5 things to know for May 19: Vaccine, hydroxychloroquine, symptoms, EU, al Qaeda

Article Image

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he asked President Donald Trump to remove State Department Inspector General Steve Linick because the independent watchdog was "undermining" the department and wasn't performing in a way that the top US diplomat wanted him to.

Posted: May 19, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: May 19, 2020 8:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones are becoming stronger, according to a NOAA study. Great, a new thing to worry about.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Vaccine

There's some good news in the quest for a coronavirus vaccine: The biotech company Moderna says volunteers who got its Covid-19 vaccine had positive early results. Trial participants developed neutralizing antibodies to the virus that sometimes surpassed levels seen in people who've naturally recovered from Covid-19. Neutralizing antibodies bind to the virus, disabling it from attacking human cells. But it's still not clear whether natural infection confers immunity to reinfection, and so it's also not clear whether vaccination confers immunity. The trial was very small, and the results haven't been peer-reviewed, but Moderna's chief medical officer says if future studies go well, the vaccine could be available to the public as early as January.

2. Hydroxychloroquine

President Trump claimed he's taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine, the controversial antimalarial drug he and his inner circle have touted as a possible treatment for Covid-19. While speaking at a meeting of restaurant executives, Trump said he started taking the drug after consulting with White House physician Dr. Sean Conley -- though notably, he did not say Conley recommended the drug. Conley said in a White House memo that he and the President decided "the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risk." That's not a view shared by other medical experts. The FDA has warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus,  saying it should only be used in hospitals or clinical trials because it can kill or cause serious side effects. News of the President's regimen has drawn scrutiny and concern, including from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

3. Coronavirus symptoms

Health agencies are recording more symptoms and risks brought on by Covid-19. A new review of studies reveals delirium, confusion and agitation may be common in severe coronavirus infections while patients are hospitalized, though it's unclear if these psychological symptoms extend further into recovery. In the UK, the loss of taste or smell has been added to the official list of coronavirus symptoms. The condition is called anosmia, and its connection to the virus has been known among medical communities for months. Finally, another study has shown enlargement of one of the heart's four chambers -- the right ventricle -- was the best predictor of which patients with severe Covid-19 infections were most likely to die. It sounds dire, but knowing this can help doctors better determine which new patients are most at risk.

4. European Union

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have unveiled a $500 billion initiative to rescue the European Union from economic crisis. The pandemic fallout has plunged the EU into its worst economic shock since the Great Depression, and it's also opened old political wounds among the 27 member countries. Those divisions have slowed progress on a recovery fund to rebuild regional economies. Under Merkel and Macron's plan, the European Commission would borrow money to boost the EU economy and channel the funds through the EU budget to the hardest-hit regions. Germany and France are the EU's leading economies, and the two leaders are hoping their proposal will unite their fellow EU nations, which would have to all agree on the proposal before it could happen.

5. Al Qaeda

Did al Qaeda strike on American soil last year? That's the question raised by new information from the FBI about a shooting at the Pensacola Navy base that left three US sailors dead in December. FBI Director Christopher Wray said attacker Mohammed Alshamrani, a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force, was a longtime associate of an al Qaeda affiliate who had communicated with operatives from the group as recently as the night before the shooting. US investigators uncovered the connection after the FBI broke through the encryption protecting the Saudi attacker's iPhones. But Wray stopped short of saying Alshamrani, who was killed by law enforcement during the attack, had been directed by the terror group. Since 9/11, no foreign terrorist organization has successfully directed a deadly attack in the US.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A priest used a squirt gun to fire holy water at congregants. Now, he's a meme

Strange times call for strange measures.

A man wore a watermelon on his head while robbing a convenience store. He was arrested

For the record, watermelons are not very good safety masks, either.

Ryan Seacrest is reassuring fans after an apparent 'American Idol' health scare 

His rep said he, like so many others, was just feeling the work-from-home stress.

