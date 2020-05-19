Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fox News can't get its message straight on hydroxychloroquine

Article Image

After President Trump announced he was taking antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, Fox News host Neil Cavuto had a starkly different message than his colleagues.

Posted: May 19, 2020 5:20 PM
Updated: May 19, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

What are Fox News viewers to believe? Throughout the late-afternoon and into the night on Monday, the network's hosts and doctors repeatedly contradicted each other when discussing President Trump's announcement that he is taking hydroxychloroquine.

Neil Cavuto was first to react to the jarring revelation that the President had started to take the antimalarial drug as a prophylaxis for coronavirus — despite the lack of firm scientific evidence that it is effective and the warnings which accompany its use. "This is stunning," Cavuto said. The Fox News host proceeded to then issue a stern warning to his viewers: "A number of studies, those certainly vulnerable in the population have one thing to lose, their lives."

Cavuto found himself in the company of medical experts. Dr. Bob Lahita, who he brought on as a guest after his warning, said Cavuto's assessment of the life and death risk was "correct." Dr. Manny Alvarez, senior managing editor of health news for Fox News, said he found it to be "highly irresponsible" for Trump to be taking hydroxychloroquine. Dr. Scott Atlas, who appeared on Martha MacCallum's show, said the drug is "not proven to work." And Fox even published a story, which led its homepage Monday night, about "DOCTOR'S WARNINGS" about hydroxychloroquine.

That was one side of the Fox News coin. The other painted a starkly different picture. On Tucker Carlson's program, Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel hyped the drug and said the media was going to "politicize" the issue. "I think it's reasonable," Siegel said of Trump taking it. In the next hour, Sean Hannity also attacked the news media, saying "predictably the mob in the media are hyperventilating" over Trump's announcement. Hannity decried journalists who he said have been "waging an unhinged, non-stop never-ending PR campaign against" the drug.

And in the 10pm hour, Laura Ingraham, who has been one of the top promoters of hydroxychloroquine, asked, "Why is the media freaking out about the President taking hydroxy?" She said the "medical establishment went crazy" over his announcement, playing clips of doctors on CNN and MSNBC while ignoring what Fox's own coverage just a few hours before.

The contradictory coverage from Fox News isn't unprecedented. But it continues to be remarkable that on a basic issue of health and safety, one in which Ingraham even acknowledged that the medical establishment is in general agreement on, Fox News can't get its message straight...

Trump unleashes on Cavuto

The contradictory coverage from Fox was even highlighted by Trump on Monday night. The President retweeted a Twitter user who noted that Cavuto had warned against taking the drug, while hours later Ingraham had encouraged its use.

Trump clearly sided with Ingraham, repeatedly attacking Cavuto on his Twitter feed. Trump retweeted a Breitbart writer calling the Fox News host an "asshole," retweeted a far-right voice calling him "foolish & gullible" and retweeted a far-right radio host calling him an "IDIOT."

Trump himself tweeted, "[Fox News] is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!" Of course, Fox News has over the years become more pro-Trump, not less supportive.

>> Paul Farhi's point: "The 'great' Roger Ailes was credibly accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. He was fired by Rupert Murdoch and sons for his alleged behavior. He died in disgrace in 2017..."

No comment (again) from Fox

Once upon a time, Fox News would release pointed statements when Trump openly attacked the network. Back in the day, the network decried his "vitriolic attacks against Megyn Kelly," saying his "extreme, sick obsession with her is beneath the dignity of a presidential candidate." In another statement, the network even mocked him for showing "fear" by not agreeing to a 2016 debate co-moderated by Kelly. Fox News joked at the time it had "learned from a secret back channel that the ayatollah and Putin both intend to treat Donald Trump unfairly."

Fast-forward to present day. When I asked the network for comment on Monday after Trump's attacks against Cavuto, I was greeted by silence. Granted, Trump wasn't President when Fox previously released critical statements about Trump. And the dynamics are different. But the contrast between how Fox previously handled Trump's outbursts versus today is still striking. And it's notable that Fox continues to be one of the only media organizations that doesn't vocally defend its talent from the President's barbs.

Pelosi tells Cooper "morbidly obese" Trump should not take drug

Back to Trump's use of hydroxychloroquine... Appearing with Anderson Cooper on CNN Monday night, Nancy Pelosi zinged Trump for taking the drug. "He's our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say," Pelosi said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 28255

Reported Deaths: 1765
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8406480
Lake2886140
Cass15525
Hendricks103961
Hamilton103390
Allen103361
Johnson100294
St. Joseph98428
Elkhart68723
Madison55157
Bartholomew43230
Clark42430
Porter40512
LaPorte36016
Jackson3321
Tippecanoe3072
Floyd30137
Shelby29720
Howard29712
Delaware29623
Hancock29223
Boone26033
Morgan24719
Decatur22031
Vanderburgh2192
White1835
Harrison17316
Montgomery17313
Grant16618
Dubois1612
Greene16021
Dearborn15819
Noble15220
Warrick15124
Monroe1499
Clinton1421
Lawrence13921
Miami1301
Henry1283
Orange12219
Putnam1205
Vigo1186
Jennings1164
Ripley1086
Franklin1067
Scott972
Carroll792
Newton719
Daviess7115
Wabash712
Steuben672
Wayne615
Kosciusko581
LaGrange502
Washington501
Fulton441
Jasper431
Fayette424
Rush422
Marshall421
Jefferson391
Pulaski350
Randolph323
Jay320
Brown321
Clay311
Starke282
Sullivan280
Whitley282
Owen271
DeKalb251
Benton230
Crawford220
Knox220
Huntington212
Tipton211
Perry190
Fountain182
Parke180
Switzerland170
Posey160
Wells160
Blackford151
Ohio130
Spencer121
Warren121
Gibson100
Adams101
Union80
Martin80
Vermillion70
Pike50
Unassigned0144

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 96485

Reported Deaths: 4234
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook636902889
Lake6645215
DuPage6076300
Kane4584115
Will4455240
Winnebago153737
McHenry120962
St. Clair81566
Kankakee67331
Rock Island59018
Kendall57918
Madison49342
Champaign4187
Sangamon30925
Boone30714
DeKalb2622
Randolph2373
McLean1866
Jackson18110
Ogle1722
Macon16917
Clinton16114
Peoria1606
Stephenson1561
Whiteside1238
Union1224
LaSalle1218
Iroquois1183
Warren1090
Jefferson9917
Knox890
Monroe8911
Out of IL871
Coles855
Grundy751
Lee741
Unassigned740
Henry650
Cass640
McDonough642
Tazewell633
Williamson521
Marion480
Jasper457
Adams421
Macoupin411
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Perry390
Morgan361
Christian324
Vermilion311
Livingston271
Douglas260
Fayette192
Jersey191
Jo Daviess190
Ford181
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Woodford161
Bureau151
Carroll142
Mercer140
Hancock130
Shelby131
Bond111
Brown110
Crawford110
Franklin110
Logan100
Clark90
Cumberland90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Fulton80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Johnson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Vigo County COVID-19 cases on the rise

Image

Terre Haute South High School

Image

Local shelter struggles to give animals forever homes after misleading posts on social media

Image

Tuesday: Showers, cloudy. High: 69

Image

Police investigate stabbing

Image

Overnight crash injures driver

Image

Keaton Akers

Image

Khristian Lander

Image

Terre Haute Man shares COVID-19/Mental Health Struggles

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak