40716
Sangamon33226
DeKalb3313
Randolph2593
Jackson22810
McLean21210
Stephenson1952
Ogle1922
Macon18819
Peoria1858
Clinton17816
Out of IL1771
Union1417
LaSalle14013
Whiteside13310
Iroquois1314
Unassigned1200
Coles1159
Warren1140
Jefferson10116
Knox950
Monroe9211
Grundy892
McDonough835
Lee761
Tazewell683
Cass670
Henry670
Williamson541
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin421
Perry410
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Vermilion391
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas280
Jo Daviess270
Fayette203
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Woodford182
Mason170
Menard170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Hancock150
Mercer150
Carroll132
Franklin120
Piatt120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Moultrie100
Schuyler100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Saline70
Effingham61
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Do I need to wear a mask during a workout? Experts give their advice

Image

Special Olympics going virtual could mean economic impact for Terre Haute

Image

Lincoln Trail State Park Does Well Over Memorial Day

Image

Wednesday: Showers likely, partly sunny. High: 83

Image

Jalen Harper

Image

A Second Round of Stimulus Checks may be on the way

Image

CODA working to start community garden

Image

Helping His Hands adjusts to COVID-19 changes

Image

Early voting underway for Indiana primary

Image

Phase three of ‘Restore Illinois’ set to begin Friday, local businesses weigh in

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak