If US had started social distancing a week earlier, about 36,000 fewer people would have died, study says

CNN's Don Lemon talks to epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman about new research from Columbia University that shows the US may have prevented the majority of coronavirus deaths and infections had it shut down sooner. The study used epidemiologic modeling to gauge transmission rates from March 15 to May 3.

Posted: May 21, 2020 1:31 PM
Updated: May 21, 2020 1:31 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

If the United States had started social distancing just a week earlier, it could have prevented the loss of at least 36,000 lives to the coronavirus, according to new research.

As of Thursday, the outbreak's death toll across the country has risen to 93,439. At least 1,551,853 cases of the disease have been recorded, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Researchers at Columbia University built a model that depicts the transmission of the virus throughout the US using epidemiological modeling to gauge transmission rates from March 15 to May 3, lead researcher and epidemiologist Jeffery Shaman told CNN's Don Lemon.

If the country had locked down two weeks earlier than it did, it could have prevented 84% of deaths and 82% of cases, according to the research.

In the New York metro area alone, 17,500 fewer people would have died if the US had acted one week earlier, Shaman said.

"I wish we had the testing that would have told us what was going on," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. "Right now, we're not sure when this disease started to be present in the city. We thought it was March, and now more and more it looks like it was February or even late January and we just didn't have the testing to give us the big picture."

March 1 was the first reported case in the city and 13 days later, the first death was reported.

De Blasio called the lack of testing "very painful."

"Our findings underscore the importance of early intervention and aggressive response in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic," the researchers wrote in the report.

Their research has not been reviewed by other experts at this time.

"If we were to walk it back just one week and follow the exact same pattern in each individual county what are the changes that we see in number of cases and death," Shaman said. "So it's an exercise to see what if we had done exactly what we had done but just transposed one week earlier."

The research team acknowledged that they couldn't account for how people would have responded if social distancing policies had been put in place earlier.

"During the initial growth of a pandemic, infections increase exponentially," the research said. "As a consequence, early intervention and fast response are critical."

With all 50 states in some stage of reopening, if local leaders see a growth in new cases, they should respond quickly to avoid a stronger rebound of infections and death, according to the Columbia researchers.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 29274

Reported Deaths: 1864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8656505
Lake3024149
Cass15646
Allen110665
Hendricks106061
Hamilton105491
St. Joseph105431
Johnson102999
Elkhart77726
Madison56857
Bartholomew44831
Clark43837
Porter42115
LaPorte36516
Jackson3381
Howard33117
Tippecanoe3313
Floyd30638
Hancock30326
Shelby30220
Delaware29724
Boone26334
Morgan25021
Vanderburgh2252
Decatur22031
Montgomery19114
White1887
Harrison17519
Grant16820
Clinton1631
Greene16221
Dubois1622
Dearborn15821
Noble15520
Warrick15426
Monroe15410
Lawrence14021
Henry1394
Miami1321
Putnam1266
Vigo1267
Orange12219
Jennings1214
Ripley1076
Franklin1067
Scott1013
Carroll812
Daviess7115
Newton719
Steuben712
Wabash712
Wayne635
Kosciusko601
LaGrange562
Washington521
Marshall501
Jasper481
Fulton471
Fayette434
Rush422
Jefferson411
Pulaski380
Clay331
Jay320
Brown311
Randolph303
Sullivan291
Starke283
Whitley282
Owen281
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford220
Tipton211
Wells200
Perry200
Huntington202
Switzerland180
Fountain182
Parke170
Posey160
Blackford161
Ohio130
Spencer131
Warren121
Gibson110
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0148

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 100418

Reported Deaths: 4525
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook662133074
Lake6905231
DuPage6308326
Kane4813136
Will4694247
Winnebago161540
McHenry125566
St. Clair85869
Kankakee70336
Kendall61019
Rock Island60021
Madison50246
Champaign4727
Boone32414
Sangamon31925
DeKalb2763
Randolph2463
McLean1916
Jackson18710
Macon17617
Ogle1742
Clinton16716
Peoria1676
Stephenson1611
LaSalle1308
Whiteside12810
Union1245
Iroquois1194
Warren1100
Jefferson10017
Knox900
Monroe9011
Out of IL891
Coles887
Grundy832
Lee751
McDonough734
Unassigned730
Cass670
Tazewell653
Henry640
Williamson551
Marion490
Jasper457
Adams431
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Morgan341
Christian324
Vermilion311
Livingston281
Douglas260
Jo Daviess220
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford181
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Carroll132
Mercer130
Bond121
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Clark90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Piatt80
Schuyler80
Johnson70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