A South Korean football club is apologizing for filling the fan-less stands with, uh, 'love dolls'

They were probably a tough crowd.

A Maryland restaurant is using inner tubes to encourage social distancing

Like we said, strange times.

HAPPENING LATER

Follow the (stimulus) money 

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will give their first report on the economic stimulus programs implemented by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act when they testify today before the Senate Banking Committee. The CARES Act was passed two months ago and was meant to help support the economy and businesses struggling under stay-at-home measures.

TODAY'S NUMBER

900%

That's how much demand has risen for American Diagnostic Corp's "non-contact" thermometers, according to the company's CEO Marc Blitstein. Demand for thermometers is through the roof, partly because large companies are ordering thermometers to shore up their Covid-19 measures, and experts worry the US is rapidly running low on supply.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I'd rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn't there or his kids aren't there."

President Trump, defending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general whom Trump fired last week, was investigating whether Pompeo made a staffer perform a variety of personal errands, including walking his dog, picking up dry cleaning and making dinner reservations.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Bird therapy 

Listen to this bird speak cute, reassuring little nothings into your ear. There, now don't you feel better? (Click here to view.)

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 28255

Reported Deaths: 1765
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8406480
Lake2886140
Cass15525
Hendricks103961
Hamilton103390
Allen103361
Johnson100294
St. Joseph98428
Elkhart68723
Madison55157
Bartholomew43230
Clark42430
Porter40512
LaPorte36016
Jackson3321
Tippecanoe3072
Floyd30137
Shelby29720
Howard29712
Delaware29623
Hancock29223
Boone26033
Morgan24719
Decatur22031
Vanderburgh2192
White1835
Harrison17316
Montgomery17313
Grant16618
Dubois1612
Greene16021
Dearborn15819
Noble15220
Warrick15124
Monroe1499
Clinton1421
Lawrence13921
Miami1301
Henry1283
Orange12219
Putnam1205
Vigo1186
Jennings1164
Ripley1086
Franklin1067
Scott972
Carroll792
Newton719
Daviess7115
Wabash712
Steuben672
Wayne615
Kosciusko581
LaGrange502
Washington501
Fulton441
Jasper431
Fayette424
Rush422
Marshall421
Jefferson391
Pulaski350
Randolph323
Jay320
Brown321
Clay311
Starke282
Sullivan280
Whitley282
Owen271
DeKalb251
Benton230
Crawford220
Knox220
Huntington212
Tipton211
Perry190
Fountain182
Parke180
Switzerland170
Posey160
Wells160
Blackford151
Ohio130
Spencer121
Warren121
Gibson100
Adams101
Union80
Martin80
Vermillion70
Pike50
Unassigned0144

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 96485

Reported Deaths: 4234
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook636902889
Lake6645215
DuPage6076300
Kane4584115
Will4455240
Winnebago153737
McHenry120962
St. Clair81566
Kankakee67331
Rock Island59018
Kendall57918
Madison49342
Champaign4187
Sangamon30925
Boone30714
DeKalb2622
Randolph2373
McLean1866
Jackson18110
Ogle1722
Macon16917
Clinton16114
Peoria1606
Stephenson1561
Whiteside1238
Union1224
LaSalle1218
Iroquois1183
Warren1090
Jefferson9917
Knox890
Monroe8911
Out of IL871
Coles855
Grundy751
Lee741
Unassigned740
Henry650
Cass640
McDonough642
Tazewell633
Williamson521
Marion480
Jasper457
Adams421
Macoupin411
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Perry390
Morgan361
Christian324
Vermilion311
Livingston271
Douglas260
Fayette192
Jersey191
Jo Daviess190
Ford181
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Woodford161
Bureau151
Carroll142
Mercer140
Hancock130
Shelby131
Bond111
Brown110
Crawford110
Franklin110
Logan100
Clark90
Cumberland90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Fulton80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Johnson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
