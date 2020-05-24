Clear

Americans used the holiday to try to go back to normal. But experts worry about spikes in Covid-19 cases

Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) fights back tears discussing masks during his daily press briefing about coronavirus, saying that those wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic may not be doing so for political reasons.

With more sweeping reopenings, many Americans gathered to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in parks, backyards, restaurants and beaches after weeks of staying inside.

"It looks like America's opening up," beachgoer Steve Ricks in Alabama's Gulf Shores told CNN affiliate WPMI. "There are literally thousands of people out here on the beach, and what I'm really pleased to see is that many of these folks, almost all of them, are doing a great job with social distancing."

On the same beach, Patricia Patton said she felt safe and she didn't have to wear a mask.

"There's nobody that has been near me or in my space at all," she told the affiliate.

Others flocked to Georgia and Florida beaches to kick off the weekend. Farther north, beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware also began welcoming visitors Friday.

But while snapshots from across the country may look like a return to normal, experts warn the US is still not out of the woods. So far, more than 1.6 million Americans have been infected and over 97,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"Even as states and some state officials rush to reopen it's on us to make smart and safe decisions," Dr. Seema Yasmin, a former disease detective at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN Saturday night. "If you ... look at the numbers, you'll see that on Thursday more than 20,000 Americans were infected ... Just yesterday, that number went up and there were more than 24,000 Americans newly diagnosed with Covid-19."

States such as North Carolina and Arkansas are seeing major spikes, Yasmin said.

Some states raise more concern than others

On Saturday, North Carolina reported its highest single-day increase of new coronavirus cases, just a day after the state rolled into its second phase of reopening. In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said after a "deep dip" in cases, the state now seemed to be experiencing a "second peak." That rise is in part because of more widespread testing, Hutchinson said.

Yasmin's warnings echo concerns shared by senior military leaders last week who said the threat from the coronavirus is still high. They stressed they're preparing for a second wave.

There were still a high number of new positive tests coming out of places such as Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Nebraska and Illinois, said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator.

Houston mayor: 'We're not equipped' to handle surge

Texas beaches also saw crowds over the weekend after bars were allowed to reopen Friday with restrictions.

In Austin, crowds were having drinks into Saturday morning, Taylor Blount told CNN. Several images he posted to Twitter showed one street teaming with people in the night.

Texas is one of a handful of Southern states at risk of seeing a rapid surge of new coronavirus cases in some areas, according to a new outbreak predictions model.

That model predicts that Harris County, which includes Houston, could see more than 2,000 daily cases by June.

"We're not equipped to handle that type of surge," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Saturday. "We can take about 200 cases a day, for example, with contact tracing and we're building up that program."

"I'm worried," he said. "The virus is still here. There are still people who think it's a joke and it's not a joke. Things have opened up. We're in stage two in the state of Texas so bars, restaurants, barbershops, you name it, are now open. So (we're) nervous but we're going to do everything we can to manage the virus."

The Miami area and parts of Alabama and Tennessee are also poised for sharp upticks, according to the study.

43rd NYPD member dies

In New York, the city's police force announced it lost a 43rd member due to complications of the virus.

New York Police Department School Safety Agent Doris Kirkland died Friday after serving in that role for over 30 years, the NYPD said.

More than 5,700 members of the department have tested positive for the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Friday allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, saying the move shouldn't impact the state's ability to continue reopening.

The state is on track to reopen its eighth region this week, the governor said Saturday.

Study yields encouraging results

Meanwhile, researchers are encouraged after a study appeared to show patients who receive transfusions of antibody-filled convalescent plasma seem to fare better.

The study hasn't been peer-reviewed or published in an academic journal but researchers said the findings are a good sign for the plasma therapy, which is derived from the blood of recovered coronavirus patients.

"We are encouraged that our initial assessment offers evidence in support of convalescent plasma as an effective intervention," said Dr. Nicole Bouvier, an associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and a co-author on the study.

But more studies are needed to confirm the findings, the researchers said in a statement.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 30901

Reported Deaths: 1964
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9040531
Lake3191167
Cass15796
Allen121365
St. Joseph113234
Hendricks110365
Hamilton109291
Johnson1065102
Elkhart93827
Madison57658
Bartholomew46733
Porter46521
Clark45038
LaPorte38721
Tippecanoe3563
Jackson3531
Howard34417
Delaware34027
Hancock31527
Shelby31121
Floyd31138
Boone27935
Morgan25724
Vanderburgh2402
Decatur22131
White2128
Montgomery21114
Clinton2041
Harrison18321
Grant17820
Noble17420
Dubois1712
Greene16723
Warrick16326
Dearborn16221
Monroe15810
Henry1556
Lawrence14222
Miami1351
Vigo1357
Putnam1297
Jennings1264
Orange12222
Scott1153
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Carroll882
Daviess8116
Steuben762
Newton7210
Wabash722
Kosciusko711
Wayne665
Marshall611
LaGrange592
Washington521
Jasper521
Fayette504
Fulton461
Rush452
Jefferson411
Jay410
Clay381
Pulaski380
Randolph373
Whitley342
Brown331
Sullivan311
Starke303
Owen301
DeKalb281
Knox240
Benton240
Crawford230
Perry230
Huntington222
Tipton221
Wells220
Switzerland190
Blackford191
Fountain172
Parke170
Posey170
Spencer141
Gibson132
Ohio130
Adams121
Warren121
Martin100
Union80
Vermillion80
Pike50
Unassigned0152

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107796

Reported Deaths: 4790
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook704173246
Lake7465250
DuPage6891339
Kane5484152
Will5012257
Winnebago183849
McHenry136067
St. Clair93970
Kankakee78342
Kendall68919
Rock Island62722
Champaign5377
Madison52352
Boone38916
Sangamon32826
DeKalb3093
Randolph2563
Jackson20710
McLean2029
Macon18718
Ogle1852
Clinton17616
Peoria1767
Stephenson1762
Union1385
LaSalle13410
Whiteside13310
Iroquois1284
Out of IL1261
Warren1140
Jefferson10016
Unassigned990
Coles987
Knox940
Monroe9111
Grundy872
McDonough794
Lee761
Cass670
Tazewell673
Henry660
Williamson541
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Vermilion391
Montgomery381
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas270
Jo Daviess260
Fayette202
Jersey201
Ford191
Washington180
Mason170
Menard170
Woodford172
Shelby161
Bureau151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Crawford110
Franklin110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Piatt100
Schuyler100
Moultrie90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Effingham61
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
