Clear

Surveillance videos show multiple people had trespassed at the home Ahmaud Arbery visited. He was the only one killed

Article Image

Surveillance videos shows multiple people had trespassed at the home Ahmaud Arbery visited before he was killed.

Posted: May 18, 2020 9:30 PM
Updated: May 18, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, 2020.

Cell phone video of the fatal interaction soon surfaced between Arbery and the two men who chased him, Gregory and Travis McMichael, raising more questions and prompting a call for justice from celebrities, law enforcement, community leaders and civilians.

The men were arrested more than two months after the shooting death and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

"The truth will reveal that this is not just another act of violent racism," Frank Hogue, an attorney for the men, said at a news conference. "Greg McMichael did not commit murder."

"Travis has been vilified before his voice could even be heard. ... The truth in this case will exonerate Travis," a statement from Robert Rubin and Jason Sheffield, attorneys for the younger McMichael, reads.

Gregory McMichael told police after the shooting that he and his son pursued Arbery because they thought he looked like a suspect in a series of recent break-ins, a police report said. No such string of break-ins was reported to police in more than seven weeks preceding the shooting, Glynn County police Lt. Cheri Bashlor told CNN.

A struggle ensued between Arbery and Travis McMichael, who was armed with a shotgun, according to the report and a video that appears to show the incident. Arbery was shot three times, including twice in the chest, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy report.

No string of break-ins was reported in more than seven weeks before Arbery's death. And new surveillance video taken from a home under construction that Arbery entered on the day of his death is creating more questions, as it's clear he wasn't the only one who entered the property.

New surveillance videos released

Homeowner Larry English has confirmed through the release of surveillance videos that multiple people had trespassed at his home which was under construction. Arbery was the only one killed.

CNN obtained 11 surveillance clips spanning from October 25 to February 23 from Attorney J. Elizabeth Graddy, representing English, on Saturday. Two of the videos were obtained by CNN prior to this week and six others were sent on Friday.

Three new videos show a man and woman entering the property, children entering the property and an unidentified male entering the property on separate occasions.

Some of the videos provided were dated October 25, November 18, December 17, February 11 and February 23. The videos with dates were sent to CNN by Graddy with the dates as their titles.

Eight clips were dated and three clips, two showing children entering the home and one clip showing a man and a woman entering, were not dated.

On October 25, nighttime video shows a black adult male walking around the house, which is under construction and down to the studs.

Within a month, a black adult male is seen in the house on two separate videos taken November 18. The man is shirtless and walks around the home.

On December 17, three separate clips show a black adult male walking around the home at night before jogging off empty handed.

On February 11, video shows a car's headlights drive by the home at night before a black adult male is seen walking around the house.

The last video, which is the only video that has been confirmed to be Arbery, was taken during the day February 23. It shows him walking around the home which is still under construction.

Only one video is confirmed to be Arbery

Arbery's family has previously confirmed to CNN that one video, dated February 23, was of him entering the house prior to the shooting.

When asked about the new videos, S. Lee Merritt, attorney for the Arbery family, said he was not going to continue to ask the family about people seen in surveillance videos.

"I have chosen to stop questioning the grieving family of Ahmaud Arbery about images from the cameras mounted at the construction site of Larry English as Mr. English himself has said no criminal activity ever took place there and it is clear that Ahmaud was on the premises in the past along with many other people," Merritt said in a statement emailed to CNN.

English previously told CNN that someone stole $2,500 worth of "off-shore tackle" from a boat in his garage, but said he could not identify the perpetrator, the theft was not captured on his video, he did not remember the date of the incident and no police report was filed.

The homeowner does not know anyone seen in the videos which were transmitted to English's phone by his security system each time someone entered the property, Graddy said.

"We do not know who any of the individuals in the nighttime videos are and never have," the lawyer said in an email. "The reason that Larry English sent the videos to his neighbor ... in the first place was to ask, 'Do you know any of these people?'"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 27778

Reported Deaths: 1751
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8303477
Lake2843140
Cass15535
Hendricks103261
Hamilton102190
Allen99661
Johnson99294
St. Joseph97128
Elkhart66823
Madison54357
Bartholomew42030
Clark40630
Porter39410
LaPorte35814
Jackson3271
Tippecanoe3032
Floyd29737
Hancock29123
Shelby28720
Howard28511
Delaware27722
Boone25832
Morgan24419
Decatur22031
Vanderburgh2072
White1794
Montgomery17311
Harrison17015
Grant16318
Greene15821
Dearborn15819
Noble15220
Warrick15024
Monroe1509
Clinton1341
Lawrence13321
Miami1301
Henry1253
Orange12219
Putnam1205
Jennings1164
Dubois1152
Vigo1136
Ripley1076
Franklin1067
Scott962
Carroll792
Newton719
Wabash712
Steuben652
Daviess6415
Wayne615
Kosciusko561
Washington501
LaGrange492
Marshall431
Fulton431
Jasper431
Fayette424
Rush412
Jefferson351
Pulaski340
Randolph323
Brown311
Clay301
Jay290
Sullivan290
Starke282
Whitley282
Owen271
DeKalb261
Crawford220
Knox220
Benton210
Tipton211
Huntington212
Perry190
Parke180
Fountain182
Posey160
Wells160
Switzerland160
Blackford141
Ohio120
Warren121
Spencer111
Gibson100
Adams91
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Pike50
Unassigned0144

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 94191

Reported Deaths: 4177
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook622182839
Lake6489215
DuPage5904298
Kane4396115
Will4388240
Winnebago149035
McHenry117962
St. Clair80565
Kankakee66931
Rock Island57718
Kendall56317
Madison49042
Champaign4017
Sangamon30725
Boone29014
DeKalb2512
Randolph2363
Jackson18110
McLean1706
Ogle1702
Macon16517
Clinton16114
Peoria1596
Stephenson1501
Union1224
Whiteside1228
LaSalle1208
Iroquois1173
Warren1080
Jefferson9817
Knox870
Monroe8711
Out of IL841
Coles814
Grundy741
Lee741
Unassigned670
Cass640
Henry640
McDonough642
Tazewell633
Williamson521
Marion480
Jasper457
Adams421
Macoupin411
Pulaski400
Perry390
Montgomery381
Morgan361
Christian314
Vermilion301
Livingston261
Douglas230
Fayette192
Jersey181
Jo Daviess180
Ford171
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Bureau151
Carroll142
Mercer140
Woodford141
Shelby131
Hancock120
Bond111
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Logan100
Clark90
Moultrie90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Cumberland80
Fulton80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Putnam20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Man shares COVID-19/Mental Health Struggles

Image

West End Reception and Events coming to Newton

Image

Local company receives special certification for its work in diversity

Image

Edgar County farm to offer online ordering and delivery

Image

High School sports are pushed back - but it's not stopping athletes from prepping for next season

Image

The struggle to find poll workers

Image

High School Sports and COVID-19

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Terre Haute company requests to buy land former Quarter Midget Track sat on

Image

Boys and Girls Club reopens, allowing fewer kids inside

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak