Coronavirus pandemic updates from around the globe

CNN's John King breaks down the numbers as some states begin the process of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: May 24, 2020
Updated: May 24, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Helen Regan, Jenni Marsh, Rob Picheta and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 30901

Reported Deaths: 1964
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9040531
Lake3191167
Cass15796
Allen121365
St. Joseph113234
Hendricks110365
Hamilton109291
Johnson1065102
Elkhart93827
Madison57658
Bartholomew46733
Porter46521
Clark45038
LaPorte38721
Tippecanoe3563
Jackson3531
Howard34417
Delaware34027
Hancock31527
Shelby31121
Floyd31138
Boone27935
Morgan25724
Vanderburgh2402
Decatur22131
White2128
Montgomery21114
Clinton2041
Harrison18321
Grant17820
Noble17420
Dubois1712
Greene16723
Warrick16326
Dearborn16221
Monroe15810
Henry1556
Lawrence14222
Miami1351
Vigo1357
Putnam1297
Jennings1264
Orange12222
Scott1153
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Carroll882
Daviess8116
Steuben762
Newton7210
Wabash722
Kosciusko711
Wayne665
Marshall611
LaGrange592
Washington521
Jasper521
Fayette504
Fulton461
Rush452
Jefferson411
Jay410
Clay381
Pulaski380
Randolph373
Whitley342
Brown331
Sullivan311
Starke303
Owen301
DeKalb281
Knox240
Benton240
Crawford230
Perry230
Huntington222
Tipton221
Wells220
Switzerland190
Blackford191
Fountain172
Parke170
Posey170
Spencer141
Gibson132
Ohio130
Adams121
Warren121
Martin100
Union80
Vermillion80
Pike50
Unassigned0152

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107796

Reported Deaths: 4790
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook704173246
Lake7465250
DuPage6891339
Kane5484152
Will5012257
Winnebago183849
McHenry136067
St. Clair93970
Kankakee78342
Kendall68919
Rock Island62722
Champaign5377
Madison52352
Boone38916
Sangamon32826
DeKalb3093
Randolph2563
Jackson20710
McLean2029
Macon18718
Ogle1852
Clinton17616
Peoria1767
Stephenson1762
Union1385
LaSalle13410
Whiteside13310
Iroquois1284
Out of IL1261
Warren1140
Jefferson10016
Unassigned990
Coles987
Knox940
Monroe9111
Grundy872
McDonough794
Lee761
Cass670
Tazewell673
Henry660
Williamson541
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Vermilion391
Montgomery381
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas270
Jo Daviess260
Fayette202
Jersey201
Ford191
Washington180
Mason170
Menard170
Woodford172
Shelby161
Bureau151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Crawford110
Franklin110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Piatt100
Schuyler100
Moultrie90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Effingham61
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
