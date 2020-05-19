Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

All states will be partially reopened by Memorial Day weekend but only 16 states recorded downward case trends

Article Image

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) says that he has been encouraging major New York sports teams to plan reopenings without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: May 19, 2020 5:10 AM
Updated: May 19, 2020 5:10 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

By Memorial Day weekend, every US state will have begun lifting measures enacted weeks ago to curb the spread of coronavirus. Many governors have already pushed into a second phase of reopening their economies, with some states now allowing restaurants, retailers and personal service shops to reopen their doors.

By now, all states but Connecticut have in some way moved toward returning to a semblance of normalcy. On Monday, Massachusetts entered the first phase of their reopening plan, giving the green light to manufacturing facilities, construction sites and places of worship as long as they abide by certain restrictions.

And Connecticut will follow suit on Wednesday, when outdoor dining spaces, offices, retail stores and malls, museums and zoos will all be allowed to reopen with restrictions.

As of Tuesday, only 16 states have seen a downward trend of cases over the past seven days, according to an analysis based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

So far, more than 1,508,800 Americans have been infected and at least 90,369 have died, according to Johns Hopkins.

Pictures from some parts of the country are now reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, with Americans venturing out to parks to soak in the spring sunshine, visiting beaches on both coasts of the country and gathering -- often unmasked -- in open bars and restaurants.

But just how those loosened restrictions will impact coronavirus cases won't be evident for a while.

When the first states began rolling out reopening plans last month, experts warned it may take weeks to begin seeing the effects of more people out and about. And public health officials warned those effects may translate to thousands more deaths across the country and a second spike of cases.

A leading model has now revised its death toll projections slightly downward, forecasting that 143,357 people will die by August 4. The experts behind the predictions say while they didn't find a correlation between Americans' mobility and deaths, the difference lies in how many people opt for masks and keep their distance from others.

Coronavirus: You asked, we answered

Sweeping reopenings across US

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has continued to move forward with reopening, announcing on Monday that child care centers, bars, bowling alleys, rodeos and bingo centers will all be allowed to reopen this week.

By the end of the week, restaurants can increase to 50% capacity -- compared to 25% when measures were first lifted. Bars, wine tasting rooms and craft breweries can open at 25% capacity, according to the governor.

The state reported its highest single-day jump of new cases over the weekend, according to numbers released by Texas Department of State Health Services. But on Monday, officials announced the state's lowest daily death toll since late March -- a total of 11 new fatalities.

Restaurants, malls, libraries and gyms were also able to open at 50% capacity in Florida Monday. Barbershops were allowed to reopen as long as they abide by certain safety protocols.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also announced Monday certain outdoor activities in places such as golf driving and shooting ranges, tennis clubs, and community gardens would be allowed to resume with certain restrictions.

The state has recorded the second highest number of coronavirus cases with more than 148,200 infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut would all be opening their beaches Friday, ahead of Memorial Day celebrations.

Cuomo announced Monday the state was preparing to begin reopening a sixth region which has checked all of the guidelines set up by officials, including gathering enough contact tracers. New York City, Long Island, Capital District and Mid-Hudson regions have yet to reopen.

And in Hawaii, where officials have sought to crack down on visitors who are breaking mandated quarantines for travelers, the governor announced the next wave of business will not come until next month.

"Beginning in June, we will begin to gradually reopen first medium-risk, then high-risk businesses and operations," Gov. David Ige said Monday.

The next group of restrictions expected to be lifted are those on gyms, theaters, personal services and dine-in restaurants. Retail stores and malls in the state have already reopened but no timeline has yet been set for bars and clubs.

The 14-day traveler quarantine will also be extended through the end of June, the governor said.

Track the virus

Communities devastated by the virus

New data shows the Navajo Nation -- with a rate of 2,304.41 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people -- has surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per-capita infection rate.

There are a total number of 4,071 cases of the virus in the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, and at least 142 deaths.

The president of the Navajo Nation, Jonathan Nez, attributed the virus' spread among his people to close living conditions and the area being a "food desert." He added the Nation was also testing at a higher rate than states.

"Most of our food and supplies come from the 13 shopping centers, convenience stores and gas stations throughout the Navajo," Nez said

Data has also shown the virus has hit black and Latino Americans hard.

On Monday, the New York City Department of Health released detailed information on cases, deaths and hospitalizations in each zip code within the five boroughs which points to a disproportionate impact on communities of color.

The analysis shows communities of color have been hit harder than others, "with black and Latino New Yorkers dying around twice the rate of their white counterparts when adjusted for age," according to the department's news release.

The city reported Black/African American populations had the most cases and hospitalizations rates per 100,000 people. The Hispanic/Latino population had the highest confirmed coronavirus death counts, followed by the Black/African-American population.

A promising vaccine trial

Amid the many unknowns, good news emerged from one vaccine trial that seems to show promising progress.

Biotech company Moderna said eight trial participants developed neutralizing antibodies to coronavirus. Neutralizing antibodies bind to the virus, disabling it from attacking human cells.

If future studies go well, the company's vaccine could be available to the public as early as January, said Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tal Zaks.

But the results of the study, which was led by the National Institutes Health, have not been peer reviewed. And there's much more work to be done, Zaks said.

"We are going to have to conduct formal efficacy trials where you vaccinate many, many people, and then you monitor them in the ensuing months to make sure they don't get sick," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 28255

Reported Deaths: 1765
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8406480
Lake2886140
Cass15525
Hendricks103961
Hamilton103390
Allen103361
Johnson100294
St. Joseph98428
Elkhart68723
Madison55157
Bartholomew43230
Clark42430
Porter40512
LaPorte36016
Jackson3321
Tippecanoe3072
Floyd30137
Shelby29720
Howard29712
Delaware29623
Hancock29223
Boone26033
Morgan24719
Decatur22031
Vanderburgh2192
White1835
Harrison17316
Montgomery17313
Grant16618
Dubois1612
Greene16021
Dearborn15819
Noble15220
Warrick15124
Monroe1499
Clinton1421
Lawrence13921
Miami1301
Henry1283
Orange12219
Putnam1205
Vigo1186
Jennings1164
Ripley1086
Franklin1067
Scott972
Carroll792
Newton719
Daviess7115
Wabash712
Steuben672
Wayne615
Kosciusko581
LaGrange502
Washington501
Fulton441
Jasper431
Fayette424
Rush422
Marshall421
Jefferson391
Pulaski350
Randolph323
Jay320
Brown321
Clay311
Starke282
Sullivan280
Whitley282
Owen271
DeKalb251
Benton230
Crawford220
Knox220
Huntington212
Tipton211
Perry190
Fountain182
Parke180
Switzerland170
Posey160
Wells160
Blackford151
Ohio130
Spencer121
Warren121
Gibson100
Adams101
Union80
Martin80
Vermillion70
Pike50
Unassigned0144

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 96485

Reported Deaths: 4234
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook636902889
Lake6645215
DuPage6076300
Kane4584115
Will4455240
Winnebago153737
McHenry120962
St. Clair81566
Kankakee67331
Rock Island59018
Kendall57918
Madison49342
Champaign4187
Sangamon30925
Boone30714
DeKalb2622
Randolph2373
McLean1866
Jackson18110
Ogle1722
Macon16917
Clinton16114
Peoria1606
Stephenson1561
Whiteside1238
Union1224
LaSalle1218
Iroquois1183
Warren1090
Jefferson9917
Knox890
Monroe8911
Out of IL871
Coles855
Grundy751
Lee741
Unassigned740
Henry650
Cass640
McDonough642
Tazewell633
Williamson521
Marion480
Jasper457
Adams421
Macoupin411
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Perry390
Morgan361
Christian324
Vermilion311
Livingston271
Douglas260
Fayette192
Jersey191
Jo Daviess190
Ford181
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Woodford161
Bureau151
Carroll142
Mercer140
Hancock130
Shelby131
Bond111
Brown110
Crawford110
Franklin110
Logan100
Clark90
Cumberland90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Fulton80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Johnson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keaton Akers

Image

Khristian Lander

Image

Terre Haute Man shares COVID-19/Mental Health Struggles

Image

West End Reception and Events coming to Newton

Image

Local company receives special certification for its work in diversity

Image

Edgar County farm to offer online ordering and delivery

Image

High School sports are pushed back - but it's not stopping athletes from prepping for next season

Image

The struggle to find poll workers

Image

High School Sports and COVID-19

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak