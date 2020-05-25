Clear

Multistate manhunt ongoing for UConn student after killing, home invasion

Article Image

Connecticut State Police are searching for a University of Connecticut student in connection with the killing of at least one man, according to law enforcement officials.

Posted: May 25, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: May 25, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Anna Sturla, CNN

Connecticut State Police are searching for a University of Connecticut student in connection with the killing of at least one man, according to law enforcement officials.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, is suspected of killing a 62-year-old man and seriously injuring another man "with an edged weapon" on Friday morning in Willington, Connecticut State Police said in a press release. Police said the motive was unclear.

Connecticut State Police is working with the FBI and local enforcement to track Manfredonia.

Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI said that Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Connecticut State Police warned that Manfredonia is considered "armed and dangerous" and he should not be approached, according to a Facebook post.

Manfredonia is also suspected of committing a home invasion on Sunday in Willington, Connecticut, allegedly stealing pistols and long guns, and the homeowner's car before leaving the scene, according to the Connecticut State Police release. The car was later found abandoned at a nearby state park, police said.

Connecticut State Police believe Manfredonia then traveled to the home of an acquaintance in Derby, Connecticut. A man was later found dead at that location. Police believe Manfredonia then allegedly stole black Volkswagen Jetta from the home.

Connecticut State Police believe that another person may have been in the acquaintance's house at the time. The individual was later found unharmed in Paterson, New Jersey, and identified Manfredonia, according to state police.

The car was later found in New Jersey, close to the Pennsylvania border, police said.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said that Manfredonia is a senior.

"UConn records indicate that Peter Manfredonia is a student in the joint School of Engineering / School of Business MEM (Management and Engineering for Management) program," Reitz told CNN, adding that he first enrolled at UConn in fall 2015.

Reitz said Manfredonia was not living on UConn campus at the time of the incident or during recent semesters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 31376

Reported Deaths: 1976
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9132533
Lake3260167
Cass15816
Allen124065
St. Joseph115534
Hendricks111765
Hamilton109691
Johnson1080104
Elkhart99127
Madison58058
Bartholomew47433
Porter47321
Clark45338
LaPorte39921
Tippecanoe3693
Jackson3591
Delaware34933
Howard34517
Hancock31727
Shelby31221
Floyd31238
Boone28135
Morgan25824
Vanderburgh2422
Decatur22231
White2218
Montgomery22116
Clinton2081
Harrison18421
Noble18120
Grant18120
Dubois1782
Greene16723
Warrick16426
Dearborn16221
Monroe15810
Henry1566
Lawrence14222
Vigo1417
Miami1371
Putnam1317
Jennings1264
Orange12422
Scott1163
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Carroll912
Daviess8116
Steuben792
Kosciusko781
Newton7410
Wabash722
Wayne695
Marshall641
Fayette634
LaGrange602
Jasper541
Washington521
Fulton461
Rush452
Jay430
Jefferson411
Clay391
Pulaski390
Randolph383
Whitley342
Brown331
Sullivan321
Starke313
Owen311
DeKalb281
Knox240
Benton240
Crawford230
Perry230
Huntington222
Tipton221
Wells220
Blackford201
Switzerland190
Fountain172
Posey170
Parke170
Spencer141
Gibson132
Ohio130
Adams121
Warren121
Vermillion90
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0152

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 110304

Reported Deaths: 4856
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook720103304
Lake7615250
DuPage7060340
Kane5645152
Will5117257
Winnebago192550
McHenry139967
St. Clair96671
Kankakee79142
Kendall70919
Rock Island63122
Champaign5567
Madison53353
Boone39316
Sangamon32926
DeKalb3193
Randolph2583
Jackson21910
McLean20410
Ogle1902
Macon18719
Stephenson1872
Peoria1777
Clinton17616
Out of IL1501
LaSalle13910
Union1395
Whiteside13410
Iroquois1304
Coles1159
Warren1140
Unassigned1040
Jefferson10116
Knox940
Monroe9111
Grundy892
McDonough804
Lee771
Cass670
Tazewell673
Henry660
Williamson551
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin411
Perry410
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Vermilion391
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas280
Jo Daviess260
Fayette202
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Mason170
Menard170
Woodford172
Shelby161
Bureau151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Franklin120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Piatt110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Schuyler100
Moultrie90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Effingham61
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Warmer than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local man honors Vietnam veterans with decorated tractor

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is celebrating it;s 25th anniversary

Image

Lawrence County Health Department begins offering two forms of COVID-19 testing

Image

Country Music Weekend in Terre Haute Oct 3 & 4

Image

Deming Park set to open June 8th

Image

Forrest Park Pool Back Open

Image

Vigo County government buildings to remain closed to public through mid-June

Image

Loyal Veterans Battalion gives back to community’s homeless

Image

'It's a memorial for all our veterans.' Work continues at Craig Park Military Plaza

Image

Memorial Day traditions impacted, how people are filling the void

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak