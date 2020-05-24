Clear

Pool party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri draws a packed crowd

Article Image

Hundreds attended a Memorial Day weekend pool party at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri despite the state's social distancing policies.

Posted: May 24, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: May 24, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Amanda Jackson, CNN

Video posted by a reporter shows partiers crowded together in a pool at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, this Memorial Day weekend.

Scott Pasmore, an anchor for CNN affiliate KTVK, shot the video at Backwater Jacks Bar & Grill in Osage Beach on Saturday.

The gathering violates social distancing measures intended to limit the spread of Covid-19. As part of Missouri's reopening plan announced earlier this month, state officials said restaurants may offer dining-in services but must adhere to social distancing and other precautionary public health measures.

Jodi Akins, from Blue Springs, told CNN in a message that she visited the bar with four friends for a pool party on Saturday.

"When we walked up my first words were 'oh my gosh' it was intense for sure!! Social distancing was nonexistent. However everyone was enjoying themselves. It was a very carefree environment but security was heavy!!" she wrote to CNN.

She said the bar took some safety precautions.

"They checked all of our temps and had thousands of little bottles of hand sanitizer!! They did a good job with what they had to work with!!" she wrote.

The bar posted on Facebook that this was its launch of a summer party called "Zero Ducks Given Pool Party." It advertised several DJs and bands performing throughout the event.

"The venue has worked with and taken the advice of government officials and management teams and will be following social distancing guidelines. Extra precautions and safety measures will be taken to provide a safe environment for you to enjoy the event," the bar said.

The bar said it would be operating at reduced capacity, attendants would be continually cleaning and sanitizing bathrooms and that there would be a paramedic on staff for the duration of the event.

Coronavirus is not likely to spread in water, the CDC says, but it does spread through people in close proximity. Staying at least 6 feet from others is particularly important at pools or beaches because masks are impractical in water.

For example, several people who attended a high school swim party in neighboring Arkansas contracted Covid-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday.

Large turnout was expected

The Lake of the Ozarks expected a large turnout this weekend after getting a late start to the season because of the pandemic, according to CNN affiliate KTVI.

"It's supposed to be one of the biggest Memorial Day weekends we've seen at the lake here in years," Bill Morgan, manager of Robins Resort in Lake of the Ozarks, told KTVI earlier this week.

Adam Kirk lives in Osage Beach, Missouri, and shot a time-lapse drone video that shows the amount of boat traffic on the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

"It definitely seems like more (traffic) than last year," he said. "It seems like everyone is having the same idea, to come to the lake to enjoy summer, because you can social distance at the same time."

About 11,800 people in Missouri have tested positive for coronavirus and about 680 have died from Covid-19 infection, according to state data.

Ed Yong, a writer at The Atlantic, cautioned that overcrowded pools may not represent the broader American public's attitude toward social distancing.

"It's much more compelling to show someone flocking out into a public space than to show, for example, me sitting at home and following guidelines," he said. "Yet the latter is probably more reflective of what most Americans are actually doing."

More than two-thirds of Americans are concerned about their respective states being reopened too quickly, according to a recent Pew Research Center poll.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 30901

Reported Deaths: 1964
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9040531
Lake3191167
Cass15796
Allen121365
St. Joseph113234
Hendricks110365
Hamilton109291
Johnson1065102
Elkhart93827
Madison57658
Bartholomew46733
Porter46521
Clark45038
LaPorte38721
Tippecanoe3563
Jackson3531
Howard34417
Delaware34027
Hancock31527
Shelby31121
Floyd31138
Boone27935
Morgan25724
Vanderburgh2402
Decatur22131
White2128
Montgomery21114
Clinton2041
Harrison18321
Grant17820
Noble17420
Dubois1712
Greene16723
Warrick16326
Dearborn16221
Monroe15810
Henry1556
Lawrence14222
Miami1351
Vigo1357
Putnam1297
Jennings1264
Orange12222
Scott1153
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Carroll882
Daviess8116
Steuben762
Newton7210
Wabash722
Kosciusko711
Wayne665
Marshall611
LaGrange592
Washington521
Jasper521
Fayette504
Fulton461
Rush452
Jefferson411
Jay410
Clay381
Pulaski380
Randolph373
Whitley342
Brown331
Sullivan311
Starke303
Owen301
DeKalb281
Knox240
Benton240
Crawford230
Perry230
Huntington222
Tipton221
Wells220
Switzerland190
Blackford191
Fountain172
Parke170
Posey170
Spencer141
Gibson132
Ohio130
Adams121
Warren121
Martin100
Union80
Vermillion80
Pike50
Unassigned0152

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 107796

Reported Deaths: 4790
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook704173246
Lake7465250
DuPage6891339
Kane5484152
Will5012257
Winnebago183849
McHenry136067
St. Clair93970
Kankakee78342
Kendall68919
Rock Island62722
Champaign5377
Madison52352
Boone38916
Sangamon32826
DeKalb3093
Randolph2563
Jackson20710
McLean2029
Macon18718
Ogle1852
Clinton17616
Peoria1767
Stephenson1762
Union1385
LaSalle13410
Whiteside13310
Iroquois1284
Out of IL1261
Warren1140
Jefferson10016
Unassigned990
Coles987
Knox940
Monroe9111
Grundy872
McDonough794
Lee761
Cass670
Tazewell673
Henry660
Williamson541
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Vermilion391
Montgomery381
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas270
Jo Daviess260
Fayette202
Jersey201
Ford191
Washington180
Mason170
Menard170
Woodford172
Shelby161
Bureau151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Crawford110
Franklin110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Piatt100
Schuyler100
Moultrie90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Effingham61
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Mix of clouds and sun with afternoon storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Girl Scouts offer Lead Your Own Adventure program

Image

Indiana travel teams resume practice

Image

Man survives transplant during pandemic

Image

Dog groomer sees increased business

Image

Business welcomes families back inside

Image

City park activities resume in Robinson

Image

Illinois budget approved

Image

Police investigating hostage situation

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Drive-in welcomes families

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak