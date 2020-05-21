Clear

The biologist whose advice went viral tells us what to do next

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Biology Professor Erin Bromage shares tips on how to safely celebrate this Memorial Day weekend to reduce coronavirus spread.

Posted: May 21, 2020
Updated: May 21, 2020 10:20 AM
By Aditi Sangal

Stop worrying about those runners and cyclists without a mask, whom you scoff at as you walk outside. Worry instead about the loud talkers in crowded indoor spaces.

That's according to Erin Bromage, a University of Massachusetts Dartmouth associate professor of biology, who started a blog about the ways in which coronavirus spreads to keep his family and friends informed.

It turns out other people liked his smart, practical way of explaining the virus and risky behavior. His latest post, "The Risks — Know Them — Avoid Them," went viral and gained more than 13 million views in about a week.

The explainer illustrated how breathing versus talking loudly versus sneezing can put out different amounts of respiratory droplets in the air.

"A big part of me writing these posts is just to give some tangible advice to friends, family, about what risks they should really be worrying about and wasting mental energy on," he told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."

"Not a lot of my friends know what we should be doing now in this brave new world," Bromage said.

"I was trying to give them the tools they need to know if you end up indoors — which we're going to — in an environment where there seems like there's a lot of people, and it just doesn't feel right, then that's a situation that you should avoid. Use your feet, find somewhere else that feels more comfortable for you."

Bromage, who also showed how an outbreak can occur even while social distancing in workplaces and other enclosed areas, answered more questions for CNN. His responses are lightly edited for clarity.

CNN: Why are grocery stores, bike riders and inconsiderate runners less of a concern when compared to sharing enclosed spaces like an office or restaurant?

Bromage: It comes down to the concentration of the virus in the air and the length of exposure. In larger spaces with better ventilation or outdoors, the concentration of the virus can be diluted in the larger volume of the air. The lower the virus burden in the air, the longer you can be in that environment before receiving an infectious dose.

CNN: What is the difference between sneezing, talking loudly and singing in terms of virus transmission?

Bromage: Respiratory droplet emission follows this sequence. Talking loudly emits a lesser amount of droplets than singing. Sneezing emits the most. The more force by which a sound leaves your mouth, the more respiratory particles are emitted, and they travel a further distance.

CNN: If people have a cold or other virus, should they stay away from everyone as if they had Covid-19?

Bromage: If Covid-19 is prevalent in your area and you have symptoms in the Covid-19 spectrum, you need to treat your sickness as Covid-19. If you are sick, you should stay home and you should limit interactions with household members.

CNN: As states reopen, where can people go and where should they reconsider going?

Bromage: People should go to any outdoor space with ample room for social distancing, such as beaches, parks and trails. However, they should limit their time in outdoor spaces where social distancing can't be maintained most of the time — any crowded spot, such as the protests we have been seeing lately.

People should also limit how much time they spend in any indoor spaces with poor air exchange and lots of people with no effective ability to social distance. I hope when we reopen, none of these places will exist, and guidelines would have been put in place to stop it from occurring. I believe that almost every business can engineer their space to ensure that they limit numbers of people at one time to a number that is determined by air exchange and size of their facility.

CNN: What steps are you taking to keep safe in your home and community?

Bromage: We repeatedly remind ourselves to wash our hands and not to touch our faces! If we go grocery shopping or hiking on a local trail, we wash our hands immediately after coming back to the house. We open packages in the garage and leave packaging outside.

For the groceries that come in plastic packaging that will be refrigerated or frozen, we wipe down the packaging using disinfectant wipes. We allow the packaging to dry before we put those items into the fridge or freezer. All pantry items are just put away as usual.

We wear masks in public where we can't socially distance all the time. We have higher-quality masks for environments where we linger, like the grocery store or work. And we have lower-quality masks for short interaction. We use a neck sleeve or T-shirt mask to pull up in places like a forest trail where we might have to pass within 6 feet of other people.

CNN: What do you wish people would take away from your post?

Bromage: With knowledge, you can limit your risk of infection and so you can take power away from the fear of the virus. People should know that enclosed spaces with lots of people and poor airflow are problematic. So avoid them when possible. And finally, feel comfortable in indoor or outdoor environments when you have plenty of space and good airflow.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 29274

Reported Deaths: 1864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8656505
Lake3024149
Cass15646
Allen110665
Hendricks106061
Hamilton105491
St. Joseph105431
Johnson102999
Elkhart77726
Madison56857
Bartholomew44831
Clark43837
Porter42115
LaPorte36516
Jackson3381
Howard33117
Tippecanoe3313
Floyd30638
Hancock30326
Shelby30220
Delaware29724
Boone26334
Morgan25021
Vanderburgh2252
Decatur22031
Montgomery19114
White1887
Harrison17519
Grant16820
Clinton1631
Greene16221
Dubois1622
Dearborn15821
Noble15520
Warrick15426
Monroe15410
Lawrence14021
Henry1394
Miami1321
Putnam1266
Vigo1267
Orange12219
Jennings1214
Ripley1076
Franklin1067
Scott1013
Carroll812
Daviess7115
Newton719
Steuben712
Wabash712
Wayne635
Kosciusko601
LaGrange562
Washington521
Marshall501
Jasper481
Fulton471
Fayette434
Rush422
Jefferson411
Pulaski380
Clay331
Jay320
Brown311
Randolph303
Sullivan291
Starke283
Whitley282
Owen281
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford220
Tipton211
Wells200
Perry200
Huntington202
Switzerland180
Fountain182
Parke170
Posey160
Blackford161
Ohio130
Spencer131
Warren121
Gibson110
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0148

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 100418

Reported Deaths: 4525
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook662133074
Lake6905231
DuPage6308326
Kane4813136
Will4694247
Winnebago161540
McHenry125566
St. Clair85869
Kankakee70336
Kendall61019
Rock Island60021
Madison50246
Champaign4727
Boone32414
Sangamon31925
DeKalb2763
Randolph2463
McLean1916
Jackson18710
Macon17617
Ogle1742
Clinton16716
Peoria1676
Stephenson1611
LaSalle1308
Whiteside12810
Union1245
Iroquois1194
Warren1100
Jefferson10017
Knox900
Monroe9011
Out of IL891
Coles887
Grundy832
Lee751
McDonough734
Unassigned730
Cass670
Tazewell653
Henry640
Williamson551
Marion490
Jasper457
Adams431
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Morgan341
Christian324
Vermilion311
Livingston281
Douglas260
Jo Daviess220
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford181
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Carroll132
Mercer130
Bond121
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Clark90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Piatt80
Schuyler80
Johnson70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Image

Indiana set to move to the next stage of the reopening process on Friday

Image

Shots fired during domestic dispute

Image

Local pub bounces back after closing, why they say the community is part of the success

Image

First ever summer food program at Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Thursday: Cloudy, cool. High: 67

Image

Newton Care Center begins recovery after residents and workers recover from COVID-19

Image

Indiana Special Olympics are going Virtual

Image

‘He’s touched a lot of different people…’ South Knox Elementary principal retires after 44 years in

Image

Union Hospital holds virtual job fair

Image

Local coffee shop honors Terre Haute police officer who lost his life to ALS

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak