Clear

Here comes the US crackdown on China stocks

Article Image

Nasdaq moved to delist Luckin Coffee in the wake of the Chinese firm's accounting fraud. Luckin has requested a hearing on the delisiting. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Posted: May 21, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: May 21, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Chinese stocks are the latest flashpoint in an intensifying standoff between the United States and China.

In recent days, US lawmakers, government agencies and stock exchanges have taken steps aimed at limiting Beijing's access to America's vast capital markets.

The US Senate unanimously passed a bill Wednesday that would prevent companies that refuse to open their books from listing on Wall Street. The bill's bipartisan cosponsors said the goal is to "kick deceitful Chinese companies off US exchanges."

Earlier this week, Nasdaq proposed a trio of rules that would make it tougher for Chinese companies to go public on that exchange. Nasdaq also moved to delist Luckin Coffee in the wake of the Chinese firm's accounting fraud.

Last week, a US government pension fund with nearly $600 billion in assets shelved plans to invest in Chinese stocks. The reversal came after the White House warned that investing in Chinese companies posed national security risks.

The moves, coupled with President Donald Trump's threats to impose additional tariffs, underscore surging tensions between the world's two largest economies. The risk is a return of a full-scale trade war, except this time the battle would be waged during a pandemic that is already crushing the world economy.

"The list of anti-China actions is quickly growing in DC," Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James, wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

'Warp speed'

Although the pressure on China is being led by Trump, there is bipartisan support in Washington for confronting Beijing, especially because of criticism of China's initial handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

It's telling that the Senate bill passed by unanimous consent, meaning a single US senator could have blocked it. None did.

"In the current political environment, few, if any, members of Congress want to be seen as supporting China," said Mills. "This legislation is moving at warp speed," he said.

Shares of US-listed Chinese companies, including e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com, retreated more than 3% on Thursday. Social media company Weibo, which is listed in Nasdaq, fell 2%.

"This bill is to protect investors and it's long overdue," Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland who introduced the legislation, told CNN Business. He predicted the legislation will ultimately get passed by his colleagues in the House of Representatives.

"It's not that we're picking on China. We want them to play by the same rules as everyone else," Van Hollen said.

Lack of transparency

The Luckin Coffee accounting scandal has brought renewed attention to the transparency problems linked to US-listed companies from China.

Last month, Luckin shares crashed more than 75% after it disclosed that an internal investigation discovered fabricated transactions. The nosedive wiped out more than $5 billion of the company's market value, hurting US mom-and-pop investors in the process. Luckin, which went public a year ago, fired its CEO and chief operating officer on May 12.

Investors often face a lack of transparency when it comes to Chinese stocks. China does not allow US audit watchdogs at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect audits of companies registered in China and Hong Kong.

"It's asinine that we're giving Chinese companies the opportunity to exploit hardworking Americans — people who put their retirement and college savings in our exchanges — because we don't insist on examining their books," Senator John Neely Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana who introduced the legislation, said in a statement. "There are plenty of markets all over the world open to cheaters, but America can't afford to be one of them."

The bill would bar foreign companies from listing on US exchanges if they fail to adhere with US auditors for three straight years.

"It's important for investors to know that, because companies that are ultimately controlled by a foreign government are subject to the political whims of that government," Van Hollen said.

All US-listed public companies would also be required to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government, including China's Communist party.

Chinese IPOs face new roadblocks

Meanwhile, Nasdaq proposed three new rules that would limit the ability of Chinese companies to go public on the exchange. Among other things, the rules would prevent the listing of smaller stocks, which can be vulnerable to market manipulation, and require that at least one senior executive or director has past work experience at a US-listed public company or other relevant background.

Although the proposed rules do not specifically target China, it's clear that's their focus. Nasdaq said the rules would apply to all companies from "restrictive market" countries that have "secrecy laws, blocking statutes, national security laws...or regulations restricting access to information by regulators."

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton praised Nasdaq's efforts to crack down on IPOs from emerging markets such as China. "Investors should be cheering," Clayton told CNBC this week.

Tech cold war

Although the latest battleground is over Chinese securities, it is part of a broader battle over technology, national security and global supremacy.

"The Chinese government is playing to win. They believe technology leadership is why the United States became the only superpower in the world," said David Weild, a capital markets expert and former vice chairman of Nasdaq.

Last week, the US Commerce Department moved to restrict the ability of Huawei, China's tech crown jewel, to make and obtain semiconductor chips that use American-made software and technology.

"China is on a glidepath to dominance and is cheating at every turn," said Kennedy, the Louisiana senator, in his statement.

This battle is unlikely to be settled by simply delisting Chinese stocks or through more transparent accounting standards. It's part of a deeper cold war that will span years, if not decades.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 29274

Reported Deaths: 1864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8656505
Lake3024149
Cass15646
Allen110665
Hendricks106061
Hamilton105491
St. Joseph105431
Johnson102999
Elkhart77726
Madison56857
Bartholomew44831
Clark43837
Porter42115
LaPorte36516
Jackson3381
Howard33117
Tippecanoe3313
Floyd30638
Hancock30326
Shelby30220
Delaware29724
Boone26334
Morgan25021
Vanderburgh2252
Decatur22031
Montgomery19114
White1887
Harrison17519
Grant16820
Clinton1631
Greene16221
Dubois1622
Dearborn15821
Noble15520
Warrick15426
Monroe15410
Lawrence14021
Henry1394
Miami1321
Putnam1266
Vigo1267
Orange12219
Jennings1214
Ripley1076
Franklin1067
Scott1013
Carroll812
Daviess7115
Newton719
Steuben712
Wabash712
Wayne635
Kosciusko601
LaGrange562
Washington521
Marshall501
Jasper481
Fulton471
Fayette434
Rush422
Jefferson411
Pulaski380
Clay331
Jay320
Brown311
Randolph303
Sullivan291
Starke283
Whitley282
Owen281
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford220
Tipton211
Wells200
Perry200
Huntington202
Switzerland180
Fountain182
Parke170
Posey160
Blackford161
Ohio130
Spencer131
Warren121
Gibson110
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0148

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 100418

Reported Deaths: 4525
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook662133074
Lake6905231
DuPage6308326
Kane4813136
Will4694247
Winnebago161540
McHenry125566
St. Clair85869
Kankakee70336
Kendall61019
Rock Island60021
Madison50246
Champaign4727
Boone32414
Sangamon31925
DeKalb2763
Randolph2463
McLean1916
Jackson18710
Macon17617
Ogle1742
Clinton16716
Peoria1676
Stephenson1611
LaSalle1308
Whiteside12810
Union1245
Iroquois1194
Warren1100
Jefferson10017
Knox900
Monroe9011
Out of IL891
Coles887
Grundy832
Lee751
McDonough734
Unassigned730
Cass670
Tazewell653
Henry640
Williamson551
Marion490
Jasper457
Adams431
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Morgan341
Christian324
Vermilion311
Livingston281
Douglas260
Jo Daviess220
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford181
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Carroll132
Mercer130
Bond121
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Clark90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Piatt80
Schuyler80
Johnson70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Fewer Planes Mean Less Weather Data Being Reported

Image

Indiana set to move to the next stage of the reopening process on Friday

Image

Shots fired during domestic dispute

Image

Local pub bounces back after closing, why they say the community is part of the success

Image

First ever summer food program at Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Thursday: Cloudy, cool. High: 67

Image

Newton Care Center begins recovery after residents and workers recover from COVID-19

Image

Indiana Special Olympics are going Virtual

Image

‘He’s touched a lot of different people…’ South Knox Elementary principal retires after 44 years in

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak