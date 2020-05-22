Clear

What 'Jaws' can teach us about our coronavirus response

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reacts after President Trump was seen not wearing a mask while touring the Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Posted: May 22, 2020
Updated: May 22, 2020 7:01 AM
Opinion by Julian Zelizer

Forty-five years ago, on June 20, 1975, America became captivated by the release of the first summer blockbuster film, "Jaws." People flocked to theaters to see Steven Spielberg's terrifying movie about a shark threatening the lives of beachgoers.

Today, as summer sets in, four and a half decades later, we find ourselves facing similar tensions to the ones that unfolded on screen back then. Now, our shark is a virus -- and as we grapple with how to keep citizens safe while reopening our public spaces, the film can offer some important lessons.

The story takes place in a resort town called Amity over the July 4th weekend. It begins with a great white shark killing a young woman who is skinny dipping.

While her death was clearly the result of a shark attack, the town's mayor, Larry Vaughn, (played by Murray Hamilton) decides not to shut down the beaches. He's worried about losing the revenue. "Now, if people can't swim here, they'll be glad to swim at the beaches of Cape Cod, the Hamptons, Long Island," he says in the film. Police Chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Scheider) tries to change the mayor's position, convinced that the shark is real. But to no avail.

The pressure to keep the beaches open, come what may, is not unlike today's pressure to reopen the economy as soon as possible. But we should take note of what happened in the movie: keeping the beach open turned out to be a disaster.

Predictably, as people keep swimming, the shark continues to kill. The audience can see it coming even if some of the characters cannot. The town gradually learns that it is not possible to carry on with business-as-usual while the danger exists in the water. Brody, along with a shark hunter named Quint (Robert Shaw) and a shark expert named Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), understands what lurks in the water. Quint is willing to hunt the shark, but only for a steep price.

The mayor prefers easier and cheaper solutions. After some fishermen believe they have caught and killed the shark, though they can't prove it's the same fish, the mayor tells reporters, "We have, in fact, caught and killed a large predator that supposedly injured some bathers. But, as you see, it's a beautiful day, the beaches are opened, and people are having a wonderful time."

But they hadn't caught Jaws. Hooper knows this and tells the mayor, explaining that he had found a tooth from the real shark culprit that was so massive it couldn't be the one the fishermen caught. But the mayor doesn't believe him -- and it's only after another attack that kills a young boy in front of the packed beach that the mayor agrees to hire Quint to catch and kill the shark.

"Summer is over. You are the Mayor of Shark City." Brody says. When the mayor mutters, "I was acting in the town's best interest," Brody responds: "That's right . . . and that's why you are going to do the right thing."

Brody, Quint and Hooper are on the frontlines, setting out to take down the shark despite the risks to themselves. When Brody finally sees its massive head break the surface of the water while they sit in their boat, he famously says to Quint, "You're gonna need a bigger boat."

With a terrifying soundtrack that would fit the mood of today, signaling a danger that lurks all around, the rest of the film revolves around the hunt. The film moves forward with a series of near-fatal encounters -- Quint ultimately becoming one of the victims -- until they finally figure out a way to kill Jaws.

Today, too, we are on a mission to thwart an organism that can kills us. Our intrepid "shark hunters" are health care workers and scientists, as well as the responsible governors who have been warning about the gravity of the pandemic. These heroic characters want to reopen society in ways that will guarantee the safety of consumers and workers, while creating confidence for all Americans to reenter public spaces -- even if some risks remain.

On the other hand, we are also hearing from our own Mayor Vaughn -- President Donald Trump -- who feels that it costs too much to keep people at home where they are safe.

Trump is downplaying the threat and minimizing the risk and his inner circle is helping him. Indeed, the President's son, Eric Trump, went on television to suggest that the pandemic is being used to advantage Democrats in the upcoming election, and that the outcry and response over the virus will disappear as soon as Election Day passes.

He ignores the fact that, like a hungry shark, Covid-19 is a real danger that lurks all around us.

Ultimately, Jaws delivers a basic, and hard to dispute, message: that in order to make people feel safe to go into the water you need to defeat the shark.

The good news is that we can defeat our own viral "shark." It will take time and patience, and require massive federal investments into vaccine development, economic stimulus, health care institutions and insurance, as well as in the well-being of all vital civic institutions that are threatened by the fallout of our horror. But we can and will make it safe for citizens to one day return to normal.

We enter the summer season tired and worn down but having made progress over the past months in flattening the curve of contagion, slowly starting the process of recovery -- for now -- as we await a vaccine. To continue this trend, we need to heed the warnings of those who have been leading the hunt and make sure our invisible shark is truly defeated before we send people back into the water.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 29936

Reported Deaths: 1913
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8815518
Lake3087162
Cass15726
Allen113965
Hendricks108763
St. Joseph108232
Hamilton107191
Johnson1049102
Elkhart84427
Madison57357
Bartholomew45233
Clark44637
Porter42519
LaPorte37317
Jackson3451
Tippecanoe3423
Howard33617
Delaware31925
Hancock31027
Floyd30938
Shelby30320
Boone27635
Morgan25122
Vanderburgh2292
Decatur22031
White2017
Montgomery19914
Clinton1851
Harrison17820
Grant17220
Dubois1682
Greene16521
Noble16120
Dearborn16021
Warrick15726
Monroe15610
Henry1524
Lawrence14121
Miami1341
Vigo1307
Putnam1276
Jennings1234
Orange12219
Ripley1106
Franklin1067
Scott1053
Carroll852
Daviess7316
Steuben732
Newton7210
Wabash712
Wayne645
Kosciusko611
LaGrange572
Washington521
Marshall511
Fayette504
Jasper481
Fulton461
Rush432
Jefferson411
Pulaski370
Clay361
Jay320
Brown321
Randolph323
Sullivan301
Starke293
Whitley292
Owen291
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford220
Perry220
Wells210
Tipton211
Huntington202
Fountain192
Switzerland180
Parke170
Posey160
Blackford161
Ohio130
Gibson131
Spencer131
Warren121
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0149

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 102688

Reported Deaths: 4607
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook675513114
Lake7128237
DuPage6471332
Kane4981145
Will4797250
Winnebago168144
McHenry128267
St. Clair88869
Kankakee70940
Kendall62719
Rock Island60422
Madison50648
Champaign4967
Boone34315
Sangamon32426
DeKalb2873
Randolph2463
McLean1959
Jackson19210
Macon18217
Ogle1782
Clinton16916
Peoria1686
Stephenson1672
Whiteside13010
LaSalle1298
Union1245
Iroquois1204
Warren1100
Jefferson9916
Coles947
Out of IL911
Knox900
Monroe9011
Unassigned850
Grundy822
Lee751
McDonough754
Cass680
Henry650
Tazewell653
Williamson551
Marion500
Adams451
Jasper457
Macoupin401
Perry400
Pulaski400
Montgomery381
Vermilion351
Morgan341
Christian324
Livingston292
Douglas260
Jo Daviess230
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford181
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Bond121
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Clark90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Schuyler80
Johnson70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Image

Friday: Fog early, cloudy. High: 77

Image

Hannah Ivers

Image

Rainbow Beach remains closed due to COVID-19

Image

Indiana Campgrounds Prepare to Reopen

Image

Local café offers outdoor seating

Image

City Code Enforcement worker suffers minor injuries after Terre Haute crash

Image

Marshall businesses gearing up for re-opening on May 29th

Image

Community honors Clay County seniors

Image

Golden Corral in Terre Haute to reopen - with some changes

Image

Catholic Charities holds food distribution event

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak