Clear

USA Today front page honors the Americans who have died from coronavirus

Article Image

Twitter highlighted two of Trump's tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud, appending a message the company has introduced to combat misinformation and disputed or unverified claims. CNN's Brian Stelter says it's a big deal for the social media platform.

Posted: May 27, 2020 12:00 AM
Updated: May 27, 2020 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Wednesday's front page of USA Today, clad in black, honors the Americans who have died from the coronavirus.

The official counts of the death toll are expected to pass 100,000 very soon, most likely sometime on Wednesday, and that's why the newspaper decided to run this front page now.

The number 100,000 appears in an oversized font below the faces of 100 Covid-19 victims. "These are the faces of some of the victims," the newspaper says. "One hundred people of different ages, races and backgrounds."

The paper also shows how their 100 photos fit into the overall, overwhelming scale of the lives lost to date.

Wednesday's issue also contains a four-page wrap around the cover, including a Mitch Albom essay that calls this coronavirus "the fastest killer in U.S. history."

"World War II took four years to kill just over 400,000 of us. COVID-19 is a quarter of the way there in four months," he wrote. "But then, this war is not about sending our young men and women overseas to defend us. This war is about shoppers, church-goers, bar hoppers and party-goers, factory workers, hospital staff and police forces. A war of the Everyman. We are all potential victims. And all potential killers."

Wednesday's USA Today cover comes a few days after The New York Times published the names of 1,000 coronavirus victims on its Sunday front page and several inside pages. The Times' display generated a huge outpouring from readers.

"People are talking about crying over their newspapers," Times national editor Marc Lacey said on the Euronews network. "We're getting calls and emails and social media posts from relatives of some of those people who found their relatives' names."

Why we must mark these morbid milestones

Lester Holt said it so well on Tuesday's "Nightly News:"

"It's like we're living the stages of grief all at once: denial, anger, bargaining, despair and perhaps, even acceptance. Is it possible we have come to accept 100,000 deaths? Or are we simply unable to process it?" He said "this, of course, is not over, but we choose milestones to take stock, to remember, to share our sorrows until as a country we can confront the depths of our collective pain, face to face..."

The true death toll...

...Is almost certainly higher, as Dr. Anthony Fauci and countless other experts have said. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor in chief of Kaiser Health News, personalized this point in a column for the NYT. She said her mother "almost certainly died of Covid (she met the clinical case definition)" but her death "was, as far as I can tell, not counted — and certainly will not be counted if the White House gets its way."

We can't make this point about the undercount often enough in the news coverage. An accurate count is in the public's interest, as Rosenthal wrote: "Cataloging deaths like hers would make our 'numbers' look worse, yes. But it would also greatly add to our knowledge of how this virus spreads and affects patients, as we try to develop a coherent strategic reaction." Keep reading...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 32078

Reported Deaths: 2004
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9268539
Lake3320168
Cass15826
Allen130966
St. Joseph120534
Hendricks113067
Hamilton111592
Johnson1086104
Elkhart105728
Madison58258
Porter49021
Bartholomew48133
Clark46138
LaPorte41522
Tippecanoe3753
Jackson3671
Howard36519
Delaware35735
Hancock32127
Shelby31521
Floyd31438
Boone28835
Morgan26224
Vanderburgh2482
Montgomery23117
White2268
Decatur22431
Clinton2221
Grant19121
Noble18921
Harrison18721
Dubois1852
Greene16724
Warrick16426
Dearborn16421
Henry1619
Monroe16011
Vigo1477
Lawrence14423
Miami1391
Putnam1337
Jennings1274
Orange12422
Scott1183
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Kosciusko941
Carroll922
Daviess8216
Steuben802
Marshall761
Newton7410
Wabash722
Wayne715
Fayette684
LaGrange602
Jasper581
Washington521
Fulton471
Rush452
Jay440
Randolph433
Jefferson411
Whitley402
Pulaski390
Clay391
Owen341
Brown331
Sullivan321
Starke313
DeKalb311
Perry260
Huntington262
Knox250
Tipton251
Benton250
Wells240
Crawford230
Blackford211
Switzerland190
Fountain182
Spencer171
Posey170
Parke170
Gibson142
Ohio130
Warren121
Adams121
Vermillion90
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0154

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 113195

Reported Deaths: 4923
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook738193354
Lake7767250
DuPage7290340
Kane5866153
Will5238258
Winnebago199351
McHenry145268
St. Clair101773
Kankakee80242
Kendall72719
Rock Island63922
Champaign5697
Madison54056
Boone40716
Sangamon33226
DeKalb3313
Randolph2593
Jackson22810
McLean21210
Stephenson1952
Ogle1922
Macon18819
Peoria1858
Clinton17816
Out of IL1771
Union1417
LaSalle14013
Whiteside13310
Iroquois1314
Unassigned1200
Coles1159
Warren1140
Jefferson10116
Knox950
Monroe9211
Grundy892
McDonough835
Lee761
Tazewell683
Cass670
Henry670
Williamson541
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin421
Perry410
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Vermilion391
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas280
Jo Daviess270
Fayette203
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Woodford182
Mason170
Menard170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Hancock150
Mercer150
Carroll132
Franklin120
Piatt120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Moultrie100
Schuyler100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Saline70
Effingham61
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
No Major Changes
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jalen Harper

Image

A Second Round of Stimulus Checks may be on the way

Image

CODA working to start community garden

Image

Helping His Hands adjusts to COVID-19 changes

Image

Early voting underway for Indiana primary

Image

Phase three of ‘Restore Illinois’ set to begin Friday, local businesses weigh in

Image

Rubber Duck Regatta fundraiser underway - here's how you can enter to win $10,000

Image

Local organization holds its annual Memorial Day service

Image

New 'zero-waste' store opens in Terre Haute

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak