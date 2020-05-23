Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Memorial Day weekend: Americans visit beaches and attractions with pandemic warnings in mind

Article Image

CNN's Pete Muntean took a road trip to see how travelers are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic during Memorial Day weekend.

Posted: May 23, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: May 23, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna, CNN

The country has started a most unusual kind of Memorial Day weekend. Beach days, cookouts and park visits are underway, but with health officials pleading in the background:

Get some fresh air -- but watch how you do it.

After weeks of being holed up with stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans in all 50 states have seen their restrictions loosened to varying degrees. As the country nears 100,000 recorded Covid-19 deaths, epidemiologists warn cases will spike as people increasingly get around.

But the White House's top coronavirus advisers also said people should feel free to venture outside with proper precautions. Many Americans are taking them up on it.

In coastal southern Georgia, beachgoers laid out on towels, sat under umbrellas and splashed in the Atlantic Ocean at Tybee Island on Saturday morning. They largely respected rules requiring groups stay 6 feet apart and have no more than 10 people.

"It's like letting the air out of a balloon right now," Tybee Island resident Don McLemore said about visitors. "Everybody's coming out, and they're anxious to get out."

Very few people were wearing masks.

"If it's my turn to go, I'm going. If not, I'm enjoying life," a maskless James Dixon told a CNN crew there.

In Daytona Beach, Florida, beachgoers will be asked to stay at least 10 feet apart. Though the city says masks are advised, Mayor Derrick Henry conceded Friday that it's "not realistic or practical to ask people to go to the beach and wear a mask."

Some states -- New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware -- reopened beaches Friday just in time for the holiday week. Most beaches will be open in Florida while those in hard-hit areas such as Fort Lauderdale and Miami-Dade County will remain closed.

Rain will keep people inside in some parts of the country this weekend. But where beaches and other attractions are open, officials generally have issued social distancing restrictions and capacity limits.

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's top infectious disease experts, told the public this week that going outside was fine, with cautious measures.

"Go out, wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from anyone so you can have the physical distancing," he told a CNN coronavirus town hall. "Go for a run. Go for a walk. Go fishing. As long as you're not in a crowd and you're not in a situation where you can physically transmit the virus."

More than 1.6 million people in the United States have tested positive for coronavirus, which has killed morethan 96,000 nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Officers and mascots are patrolling beaches and attractions

Natural-resource officers were patrolling Georgia's Tybee Island on Saturday. At Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, police will enforce guidelines by giving warnings or asking people to leave, Mayor Paul Kanitra said.

In Florida's Orlando area, the Gatorland wildlife theme park reopened Saturday after weeks of closure. Among its many safety measures: A Sasquatch-looking mascot with a 6-foot wingspan -- the Social Distancing Skunk Ape -- will wander the grounds, encouraging guests to keep well apart.

The park will offer free masks to guests, and it has added 100 hand sanitizer stations, CEO Mark McHugh told CNN.

"We had hand sanitizers everywhere to begin with. You can't even turn around without running into one now," McHugh said.

In Texas on Friday, bars joined the list of businesses allowed to reopen, though with capacity limits.

In that state's capital, Austin, plenty of people were out getting drinks into early Saturday morning, Taylor Blount told CNN. Several images he posted to Twitter showed one street teaming with people in the night.

Other businesses may reopen as the weather warms up.

In Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak says he hopes to be able to allow casinos to reopen on June 4. Sisolak announced Friday that the state's Gaming Control Board will make a final decision in its next meeting Tuesday. Nevada casinos have been closed since March 17.

Navajo Nation enters another weekend lockdown

The Navajo Nation, with one of the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rates in the United States, has entered another weekend lockdown.

The Native American territory spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. During the lockdown, from Friday night to early Monday, residents are generally required to stay home, with exceptions for essential workers

"We're doing our best to flatten the curve, so let's think of the health and safety of others and stay home this weekend," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Navajo Nation, with a reported a population of 173,667 on the 2010 census, has recorded 4,529 coronavirus cases, and 149 deaths, since the pandemic began.

With that number of infections, the territory has more than 2,600 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people. That's higher than any US state's per-capita rate. New York, with the highest rate for states, has 1,841 infections per 100,000 people.

Federal officials accuse two groups of selling fake coronavirus vaccines and treatment

Federal officials issued warning letters to two groups this week, accusing them of selling fraudulent and unapproved products related to Covid-19.

The first group, Apollo Holding, was offering "NoronaPak" products, including cannabidiol derived from the cannabis plant, according to the letters from the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission.

Apollo Holding claimed it can fight off coronavirus with NoronaPak, according to the letter. The products purported "to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure Covid-19 in people," but were unapproved drugs sold in violation of federal law, the letters said.

The second letter was issued to North Coast Biologics, which was allegedly offering a vaccine.

In March, a person involved with North Coast Biologics bragged about the purported vaccine on Facebook, the letter said. "Just vaccinated 12 people in west Seattle tonight . . . 12 more to vaccinate in Burien," it said.

The group allegedly said it would make the vaccine available to those who are either at risk or for anyone who simply needs reassurance. It edited its social media post last month, saying it was no longer available because of a "cease and desist" letter from the Attorney General.

But the misleading claims remained online, federal officials said. Both groups did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 30409

Reported Deaths: 1941
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8928528
Lake3128166
Cass15786
Allen119165
St. Joseph109733
Hendricks109563
Hamilton108491
Johnson1052102
Elkhart90327
Madison57657
Porter45819
Bartholomew45633
Clark44638
LaPorte37620
Jackson3511
Tippecanoe3483
Howard33917
Delaware32826
Hancock31227
Floyd31138
Shelby30921
Boone27835
Morgan25322
Vanderburgh2302
Decatur22031
White2068
Montgomery20214
Clinton1941
Harrison17920
Grant17420
Dubois1712
Greene16722
Noble16720
Dearborn16121
Warrick15826
Monroe15710
Henry1535
Lawrence14121
Miami1341
Vigo1317
Putnam1276
Jennings1254
Orange12221
Ripley1106
Scott1063
Franklin1068
Carroll872
Steuben772
Daviess7316
Newton7210
Wabash712
Kosciusko711
Wayne655
LaGrange582
Marshall541
Washington521
Fayette504
Jasper501
Fulton461
Rush442
Jefferson411
Jay380
Pulaski370
Clay361
Randolph353
Brown331
Sullivan311
Whitley312
Starke303
Owen291
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford230
Wells220
Perry220
Tipton211
Huntington202
Switzerland190
Blackford181
Parke170
Fountain172
Posey160
Spencer141
Ohio130
Gibson131
Warren121
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0150

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 105444

Reported Deaths: 4715
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook689493187
Lake7291249
DuPage6744337
Kane5327150
Will4929253
Winnebago178046
McHenry132367
St. Clair90770
Kankakee75342
Kendall67319
Rock Island61722
Madison51649
Champaign5157
Boone36816
Sangamon32526
DeKalb2993
Randolph2513
Jackson19710
McLean1959
Ogle1852
Macon18417
Peoria1767
Clinton17316
Stephenson1732
Union1365
Whiteside13110
LaSalle13010
Iroquois1244
Out of IL1121
Warren1120
Unassigned1060
Jefferson9916
Coles957
Knox930
Monroe9111
Grundy842
Lee751
McDonough754
Cass670
Tazewell663
Henry650
Williamson541
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Vermilion391
Montgomery381
Morgan341
Christian324
Livingston302
Douglas270
Jo Daviess240
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford191
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Crawford110
Franklin110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Piatt90
Schuyler90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Johnson70
Massac70
Effingham61
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Sunshine, warmth, and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

‘Obviously, it wasn’t an easy decision…’ Vigo County 4-H participation goes virtual for 2020

Image

Campers and boaters flock to West Boggs Park

Image

Local group hopeful as more businesses reopen smoke-free

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum says Eva Kor's official Facebook page was hacked

Image

Looking ahead to the fall semester

Image

Planet Fitness in Terre Haute to reopen Saturday

Image

Local American Legion places flags on over 1,000 graves ahead of Memorial Day

Image

Patriot Guard to escort Terre Haute soldier killed in Iraq to local funeral home - here's the route

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak