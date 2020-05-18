Husband of missing Colorado woman says he'll do 'whatever it takes' to bring wife back

As the search continues for Suzanne Morphew, a Colorado woman who vanished on Mother's Day, her husband posted an emotional plea on Facebook saying he would do "whatever it takes" to get her back.

"Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you. Please we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you. No questions asked, however much they want. I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you and I want you back so bad," says Morphew's husband, who is identified by CNN affiliate KMGH as Barry Morphew.

The video was posted on the Facebook page "Find Suzanne Morphew" and contains the number to a dedicated tip line established by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

A neighbor reported 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew missing on May 10, after she went for a bike ride in the area of County Road 225 and West Highway 50 near Maysville, Colorado, and never returned.

Authorities discovered a 'personal item'

On Sunday, members of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Dive Rescue Team searched bodies of water in the area where Morphew went missing, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities are also now asking residents to preserve any video footage from their surveillance devices taken between May 8 through May 12.

In the days since she went missing, nearly 90 investigators have been looking for Morphew, using drones, scent dogs and flyover missions, according to previous CNN reporting.

Earlier this month, authorities reported they were searching rugged terrain after finding a personal item they believe belonged to the missing woman.