Clear

5 things to know for May 18: Coronavirus, mass gatherings, CDC, Steve Linick, Rwanda

Article Image

During an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying the agency "let the country down" on coronavirus testing. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.

Posted: May 18, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: May 18, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's International Museum Day, a perfect time to remind your favorite cultural institute you care. (And with everything going on, they could really use it.) Browse a running list of museums that are opening back up, plus some ideas to get your museum, gallery or exhibit fix -- virtually. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus investigation

About one hundred countries are pushing for an independent investigation into the coronavirus pandemic. A resolution drafted by the European Union,, will be presented at the annual meeting of World Health Organization members this week, and calls for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of "the (WHO)-coordinated international health response to Covid-19." It doesn't mention China specifically, but there's a general expectation that the country where the virus originated will definitely come up. All of this comes as Dr. Zhong Nanshan, the Chinese government's senior medical adviser, confirmed that local authorities in Wuhan had suppressed key details about the magnitude of the initial outbreak. Zhong also said a lack of immunity among citizens could put China in danger of another wave of outbreaks.

2. Mass gatherings

Health officials are are doubling down on their warnings about mass gatherings as more US venues reopen. They say large in-person gatherings, like services or meetings, are especially a risk because it only takes one person to set off a coronavirus outbreak. It happened in California, where a single person exposed 180 others to the virus after attending a Mother's Day church service. Texas, one of the first states to start reopening, had its highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases this weekend. However, it's not clear whether the surge is simply due to more testing, or if the virus is spreading more rampantly. Regardless, more beaches, amusement parks and other much-missed destinations are looking to reopen soon as Memorial Day and the start of summer rapidly approach.

3. CDC

White House officials have been hammering the CDC with criticism over coronavirus efforts, adding to simmering tensions between the administration and the nation's leading public health agency. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator for the President's coronavirus task force, has become increasingly critical. She says the way the CDC gathers data on the coronavirus is antiquated, which could cause inaccurate and delayed numbers on both virus cases and deaths. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the CDC "let the country down" when early testing efforts proved to be faulty. The rift between the White House and CDC -- which, remember, is a federal institution -- centers on differing opinions about how quickly the US should reopen.

4. Steve Linick

President Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Friday evening, and it's created a cascade of criticism from both sides of the aisle. Linick is the latest in a line of government watchdogs who have recently been dismissed, a pattern that Sen. Mitt Romney called a "threat to accountable democracy." Top Democrats have accused the President of engaging in a pattern of retaliation against public servants charged with oversight of his administration. Sen. Robert Menendez and Rep. Eliot Engel have launched a probe into the firing. Linick was reportedly involved in an investigation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and was looking into whether Pompeo made a staffer perform a variety of personal errands, including walking his dog, picking up dry cleaning and making dinner reservations.

5. Rwanda genocide suspect

One of the last key suspects in the Rwandan genocide has been captured in a Paris suburb after more than 20 years on the run. Félicien Kabuga is one of the "world's most wanted fugitives," in the words of the United Nations, and  is alleged to have been a leading figure in the 1994 genocide against Tutsi and moderate Hutus in Rwanda. Kabuga was indicted in 1997 on seven counts related to the genocide, but remained on the run and at one point had a $5 million bounty on his head. Nearly 800,000 people lost their lives, including an estimated 300,000 children, during the months of violence that deeply scarred the east African nation.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon are partially reopening, Graceland is fully reopening this week

Yes, social distancing rules still apply.

NASCAR returned to the track this weekend

And they honored a new breed of American hero -- front-line workers.

Here are ways to keep preschoolers learning during the pandemic 

Hopefully with as few tears as possible from all parties.

Venice is deserted, and some want it to stay that way

There's just something about giant visiting cruise ships that kills the culture vibe for some people.

The US Space Force unveiled its official flag 

And it's exactly the kind of flag you would expect from a branch of the military dedicated to space.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$560,000

That's how much a pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn shoes from 1985 sold for at auction, according to Sotheby's. The sale of the autographed Air Jordan 1s breaks the world auction record for a pair of sneakers.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"If the world is going to get better, it's going to be up to you."

Former President Barack Obama, speaking to the Class of 2020 (collectively), during a special massive virtual graduation event this weekend.

FOR YOUR SNACK BREAK

Stretch it out

Don't get stiffed by your work-from-home routine. Jeanette Jenkins, founder of The Hollywood Trainer, walks you through a few stretches that target your back -- and can be done at your desk between Zoom meetings -- in this special edition of "Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction" with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Kick off with 18 minutes of fireworks  

It may be the beginning of a new week, but there's no bad time for a virtual fireworks display. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 27778

Reported Deaths: 1751
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8303477
Lake2843140
Cass15535
Hendricks103261
Hamilton102190
Allen99661
Johnson99294
St. Joseph97128
Elkhart66823
Madison54357
Bartholomew42030
Clark40630
Porter39410
LaPorte35814
Jackson3271
Tippecanoe3032
Floyd29737
Hancock29123
Shelby28720
Howard28511
Delaware27722
Boone25832
Morgan24419
Decatur22031
Vanderburgh2072
White1794
Montgomery17311
Harrison17015
Grant16318
Greene15821
Dearborn15819
Noble15220
Warrick15024
Monroe1509
Clinton1341
Lawrence13321
Miami1301
Henry1253
Orange12219
Putnam1205
Jennings1164
Dubois1152
Vigo1136
Ripley1076
Franklin1067
Scott962
Carroll792
Newton719
Wabash712
Steuben652
Daviess6415
Wayne615
Kosciusko561
Washington501
LaGrange492
Marshall431
Fulton431
Jasper431
Fayette424
Rush412
Jefferson351
Pulaski340
Randolph323
Brown311
Clay301
Jay290
Sullivan290
Starke282
Whitley282
Owen271
DeKalb261
Crawford220
Knox220
Benton210
Tipton211
Huntington212
Perry190
Parke180
Fountain182
Posey160
Wells160
Switzerland160
Blackford141
Ohio120
Warren121
Spencer111
Gibson100
Adams91
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Pike50
Unassigned0144

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 94191

Reported Deaths: 4177
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook622182839
Lake6489215
DuPage5904298
Kane4396115
Will4388240
Winnebago149035
McHenry117962
St. Clair80565
Kankakee66931
Rock Island57718
Kendall56317
Madison49042
Champaign4017
Sangamon30725
Boone29014
DeKalb2512
Randolph2363
Jackson18110
McLean1706
Ogle1702
Macon16517
Clinton16114
Peoria1596
Stephenson1501
Union1224
Whiteside1228
LaSalle1208
Iroquois1173
Warren1080
Jefferson9817
Knox870
Monroe8711
Out of IL841
Coles814
Grundy741
Lee741
Unassigned670
Cass640
Henry640
McDonough642
Tazewell633
Williamson521
Marion480
Jasper457
Adams421
Macoupin411
Pulaski400
Perry390
Montgomery381
Morgan361
Christian314
Vermilion301
Livingston261
Douglas230
Fayette192
Jersey181
Jo Daviess180
Ford171
Menard170
Washington170
Mason160
Bureau151
Carroll142
Mercer140
Woodford141
Shelby131
Hancock120
Bond111
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Logan100
Clark90
Moultrie90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Cumberland80
Fulton80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Putnam20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Scattered rain showers overnight. Temperatures falling
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Showers possible, cloudy. High: 69

Image

Community supports boy battling cancer during pandemic

Image

Coffee Cup expands during pandemic

Image

Dog survives shot to head, information needed

Image

Fire destroys garage

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

THSO streams live concert

Image

Virtual Walk to Cure Arthritis

Image

ISU virtual graduation

Image

Riders check Heritage Trail

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak