Clear

George Floyd's family says four officers involved in his death should be charged with murder

Article Image

The family of George Floyd, a black man who was held down with a knee as he protested that he couldn't breathe and later died in police custody, speaks with CNN's Don Lemon.

Posted: May 27, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: May 27, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

The family of George Floyd -- who died after pleading that he couldn't breathe while a police officer held him down with a knee on his neck -- say they want the four Minneapolis officers involved charged with murder.

"They were supposed to be there to serve and to protect and I didn't see a single one of them lift a finger to do anything to help while he was begging for his life. Not one of them tried to do anything to help him," Tera Brown, Floyd's cousin, told CNN's Don Lemon.

In an emotional interview Tuesday night, Brown and Floyd's two brothers held up his picture and spoke of a man who "didn't hurt anybody" and who they described as a "gentle giant."

"Knowing my brother is to love my brother," Philonise Floyd said. "They could have tased him; they could have maced him. Instead, they put their knee in his neck and just sat on him and then carried on."

"They treated him worse than they treat animals," he said.

Minneapolis police said officers were responding to an alleged forgery Monday evening and were told a person later described as the suspect was sitting on a car. They found Floyd, who at that point was inside a car and police said he "physically resisted" after he got out. Officers handcuffed Floyd, who police said "appeared to be suffering medical distress." He died at a hospital shortly after, police said.

Video captured by bystanders at the scene of the arrest shows an officer with his knee pressed against the neck of the 46-year-old, who was handcuffed on the pavement, complaining that his body hurt and he couldn't breathe. Two officers handled the man on the ground while another stood nearby with his eyes on the bystanders as traffic passed.

Surveillance video obtained from a nearby restaurant showed the first point of contact police had with the man. An officer escorts Floyd handcuffed out of a car and Floyd sits on the sidewalk. Moments later, the officer and another escort Floyd away, still with his hands behind his back.

State and federal authorities are investigating the case and the police department said the four officers involved were fired Tuesday.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said in a statement the officers were cooperating in the investigation and urged "now is not the time to rush to (judgment)" while the officers' actions are examined.

"They need to be charged with murder because what they did was murder," Brown said. "And almost the whole world has witnessed that because somebody was gracious enough to record it."

"They need to pay for what they did," she said.

A day after the man's death, hundreds gathered at the same intersection where Floyd was pinned to the ground and later marched to a police precinct to protest his death.

The protesters chanted "No justice, no peace," and "I can't breathe."

Some demonstrators wheeled a shopping cart full of rocks just outside the precinct and dumped it on the ground for people to throw, a CNN team there reported. Police sprayed tear gas to disperse the crowd after some people turned unruly, a spokesman for the police department said.

'I can't breathe'

Video of Floyd's encounter with police that has circulated on social media shows one police officer with his knee on Floyd to keep him on the ground.

"Please, I can't breathe," the man says, screaming for several minutes before he became silent. Bystanders urged the officer to release the man from his hold.

The technique is against department regulations, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Tuesday, and the officer had no reasons to employ it.

"The technique that was used is not permitted; is not a technique that our officers get trained in on," he said. "And our chief has been very clear on that piece. There is no reason to apply that kind of pressure with a knee to someone's neck."

In the video, the police officer's leg remains on Floyd for several minutes, even as the man is pleading for help.

"My stomach hurts," Floyd can be heard telling the officer. "My neck hurts. Everything hurts."

At one point the man said, "Give me some water or something. Please. Please."

By the end of the video, Floyd is seen motionless, with his eyes shut, laying on the pavement.

The incident recalls the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who also uttered the words "I can't breathe" while in a New York officer's chokehold. Since Garner's death, the phrase has become a rallying cry throughout the Black Lives Matter movement.

That officer never faced charges. He was fired in 2019 after being found guilty in a disciplinary trial of using a chokehold on Garner and later sued the city over his termination.

Floyd's cause and manner of death remains pending and is being investigated by local, state and federal law enforcement, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

Frey offered his condolences to Floyd's family Tuesday, adding that what the video shows was "utterly messed up."

