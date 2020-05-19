Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Isolating on a desert island: Polish vlogger star skips lockdown

Article Image

When the island of Socotra closed its borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, YouTube travel vlogger Eva zu Beck decided to stay behind. She spoke to CNN about what it was like.

Posted: May 19, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: May 19, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Jessica Vincent, CNN

It's 5.30 a.m. on Yemen's remote island of Socotra, a 3,625 square kilometer desert paradise 60 miles east of the Horn of Africa.

The sun barely reaches over the island's towering sand dunes and rocky cliffs, but Eva zu Beck is out of her tent and at the water's edge.

Armed with a snorkel mask and a long piece of wood topped with a fierce-looking metal hook, she dives into the calm Indian Ocean in search of her breakfast: Socotran lobster.

Remote island life has become the new normal for the 29-year-old, an adventure YouTuber and travel documentary host from Poland.

While the rest of the world stays inside, Zu Beck, who grew her social media following to over 1 million with her travel vlogs on off-the-beaten path destinations like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Syria, has spent the last two months wild camping on deserted white-sand beaches, fishing for grouper in the open ocean and climbing 10 story-high sand dunes as she waits out the pandemic on one of the world's most isolated islands.

The only catch? She has no idea when she'll be able to leave.

A marathon stay on a desert island

Zu Beck arrived on Socotra -- an island with an ecosystem so unique it's often referred to as the "Galapagos of the Indian Ocean" -- on a weekly commercial flight from Cairo on March 11.

The travel vlogger, along with 40 other international tourists, arrived that day to take part in Socotra's first-ever marathon event and was due to stay for two weeks.

Unbeknownst to Zu Beck and her fellow marathon runners, however, the world was quickly shutting down due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. On March 15, after she and the other participants had completed the race, Socotri officials announced that the island would be closing its borders, and that the marathon runners should return home as soon as possible.

"We were woken up in the middle of the night in our tents," says Zu Beck, "and told that we should make our way to the airport immediately."

She was faced with a difficult decision: should she leave Socotra, and risk contracting the virus on her 5,000 kilometer journey back to Europe? Or should she stay in paradise, and accept the possibility of being stuck on a desert island for the foreseeable future?

Zu Beck knew almost immediately what her decision was. "I have so much love for the island," she says. "I'd visited last year and I swore I'd return one day for an extended stay. I took what was happening as a sign."

With permission from Socotri officials, Zu Beck and four other tourists decided to stay. The rest, including Zu Beck's Canadian boyfriend, returned to Cairo on the last flight out of Socotra.

"I had butterflies in my stomach as I watched the plane leave," she says. "But I knew I'd made the right decision."

Not everyone agrees with Zu Beck's decision to visit a remote and potentially vulnerable island as the pandemic took hold.

But she says she didn't realize how serious the coronavirus outbreak was when she arrived in March, and medical screening upon entry reassured her that she wasn't introducing the virus.

"But I am trying to contribute to the people of the island by being here in any way that I can," she says.

Local hospitality makes an extended stay possible

With the last flight gone and with no signs of borders reopening, Zu Beck settled right into island life.

"Life on Socotra is slow," she says. "I spend most days outside reading a book, writing in my journal or hiking in the mountains."

While Socotra's most comfortable hotels are in the capital, Hadibu, she spends much of her time wild camping or renting basic guest rooms from local goat-herder families in Socotra's less populated rural villages, only returning to Hadibu for Wi-Fi, laundry services and electricity to charge her devices.

"Hadibu is chaotic and noisy," says Zu Beck. "I prefer to be out in nature and living alongside rural communities, who have been kind enough to welcome me into their homes."

Local hospitality has allowed her to keep costs down while living in Socotra, a destination which, due to its remote location and lack of tourist infrastructure, is notoriously expensive to visit.

"There's a code of hospitality in Socotra called Karam," she says. "It dictates that guests should be welcomed unconditionally, so traditional hosts are very reluctant to take money from guests."

Despite this, Zu Beck says she insists that her hosts accept $150-200 per month to cover her food and accommodation.

'Parallel universe': Movement around the island is unrestricted

Zu Beck's close contact with the local community is facilitated by Socotra's lack of lockdown restrictions. She isn't aware of any reported cases of coronavirus, and the island is one of the few places on earth that continues to operate as normal.

"There are no social distancing or lockdown measures on Socotra," says Zu Beck. "We are free to visit friends and move around as we please. It's as if we're in a parallel universe."

Freedom of movement recently allowed Zu Beck to spend her 29th birthday riding her new 150cc motorbike -- Socotra's ubiquitous form of transport imported from Al Mukalla in mainland Yemen -- across the island's southern region, a windswept, sparsely populated area known for its alien-like dragon blood trees, an endangered plant species endemic to Socotra.

But being stuck in paradise hasn't all been smooth sailing.

Zu Beck was admitted twice to the hospital in Hadibo, first for a nasty cut on her leg she acquired while hiking the island's steep cliffs, and later for suspected heat stroke and a viral infection.

"I've been very impressed with the professional care offered by the hospital staff on Socotra," she says.

Unlike mainland Yemen, which has been devastated by the ongoing civil war, Socotra's healthcare system is supported by the UAE, meaning care for minor illnesses and injuries is relatively good.

But Socotra isn't immune to clashes. A recent armed conflict there between the Saudi-backed government forces and UAE-backed southern separatists was deescalated in early May.

Missing loved ones is the hardest part

Aside from recovering from her recent illness, missing loved ones -- and a lack of internet to connect with them -- has been Zu Beck's toughest challenge.

"The Wi-Fi isn't strong enough for Skype or Facetime, and power cuts are common," she says. "I have to make do with just an ordinary telephone call whenever I have signal. I miss them all dearly."

The travel vlogger doesn't regret her decision to stay on Socotra, despite the challenges. However, she admits that not knowing when she'll be able to leave has been playing on her mind recently.

"I'm very happy that I stayed," says Zu Beck. "But I do wonder every day how much longer I'll be here."

Despite her growing love for the island, she is concerned about the approaching monsoon season and admits that she is about ready to return home. "If there was a flight tomorrow, I think I would probably take it," she says.

On a more positive note, she hopes that her extended time on the island will allow her to support the local community, which due to the devastating cyclone in 2018 and the ongoing war in mainland Yemen, has been facing many challenges.

The travel vlogger, who ran a marathon in Iraqi Kurdistan last October and raised over $4,000 for FreeToRunGo, hopes to leverage her social media following to provide computers for a girl's school in Hadibo as well as set up a crowdfunding project to help the island deal with its severe waste management problem.

"I've learned so much from this beautiful island these past two months," says Eva. "Now I'd like to give something back."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 28255

Reported Deaths: 1765
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8406480
Lake2886140
Cass15525
Hendricks103961
Hamilton103390
Allen103361
Johnson100294
St. Joseph98428
Elkhart68723
Madison55157
Bartholomew43230
Clark42430
Porter40512
LaPorte36016
Jackson3321
Tippecanoe3072
Floyd30137
Shelby29720
Howard29712
Delaware29623
Hancock29223
Boone26033
Morgan24719
Decatur22031
Vanderburgh2192
White1835
Harrison17316
Montgomery17313
Grant16618
Dubois1612
Greene16021
Dearborn15819
Noble15220
Warrick15124
Monroe1499
Clinton1421
Lawrence13921
Miami1301
Henry1283
Orange12219
Putnam1205
Vigo1186
Jennings1164
Ripley1086
Franklin1067
Scott972
Carroll792
Newton719
Daviess7115
Wabash712
Steuben672
Wayne615
Kosciusko581
LaGrange502
Washington501
Fulton441
Jasper431
Fayette424
Rush422
Marshall421
Jefferson391
Pulaski350
Randolph323
Jay320
Brown321
Clay311
Starke282
Sullivan280
Whitley282
Owen271
DeKalb251
Benton230
Crawford220
Knox220
Huntington212
Tipton211
Perry190
Fountain182
Parke180
Switzerland170
Posey160
Wells160
Blackford151
Ohio130
Spencer121
Warren121
Gibson100
Adams101
Union80
Martin80
Vermillion70
Pike50
Unassigned0144

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 96485

Reported Deaths: 4234
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook636902889
Lake6645215
DuPage6076300
Kane4584115
Will4455240
Winnebago153737
McHenry120962
St. Clair81566
Kankakee67331
Rock Island59018
Kendall57918
Madison49342
Champaign4187
Sangamon30925
Boone30714
DeKalb2622
Randolph2373
McLean1866
Jackson18110
Ogle1722
Macon16917
Clinton16114
Peoria1606
Stephenson1561
Whiteside1238
Union1224
LaSalle1218
Iroquois1183
Warren1090
Jefferson9917
Knox890
Monroe8911
Out of IL871
Coles855
Grundy751
Lee741
Unassigned740
Henry650
Cass640
McDonough642
Tazewell633
Williamson521
Marion480
Jasper457
Adams421
Macoupin411
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Perry390
Morgan361
Christian324
Vermilion311
Livingston271
Douglas260
Fayette192
Jersey191
Jo Daviess190
Ford181
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Woodford161
Bureau151
Carroll142
Mercer140
Hancock130
Shelby131
Bond111
Brown110
Crawford110
Franklin110
Logan100
Clark90
Cumberland90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Fulton80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Johnson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police investigate stabbing

Image

Overnight crash injures driver

Image

Keaton Akers

Image

Khristian Lander

Image

Terre Haute Man shares COVID-19/Mental Health Struggles

Image

West End Reception and Events coming to Newton

Image

Local company receives special certification for its work in diversity

Image

Edgar County farm to offer online ordering and delivery

Image

High School sports are pushed back - but it's not stopping athletes from prepping for next season

Image

The struggle to find poll workers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak