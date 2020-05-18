Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on 'Leave It to Beaver,' dies at 76

Ken Osmond, an actor best known for his role as troublemaker Eddie Haskell on "Leave It to Beaver," has died, his rep Bonnie Vent confirmed to CNN.

"He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father," his son Eric said in a statement Vent provided to CNN. "He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed."

Osmond's former partner with the Los Angeles Police Department, Henry Lane, told CNN that Osmond died Monday morning at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Shadow Hills, California.

No cause of death was given, though Lane said the actor had been in ill health for some time.

Osmond, 76, played the iconic character, who was a frequent tormentor of Theodore "the Beaver" Cleaver, for the duration of the TV series, which ran from 1957-1963.

Osmond also reprised the role a few times over the years, including as part of the sitcom sequel "The New Leave It to Beaver" from 1985 to 1986, 'Still the Beaver'' on TBS from 1986 to 1987 and the 1997 film "Leave It to Beaver."

His other credits included roles on "The Munsters" and "Happy Days."

Osmond's also become a motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, something he told the Chicago Tribune in 1992 had been a dream of his since he was a child.

Osmond said he was proud of his now iconic role.

''Everyone knows an Eddie Haskell,'' Osmond told the publication. ''He's the guy who you can blame things on when they go wrong. The ironic thing about Beaver is that it was never a top 10 show during the original network run. It was just another family show that had enough fans to keep it on the air."