"For five minutes, we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man," Frey said in a news conference.

"When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense. What happened on Chicago and 38th this last night is simply awful. It was traumatic and it serves as a clear reminder of just how far we have to go."

"Being black in America," he added, should not be "a death sentence."

FBI is investigating

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation into Floyd's death, which will focus on whether the Minneapolis Police Department officers involved "willfully deprived (Floyd) of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States," according to a statement from the FBI Minneapolis Division.

The FBI said it will present its findings to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota for consideration of possible federal charges.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting its own investigation into possible violations of Minnesota statutes, the FBI said.

US Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, told CNN's Chris Cuomo after the incident, "to me this evidence is just crying out for some kind of a charge."

"I know that officers, including in my state, look at that (incident) and they think that is wrong. That cannot happen. And that kind of message has got to be sent to the African-American community, from the law enforcement community."

"That they look at this case and that they do what's right under the law," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 32078

Reported Deaths: 2004
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9268539
Lake3320168
Cass15826
Allen130966
St. Joseph120534
Hendricks113067
Hamilton111592
Johnson1086104
Elkhart105728
Madison58258
Porter49021
Bartholomew48133
Clark46138
LaPorte41522
Tippecanoe3753
Jackson3671
Howard36519
Delaware35735
Hancock32127
Shelby31521
Floyd31438
Boone28835
Morgan26224
Vanderburgh2482
Montgomery23117
White2268
Decatur22431
Clinton2221
Grant19121
Noble18921
Harrison18721
Dubois1852
Greene16724
Warrick16426
Dearborn16421
Henry1619
Monroe16011
Vigo1477
Lawrence14423
Miami1391
Putnam1337
Jennings1274
Orange12422
Scott1183
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Kosciusko941
Carroll922
Daviess8216
Steuben802
Marshall761
Newton7410
Wabash722
Wayne715
Fayette684
LaGrange602
Jasper581
Washington521
Fulton471
Rush452
Jay440
Randolph433
Jefferson411
Whitley402
Pulaski390
Clay391
Owen341
Brown331
Sullivan321
Starke313
DeKalb311
Perry260
Huntington262
Knox250
Tipton251
Benton250
Wells240
Crawford230
Blackford211
Switzerland190
Fountain182
Spencer171
Posey170
Parke170
Gibson142
Ohio130
Warren121
Adams121
Vermillion90
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0154

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 113195

Reported Deaths: 4923
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook738193354
Lake7767250
DuPage7290340
Kane5866153
Will5238258
Winnebago199351
McHenry145268
St. Clair101773
Kankakee80242
Kendall72719
Rock Island63922
Champaign5697
Madison54056
Boone40716
Sangamon33226
DeKalb3313
Randolph2593
Jackson22810
McLean21210
Stephenson1952
Ogle1922
Macon18819
Peoria1858
Clinton17816
Out of IL1771
Union1417
LaSalle14013
Whiteside13310
Iroquois1314
Unassigned1200
Coles1159
Warren1140
Jefferson10116
Knox950
Monroe9211
Grundy892
McDonough835
Lee761
Tazewell683
Cass670
Henry670
Williamson541
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin421
Perry410
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Vermilion391
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas280
Jo Daviess270
Fayette203
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Woodford182
Mason170
Menard170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Hancock150
Mercer150
Carroll132
Franklin120
Piatt120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Moultrie100
Schuyler100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Saline70
Effingham61
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Do I need to wear a mask during a workout? Experts give their advice

Image

Special Olympics going virtual could mean economic impact for Terre Haute

Image

Lincoln Trail State Park Does Well Over Memorial Day

Image

Wednesday: Showers likely, partly sunny. High: 83

Image

Jalen Harper

Image

A Second Round of Stimulus Checks may be on the way

Image

CODA working to start community garden

Image

Helping His Hands adjusts to COVID-19 changes

Image

Early voting underway for Indiana primary

Image

Phase three of ‘Restore Illinois’ set to begin Friday, local businesses weigh in

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak