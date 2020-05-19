Clear

'The Last Dance' was an unexpected savior for ESPN during coronavirus

Article Image

Jasmine Jordan describes what it was like to relive her father's legacy with the Chicago Bulls from his point of view.

Posted: May 19, 2020 2:10 PM
Updated: May 19, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

With sports suspended, ESPN has cobbled together a schedule that includes classic games, studio shows and films — the most popular of which was "The Last Dance."

The network's docuseries about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls isn't a sporting event, but it nabbed event-sized ratings for ESPN, averaging 5.6 million viewers over its 10-episode run, which made it the most watched documentary ever for ESPN. To give that number some context, a Sunday Night Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees last year brought in roughly 2 million viewers.

Now, it's not very hard to get viewers to watch a documentary about the most popular athlete in history amid a pandemic that's forcing everyone to stay home, but "The Last Dance" has been an unexpected savior for ESPN by acting as a programming tourniquet. It helped ESPN bring in sports-like ratings during a time when sports are on hold.

"We knew it would be a big deal, even if it had gone as we had planned. But obviously as the events of the last few months have unfolded and live sports largely disappeared, it's taken on a whole new importance to us," Connor Schell, ESPN's executive vice president of content, told CNN Business.

Schell added that at a time when people are starving for sports, "The Last Dance" was able to give fans "a reason to come together on Sunday nights."

"I've felt really good about ESPN's programming overall during this crisis," he said. "But we're not naive enough to say that 'The Last Dance' sitting in the middle of this hasn't been really important to our connection to our audience and the way people have engaged with our brand."

A sporting event without sports

ESPN announced in March that the series' premiere would move up to April from June to fill the void left behind by live sports. The strategy paid off.

The documentary spawned memes, podcasts and social chatter on Twitter in the same way an NBA game would. "The Last Dance" filled in for sports so well that gambling sites even offered prop bets for its final episodes.

However, moving the docuseries wasn't easy, according to Schell.

After the sports world came to a halt, the network, director Jason Hehir and others associated with the series discussed what it would take to move its release up two months.

Schell said the biggest challenge was that most of the series was still in post-production when the outbreak hit. Hehir and his team had to finish editing the series remotely from their homes.

Away from the big ratings, "The Last Dance" also gave ESPN something to talk about on its studio shows.

SportsCenter would interview sportswriters, experts and former athletes featured on the series after new episodes of "The Last Dance" — just like a post-game show would cover an actual game.

"Some of that's strategic, some of it's out of necessity," Schell said. "We made a conscious effort on Sunday nights with SportsCenter to continue the experience... If we can hold that viewer's attention for another hour, that's what a programmer aspires to do."

Patrick Crakes, a media consultant and former Fox Sports executive, noted that "The Last Dance" is a perfect example of how ESPN's resources and scale allowed it to adjust to the crisis on the fly.

"They get hit hard, but they look at what they've got, and they say, 'let's figure out how to leverage our assets in a different way. We may not be able to make ourselves whole, because we don't have sporting events, but we certainly don't have to sit still and take it,'" he said.

Going from Michael Jordan to Lance Armstrong

Crakes believes that people love sports because it's the "human drama playing out in the moment" but in the absence of sports, films that "tell those stories in a high-quality way is arguably the next best thing."

ESPN is hoping audiences are ready to hear more of those stories.

The network is airing three new documentaries over the next few weeks from its "30 for 30" film brand. The films will cover the lives of infamous cyclist Lance Armstrong and martial artist Bruce Lee as well as the 1998 home run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.

"What we have done over a decade plus is try to build with each project more and more credibility with our audience," Schell said. "We want the film brand to mean quality, so even if you're not interested in the subject matter, please trust us because the next project will hopefully be as good or better as the one that came before."

But will audiences embrace those stories the way they did Jordan's? That's what ESPN needs to figure out, according to Crakes.

"'The Last Dance' was a huge hit. It's engrained itself in the culture. I mean some people are going to remember this crisis and they're also going to remember the Jordan documentary with it," he said. "But now how does the network take advantage of what they've gotten? That's what ESPN needs to figure out until sports return."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 28255

Reported Deaths: 1765
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8406480
Lake2886140
Cass15525
Hendricks103961
Hamilton103390
Allen103361
Johnson100294
St. Joseph98428
Elkhart68723
Madison55157
Bartholomew43230
Clark42430
Porter40512
LaPorte36016
Jackson3321
Tippecanoe3072
Floyd30137
Shelby29720
Howard29712
Delaware29623
Hancock29223
Boone26033
Morgan24719
Decatur22031
Vanderburgh2192
White1835
Harrison17316
Montgomery17313
Grant16618
Dubois1612
Greene16021
Dearborn15819
Noble15220
Warrick15124
Monroe1499
Clinton1421
Lawrence13921
Miami1301
Henry1283
Orange12219
Putnam1205
Vigo1186
Jennings1164
Ripley1086
Franklin1067
Scott972
Carroll792
Newton719
Daviess7115
Wabash712
Steuben672
Wayne615
Kosciusko581
LaGrange502
Washington501
Fulton441
Jasper431
Fayette424
Rush422
Marshall421
Jefferson391
Pulaski350
Randolph323
Jay320
Brown321
Clay311
Starke282
Sullivan280
Whitley282
Owen271
DeKalb251
Benton230
Crawford220
Knox220
Huntington212
Tipton211
Perry190
Fountain182
Parke180
Switzerland170
Posey160
Wells160
Blackford151
Ohio130
Spencer121
Warren121
Gibson100
Adams101
Union80
Martin80
Vermillion70
Pike50
Unassigned0144

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 96485

Reported Deaths: 4234
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook636902889
Lake6645215
DuPage6076300
Kane4584115
Will4455240
Winnebago153737
McHenry120962
St. Clair81566
Kankakee67331
Rock Island59018
Kendall57918
Madison49342
Champaign4187
Sangamon30925
Boone30714
DeKalb2622
Randolph2373
McLean1866
Jackson18110
Ogle1722
Macon16917
Clinton16114
Peoria1606
Stephenson1561
Whiteside1238
Union1224
LaSalle1218
Iroquois1183
Warren1090
Jefferson9917
Knox890
Monroe8911
Out of IL871
Coles855
Grundy751
Lee741
Unassigned740
Henry650
Cass640
McDonough642
Tazewell633
Williamson521
Marion480
Jasper457
Adams421
Macoupin411
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Perry390
Morgan361
Christian324
Vermilion311
Livingston271
Douglas260
Fayette192
Jersey191
Jo Daviess190
Ford181
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Woodford161
Bureau151
Carroll142
Mercer140
Hancock130
Shelby131
Bond111
Brown110
Crawford110
Franklin110
Logan100
Clark90
Cumberland90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Fulton80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Johnson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Vigo County COVID-19 cases on the rise

Image

Terre Haute South High School

Image

Local shelter struggles to give animals forever homes after misleading posts on social media

Image

Tuesday: Showers, cloudy. High: 69

Image

Police investigate stabbing

Image

Overnight crash injures driver

Image

Keaton Akers

Image

Khristian Lander

Image

Terre Haute Man shares COVID-19/Mental Health Struggles

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak