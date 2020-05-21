Clear
In Asia, children are going back to school. But education in the time of coronavirus is not without difficulties

Article Image

South Korea has begun a phased reopening of schools, starting with classes for high school seniors. But reopening is not without risks: Dozens of schools in the city of Incheon, South Korea, closed hours after reopening due to new infections. CNN's Paula Hancocks reports.

Posted: May 21, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: May 21, 2020 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth and Jake Kwon, CNN

For the first time in three months, South Korean high school students are back in the classroom.

But in many ways, it's not schooling as usual.

As high school seniors returned to school Wednesday, they had their temperatures checked, wore masks on campus, and sat at desks that were spaced apart, in line with commonplace social distancing practices.

However, within hours of reopening, dozens of schools in Incheon, a city near the capital Seoul, were forced to shut again after two students tested positive for coronavirus.

South Korea -- which has reported more than 11,100 coronavirus cases and 264 deaths -- appears to have its outbreak largely under control. Now, the country is trying to get back to something approaching normal life.

But South Korea's experience shows that reopening schools doesn't mean a return to normal -- and carries continued risks.

Around the region, other countries that have managed to control their outbreaks are facing similar questions when it comes to education.

In New Zealand, which has been praised for its swift approach to controlling the outbreak, students around the country headed back to school on Monday after eight weeks at home. In parts of Australia, children are already back at school.

In China -- where the first coronavirus cases were reported last year -- students began going back to school in March, according to state news agency Xinhua. Earlier this month, the Education Ministry said that about 40% of students were back in the classroom.

It's a tricky subject -- even though coronavirus symptoms in children tend to be mild, some studies have suggested that kids can play a major role in spreading the virus to each other and to vulnerable adults, raising the risk of another wave of infections.

A new normal for classrooms

The experience of students in Asia Pacific shows that even when countries reopen schools, that doesn't mean a return to the old ways.

In South Korea, students aren't all heading back at once.

South Korea's students haven't been in the classroom since before the spring break in February.

Students normally go back to school at the start of March, but the start of the spring semester was delayed until early April, when students began the new school year with online classes.

Wednesday was the first day back for senior high school students, but students from other grades will be returning over the next few weeks. By June 8, students of all ages are expected to be back at school.

On Thursday, the country's Ministry of Education urged disease prevention inside and outside schools.

In New Zealand, schools put in place new hygiene rules -- such as hand sanitizing before entering campus -- and kept students spaced out in the classroom, according to Radio New Zealand.

Australia is so serious about hygiene that the government is providing an additional 10 million Australian dollars ($6.56 million) to help schools cover the cost of soap, hand sanitizer and classroom cleaning products.

The risk in going back

Getting children back into school is not without difficulties.

In South Korea, dozens of schools opened on Wednesday, only to close again after two students tested positive for coronavirus in Incheon, a city near Seoul. Those cases are believed to be connected with an outbreak in Itaewon, a nightlife district in the capital, which has been linked to more than 200 cases.

On Thursday, a high school in the South Korean city of Daegu sent students home and closed the school after a student tested positive, an official at the Daegu Metropolitan Office of Education said. According to the official, the student who tested positive was one of 17 who moved into the dorms a few days ago.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) deputy director Kwon Jun-wook said Thursday that schooling is something that must take place alongside disease prevention. "So we currently judge that it must continue in our current response regime, with the co-operation and participation of all our people," Kwon said.

On May 13, authorities in Jilin, a northeastern Chinese city in a province of the same name that borders Russia and North Korea, issued a notice that all resumed classes would switch to online as the area battles with a rise in new cases.

The risk in reopening after a lockdown is something experts and leaders around the region are well aware of.

China's top respiratory expert, Zhong Nanshan, told CNN last weekend that the country is still vulnerable to another wave of deadly coronavirus infections. "We are facing a big challenge -- it's not better than the foreign countries I think at the moment," he said.

And when New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country was easing restrictions -- including allowing children to return to school -- she urged caution.

"We are asking you all to be incredibly careful as we get back to a new safer normal," she said on May 11. "None of us can assume Covid isn't with us."

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 29274

Reported Deaths: 1864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8656505
Lake3024149
Cass15646
Allen110665
Hendricks106061
Hamilton105491
St. Joseph105431
Johnson102999
Elkhart77726
Madison56857
Bartholomew44831
Clark43837
Porter42115
LaPorte36516
Jackson3381
Howard33117
Tippecanoe3313
Floyd30638
Hancock30326
Shelby30220
Delaware29724
Boone26334
Morgan25021
Vanderburgh2252
Decatur22031
Montgomery19114
White1887
Harrison17519
Grant16820
Clinton1631
Greene16221
Dubois1622
Dearborn15821
Noble15520
Warrick15426
Monroe15410
Lawrence14021
Henry1394
Miami1321
Putnam1266
Vigo1267
Orange12219
Jennings1214
Ripley1076
Franklin1067
Scott1013
Carroll812
Daviess7115
Newton719
Steuben712
Wabash712
Wayne635
Kosciusko601
LaGrange562
Washington521
Marshall501
Jasper481
Fulton471
Fayette434
Rush422
Jefferson411
Pulaski380
Clay331
Jay320
Brown311
Randolph303
Sullivan291
Starke283
Whitley282
Owen281
DeKalb261
Benton240
Knox230
Crawford220
Tipton211
Wells200
Perry200
Huntington202
Switzerland180
Fountain182
Parke170
Posey160
Blackford161
Ohio130
Spencer131
Warren121
Gibson110
Adams111
Vermillion80
Union80
Martin80
Pike50
Unassigned0148

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 100418

Reported Deaths: 4525
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook662133074
Lake6905231
DuPage6308326
Kane4813136
Will4694247
Winnebago161540
McHenry125566
St. Clair85869
Kankakee70336
Kendall61019
Rock Island60021
Madison50246
Champaign4727
Boone32414
Sangamon31925
DeKalb2763
Randolph2463
McLean1916
Jackson18710
Macon17617
Ogle1742
Clinton16716
Peoria1676
Stephenson1611
LaSalle1308
Whiteside12810
Union1245
Iroquois1194
Warren1100
Jefferson10017
Knox900
Monroe9011
Out of IL891
Coles887
Grundy832
Lee751
McDonough734
Unassigned730
Cass670
Tazewell653
Henry640
Williamson551
Marion490
Jasper457
Adams431
Macoupin411
Perry400
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Morgan341
Christian324
Vermilion311
Livingston281
Douglas260
Jo Daviess220
Jersey201
Fayette192
Ford181
Washington180
Menard170
Woodford172
Mason160
Bureau151
Shelby151
Carroll132
Mercer130
Bond121
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Fulton100
Logan100
Clark90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Piatt80
Schuyler80
Johnson70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
