Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Musician Fred Yonnet connects his neighborhood, and the world, during Covid-19

Article Image

Musician Fred Yonnet connects his own neighborhood and the world in an unexpected way during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: May 23, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: May 23, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Jay McMichael and Jonathan O'Beirne, CNN

Covid-19 fractured Fred Yonnet's musical life. The acclaimed harmonica player's band, Frederic Yonnet and The Band with No Name, could not play together. Their gigs were canceled. There was nowhere to practice.

As Yonnet quickly found out, face masks and harmonicas do not live in harmony.

Born in Normandy, France, Yonnet moved to Washington, DC in 2001, where he eventually befriended Dave Chappelle. Chappelle, in turn, introduced him to Prince and Stevie Wonder. Yonnet toured with each artist for several years.

But Covid-19 changed everything.

"When Covid hit, I was driving my wife nuts," Yonnet said from his makeshift studio in Capitol Hill. "She wanted me to focus on something creative. I wanted to play. It was just a need of performing and playing the harmonica."

Virtual performances are the new normal in music. The Rolling Stones, Billy Eillish and The Backstreet Boys have recently thrilled TV and online audiences. Each band performer records parts individually. The different feeds are then joined on one screen.

Yonnet's band, however, relies heavily on improvising and timing. Face-to-face interaction is essential.

"We are a live band," Yonnet said. "Timing is extremely important so we can be in sync. If you try and communicate with somebody through any of those online platforms, by the time it takes the sound to travel back and forth, (the delay) it's too great for us."

Cutting edge inspiration

Inspired by the television series "Breaking Bad" and "Dexter," Yonnet came up with a creative solution to unite his band in one room while practicing social distancing. He had access to an empty Capitol Hill corner home that had been gutted and was being restored

"I came up with this idea of stapling big sheets of plastic to the ceiling to separate the band members from each other, then cutting some clear shower curtains to create eye contact by creating these giant plastic face masks," Yonnet said.

The idea worked. Yonnet and his band could now play. But what would the neighbors say about the noise?

"We knew that it was going to be loud, so we decided to let the neighbors know," Yonnet said. "It was an opportunity to invite them to come outside and enjoy the music."

Sandy Schmierer, a neighbor, said from her porch: "His wife sent out an email to the neighborhood telling everybody they were going to have a jam session, and if we wanted to listen it was going to start at 4 o'clock (on Sunday), so we decided to listen."

The five band members met to rehearse on a Sunday afternoon in late March. They wore facemasks and entered their individual plastic chambers on the upper level of the empty house. The neighbors began to gather outside, spaced apart on their porches and lawn chairs.

"They were very welcoming to the idea," Yonnet said. "They started gathering and asked us to open the windows and turn the music up so they could enjoy themselves. They got comfortable in their front yards drinking wine and eating cheese."

Play locally, resonate globally

After the positive response, the band began to expand from its Capitol Hill confines. What began as an organic gathering drawn together by live music moved to social media via live streams on Facebook and Instagram.

Yonnet and his wife created virtual jazz rehearsals dubbed Eavesdrop. Soon Yonnet's friends like Quincy Jones, Chappelle, DJ D-Nice and comedian Michelle Wolf began to watch. They also gave shout outs and helped build a global following to the performances.

"We have people from literally all over the world watching this," Yonnet said. My family gets to watch from their homes in France, my brother, father, they haven't seen each other in months but yet we can connect through this."

Connecting locally while streaming globally during international isolation produced an unforeseen result.

"We started meeting neighbors we had no idea lived in the neighborhood for 20, 30, 40 years," Yonnet said.

Steve Ruder, a Capitol Hill resident, said: "I think it's the music. It's ironic because we're trying to keep our distance, we're trying to do the right thing, yet we really need to stay together, and I think he's helping us to keep that cohesion together while still trying to live within this new reality."

"We have people who now come every Sunday," said Schmierer, Yonnet's neighbor. "We didn't know these people before and now we do. It's wonderful. It's a gift."

The irony is not lost on Yonnet.

"At a time when everybody is respecting social distancing rules and isolated at home, this place is actually bringing people together. That's the power of music."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 30409

Reported Deaths: 1941
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8928528
Lake3128166
Cass15786
Allen119165
St. Joseph109733
Hendricks109563
Hamilton108491
Johnson1052102
Elkhart90327
Madison57657
Porter45819
Bartholomew45633
Clark44638
LaPorte37620
Jackson3511
Tippecanoe3483
Howard33917
Delaware32826
Hancock31227
Floyd31138
Shelby30921
Boone27835
Morgan25322
Vanderburgh2302
Decatur22031
White2068
Montgomery20214
Clinton1941
Harrison17920
Grant17420
Dubois1712
Greene16722
Noble16720
Dearborn16121
Warrick15826
Monroe15710
Henry1535
Lawrence14121
Miami1341
Vigo1317
Putnam1276
Jennings1254
Orange12221
Ripley1106
Scott1063
Franklin1068
Carroll872
Steuben772
Daviess7316
Newton7210
Wabash712
Kosciusko711
Wayne655
LaGrange582
Marshall541
Washington521
Fayette504
Jasper501
Fulton461
Rush442
Jefferson411
Jay380
Pulaski370
Clay361
Randolph353
Brown331
Sullivan311
Whitley312
Starke303
Owen291
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford230
Wells220
Perry220
Tipton211
Huntington202
Switzerland190
Blackford181
Parke170
Fountain172
Posey160
Spencer141
Ohio130
Gibson131
Warren121
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0150

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 105444

Reported Deaths: 4715
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook689493187
Lake7291249
DuPage6744337
Kane5327150
Will4929253
Winnebago178046
McHenry132367
St. Clair90770
Kankakee75342
Kendall67319
Rock Island61722
Madison51649
Champaign5157
Boone36816
Sangamon32526
DeKalb2993
Randolph2513
Jackson19710
McLean1959
Ogle1852
Macon18417
Peoria1767
Clinton17316
Stephenson1732
Union1365
Whiteside13110
LaSalle13010
Iroquois1244
Out of IL1121
Warren1120
Unassigned1060
Jefferson9916
Coles957
Knox930
Monroe9111
Grundy842
Lee751
McDonough754
Cass670
Tazewell663
Henry650
Williamson541
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Vermilion391
Montgomery381
Morgan341
Christian324
Livingston302
Douglas270
Jo Daviess240
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford191
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Crawford110
Franklin110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Piatt90
Schuyler90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Johnson70
Massac70
Effingham61
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Sunshine, warmth, and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

‘Obviously, it wasn’t an easy decision…’ Vigo County 4-H participation goes virtual for 2020

Image

Campers and boaters flock to West Boggs Park

Image

Local group hopeful as more businesses reopen smoke-free

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum says Eva Kor's official Facebook page was hacked

Image

Looking ahead to the fall semester

Image

Planet Fitness in Terre Haute to reopen Saturday

Image

Local American Legion places flags on over 1,000 graves ahead of Memorial Day

Image

Patriot Guard to escort Terre Haute soldier killed in Iraq to local funeral home - here's the route

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak