Priest: Mr. President, we don't need to open churches to practice our faith

Article Image

President Trump told reporters at an impromptu White House Briefing that he will override state governors if they didn't open places of worship this weekend. However, President Trump does not have the legal authority to override governors.

Posted: May 22, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: May 22, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Father Edward Beck

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he considers houses of worship and their religious services essential. I won't argue that point. Although obviously not essential for all, they are deemed so by some. Fair enough.

He went on: "The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, this weekend. If they don't do it, I will override the governors."

But who says that religious organizations haven't already been providing "essential" services without this presidential "blessing?" I am a Roman Catholic priest in the Passionist Community serving, at the moment, in New York. During this pandemic I have buried the dead at cemeteries — with limited family members present. I have prayed with people via FaceTime and Zoom. I even heard a confession in a supermarket parking lot.

Priests with whom I live have blessed the sick and dying in hospitals and nursing homes. We have also celebrated virtual Masses and prayer services for countless of the faithful.

The churches in my area have been open for individual prayer, Benediction services and Stations of the Cross, and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Priests have even paraded in processions in neighborhoods with the Blessed Sacrament in order to bring elements of the church service out to the faithful. Similarly, rabbis and imams whom I know have been doing the equivalent with their respective religious congregations. That is all "religious service."

What most of us have not done is put ourselves and our parishioners in danger by gathering in large groups for Mass or other religious services "as usual." That would have been — and would continue to be, in this time of contagion — irresponsible and sinful. It would also violate the right to life of many. Yes, responsible action with regard to religious organizations during this pandemic is a right-to-life issue. This is a right that needs to apply to those who live after birth, too.

In her press briefing Friday at the White House, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested that telling churches not to reopen is a violation of our First Amendment rights.

I don't see the logic there. No one is prohibiting the free exercise of religion. Though we are in the teeth of a pandemic, in which a very dangerous coronavirus can be transmitted by, among other things, close physical proximity, people can and do continue to worship, albeit in temporarily altered circumstances and in novel ways. To use the "freedom of religion" argument to demand carte blanche to demand the opening of religious venues is to proffer a fallacious argument that can potentially lead to physical harm and, in the worst case, death.

We all want to be able to open churches and places of worship fully so that those who wish to gather in physical communion again can do so. However, this must be done incrementally and with utmost care. Physicians and health experts should be our primary guides here, and religious leaders should follow their guidance with strict and humble adherence.

President Trump wants governors to "allow churches and places of worship to open right now." That would be foolhardy and dangerous. Most churches and places of worship are not yet ready to fully implement the most recent guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which serve only as recommendations. Some congregations, particularly in areas with high infection rates, are not willing to risk reopening even with the new guidelines.

Eventually we will all be ready.

But let us take the time we need to get it right. When those of us who are Christian put out our hands for communion again, let's be confident that the body of Christ will nourish our bodies and not infect them. Our bodies — and lives — may depend on it.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 29936

Reported Deaths: 1913
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8815518
Lake3087162
Cass15726
Allen113965
Hendricks108763
St. Joseph108232
Hamilton107191
Johnson1049102
Elkhart84427
Madison57357
Bartholomew45233
Clark44637
Porter42519
LaPorte37317
Jackson3451
Tippecanoe3423
Howard33617
Delaware31925
Hancock31027
Floyd30938
Shelby30320
Boone27635
Morgan25122
Vanderburgh2292
Decatur22031
White2017
Montgomery19914
Clinton1851
Harrison17820
Grant17220
Dubois1682
Greene16521
Noble16120
Dearborn16021
Warrick15726
Monroe15610
Henry1524
Lawrence14121
Miami1341
Vigo1307
Putnam1276
Jennings1234
Orange12219
Ripley1106
Franklin1067
Scott1053
Carroll852
Daviess7316
Steuben732
Newton7210
Wabash712
Wayne645
Kosciusko611
LaGrange572
Washington521
Marshall511
Fayette504
Jasper481
Fulton461
Rush432
Jefferson411
Pulaski370
Clay361
Jay320
Brown321
Randolph323
Sullivan301
Starke293
Whitley292
Owen291
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford220
Perry220
Wells210
Tipton211
Huntington202
Fountain192
Switzerland180
Parke170
Posey160
Blackford161
Ohio130
Gibson131
Spencer131
Warren121
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0149

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 102688

Reported Deaths: 4607
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook675513114
Lake7128237
DuPage6471332
Kane4981145
Will4797250
Winnebago168144
McHenry128267
St. Clair88869
Kankakee70940
Kendall62719
Rock Island60422
Madison50648
Champaign4967
Boone34315
Sangamon32426
DeKalb2873
Randolph2463
McLean1959
Jackson19210
Macon18217
Ogle1782
Clinton16916
Peoria1686
Stephenson1672
Whiteside13010
LaSalle1298
Union1245
Iroquois1204
Warren1100
Jefferson9916
Coles947
Out of IL911
Knox900
Monroe9011
Unassigned850
Grundy822
Lee751
McDonough754
Cass680
Henry650
Tazewell653
Williamson551
Marion500
Adams451
Jasper457
Macoupin401
Perry400
Pulaski400
Montgomery381
Vermilion351
Morgan341
Christian324
Livingston292
Douglas260
Jo Daviess230
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford181
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Bond121
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Clark90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Schuyler80
Johnson70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
